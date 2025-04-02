April 2025: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Paramoount+, Peacock and Apple TV+

Well it’s April, which means two things are back: me (I’ve been on paternity leave for the past six weeks) and television programs that care about us a little bit! A lot of overdue high quality material is coming our way featuring lesbian, bisexual queer and trans characters.

Netflix’s Streaming in Gay For April 2025

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 // April 2

A new queer is joining this dating show about people on the autism spectrum looking for love. Pari wants to “challenge stereotypes” and boasts a range of interests including but not limited to video games, sewing doll dresses, eating gluten-free pasta and trains. She told Tudum, “I feel much more comfortable dating girls and women. It’s a better match for me.”

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 3) // April 3

So, the Nublar Five will continue facing increasingly dangerous dinosaur threats while meanwhile, Brooklynn, who has rejected them, will be experiencing increased inner turmoil as she grows ever more connected to a criminal web of dinosaur tracking and espionage!

Black Mirror: Season 7 // April 10

Issa Rae stars as A-List movie star Brandy Friday in the Black Mirror episode “Hotel Reverie,” in which she’s sent (in menswear!) into the simulated, immersive world of classic Hollywood romance ‘Hotel Reverie,’ starring 1940s actress Dorothy Chambers (non-binary actor Emma Corrin). Rae told Empire that the episode feels like “a blend of a bunch of my favourites, like ‘San Junipero’ and ‘Striking Vipers’.” Awkawfina also stars. This trailer is extremely gay, everything about it is gay! So!

Battle Camp: Season One // April 23

Netflix’s latest entry into the “new show featuring previous personalities from the Netflix Reality Universe” is clearly inspired by MTV’s The Challenge, which pioneered this concept in 1998 with its competition reality show stocked with stars from then-marquee properties The Real World and Road Rules. In Battle Camp, contestants will compete in “Mr Beast-like competition rounds” for a $250,000 prize. Our very own lesbian Lexi Goldberg of The Ultimatum: Queer Love is amongst the competitors. I hope she punches Irina (Love is Blind Season 4) in the face!

Hulu’s April 2025 New Streaming LGBTQ+ Content

Black Swan (2010) // April 1

Ballet! Homoeroticism! Natalie Portman! Swans! Mila Kunis!

Boys on the Side (1995) // April 1

Whoopi Goldberg is Jane, a lesbian musician moving from New York to Los Angeles after breaking up with her girlfriend and her band who joins Robin (Mary Louise Parker) and Holly (Drew Barrymore) on a cross-country road trip that gets messy after the women band together to protect Holly from her abusive boyfriend.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 6 Premiere // April 8

In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, one of my favorite television shows of all time honestly, June is drawn back into the fight to take down Gilead, with Luke and (her lesbian best friend) Moira (Samira Wiley) by her side. Meanwhile, Serena will be trying to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with the consequences of their actions. We are promised a journey that will highlight the importance of “hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.” Haha

Got To Get Out: Season One Premiere // April 11

Ten “outrageous” reality icons and ten regular people described as “crafty gamers” are gathered under one roof with $1 million in prizes up for grabs. Apparently, lies and lunacy will be colliding in an exhilarating manner. Who doesn’t want to be exhilarated? The cast includes bisexual Bachelor in Paradise personality Demi Burnett, who was one half of the franchise’s first-ever queer couple, as well as bisexual Real Housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man (2025) // April 25

The lesbian comic’s “fast paced and sharp tongued hour” will see her sharing her feelings on topics such as visiting a trauma center and “girls on TikTok.”

What’s New and Gay On HBO Max In April 2025

Aftersun (2022) // April 1

Drew said this was the best queer film of 2022, describing it as “the rare coming-of-age movie about a queer kid who doesn’t yet understand that queerness.”

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) // April 1

This “staggering work of lesbian gaze” follows a painter, Marianne, looking to separate her own work from that of her father’s, hired to paint a marriage portrait of Héloïse, who has refused to sit for a male artist. Then they look at each other a lot and gay stuff happens. .

