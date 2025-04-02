Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite celesbians and queers are up to on Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

I don’t think it is an anniversary for the Betts, but I am always thrilled that they just have, like, photoshoots celebrating their love randomly.

Look, if they like it I love it!

It is official, this spring/summer I am finally accepting that Kristen is my ultimate style icon and I need to dress like her every single day??

Don’t hurt em Cynthia! Giving high fashion, I love to see it!

Nothing gayer than a hiarless cat in a sweater, IMO!

Deeeply pro this pink hair!! Hottt!

Happy birthday, Chappell! An Aries, that…tracks, huh?

Hmmmmm I need this jacket me thinks? OR wait, maybe I hate it?? Undecided!

One of my favorite things ever is when celebrities celebrate the little local theaters and programs that got them started. The arts matter!!!

Ummmm that is possibly theeee best promo I have ever seen! I wanna be like Cole!

IMPORTANT IMAGE, POSSIBLY THE MOST IMPORTANT IMAGE EVER? Sorry, I am just weirdly emotional about these two right now?? It’s just nice to see two gorgeous dark skinned Black women together?

Laurie and I are very the same: We need to see the ocean every few months or we die!

For some reason this is the post that made me realize that I am literally a decade older than Towa, and now I feel so…old?? Not in a bad way just like…damn time be timing!

I feel like I agree with this post, despite not really…knowing what it is about.

Okay Hannah WORK! She always crushes a photoshoot, it is inspiring to me.

Real talk I got distracted by the flower closeup and after confirming they are indeed Azaleas, I will be painting those bad boys later!!