Y2K (2024) // April 4

Two high school seniors crash a New Year’s Eve party in 1999 and that infamous Y2K bug apocalypse actually happens, leading to all kinds of horror in this nostalgia piece that mostly garnered bad reviews. Queer non-binary actor Lachlan Watson plays Ash, a queer stoner who loves Limp Biskit and takes her video camera everywhere.

Hacks: Season 4 Premiere // April 10

Lord do I love it when a television program releases its seasons in a timely fashion! After Season 3 defied the odds and won every award we could throw in its direction, Season 4 has arrived and Hannah is working her dream job at Deborah’s dream job (the late night talk show). Pickleball lesbian Helen Hunt is returning and Julianne Nicholson and Michaela Watkins are joining the cast. Also Robbie Hoffman will have a cameo.

The Last of Us: Season 2 Premiere // April 13

The seven-episode second season takes place five years after the first season’s events, and finds Ellie and Joel brought into conflict with each other in a world that is somehow even more dangerous and unpredictable than before. Much of the events of the season will be pulling from the game’s second installment, and Kaitlyn Dever, Jeffrey Wright, Young Manzino and Catherine O’Hara are joining the cast — as is Isabela Merced, who is playing fan-favorite character Dina, Ellie’s love interest.

Babygirl (2024) // April 25

High-powered CEO Romy (Nicole Kidman), who’s never had an orgasm with her husband, begins a very hot affair with her intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson) in Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies) acclaimed cinema production. Romy’s also got a gay daughter, played by Esther McGregor.

Prime Video’s April 2025 of Gay

Leverage: Redemption: Season Three // April 17

In this follow-up to the original Leverage (2008 – 2012), reformed criminals — the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief — have returned, and along with a new tech genius and corporate fixer. Queer actor Aleyse Shannon is lesbian character Breanna Casey, a gifted engineer with hacking and tech skills. This season, “the team pits themselves against a power broker stealing the clean water under people’s feet and turning into dirty money, fight against a Mayor who’s literally the judge and jury of his small town, outrun a mark who’s finally caught up with them mid-con, out-hustle a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and bring down an industrialist exploiting child labor.”

Wear Whatever The Fuck You Want: Season Three // April 29

Iconic fashion lesbian Stacy London is best known for co-hosting TLC’s What Not To Wear back in the early aughts with Clinton Kelly but now London and Kelly are doing a very different kind of fashion show in which they will be empowering people to forget style rules and embrace their fashion fantasies to discover their style truth. I have personally worn the same two pairs of sweatpants every single day for the past 6 weeks, rotating them out as soon as my baby spits up on them. That’s my style truth and I’m sticking to it.

Paramount+ Showtime

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) // April 1

Hot sad bisexual hacker Lisbeth Salmander (Roony Mara) is enlisted by journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) to track down a Killer of Women who is responsible for the disappearance of a woman 40 years ago.

An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile // April 6

This very important duo will be doing some of their individual greatest hits, telling stories about their undoubtedly adorable and inspirational friendship and giving a little preview of their new joint album “Who Believes in Angels.” Everybody loves a Brandi Carlile collab.

Boogie Woogie (2009) // April 14

This very bad “comedy of manners’ about the contemporary London art scene follows dealers, collectors artists and wannabes, including a side plot with Heather Graham playing an ambitious assistant who meets a hottie artist at a club. Also Gillian Anderson and Alan Cumming are in this.

Certain Women (2016) // April 14

Renowned lesbian auteur Kelly Reichardt tells three stories in this one (1) film, and the gay one finds a rancher (Lily Gladstone) falling for a part-time law professor, played by Kristen Stewart, and attending her education law class every week despite having no interest in law at all. Relatable gay content!

Peacock’s April 2025 New Shows

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 5 Premiere // April 17

Ilene Chaiken is a co-creator of this specific L&O iteration, which sees Stabler playing lead detective in black queer character Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau. This season they will be tackling “cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome.”

Apple TV+ April 2025 New Movie

Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood (2025) // March 28

All of your faves are featured in this documentary about “the resilience, determination and trailblazing journeys of Black women in Hollywood,” including queer actors Cynthia Erivo and Tessa Thompson. It’s part of a two-event showcase featuring candid, emotional and inspiring reflections from some of Hollywood’s most celebrated Black voices, with another feature focused on Black male actors.