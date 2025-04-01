Quiz: Is She Gay?

It has happened to all of us. You’re just going about your life and you meet a woman and you fall instantly in love with her, but there’s one problem: You have no idea if she’s gay or straight. Maybe she has even said she is straight, but you remain uncertain she really knows herself, because if she’s straight why do you have this cosmic connection that transcends time and space? So, here we go, a useful quiz for you to figure out if that girl is gay.

Is She Gay? Who is she? (Required) Friend Coworker Person you have parasocial relationship with Stranger Neighbor Your therapist None of the above What’s her job? (Required) Writer Barista Office worker Dog walker Nanny Server/bartender Designer Chef Librarian Professional athlete Gig worker Something in tech Zookeeper Scientist Accountant Birthday party clown Firefighter Sales Nonprofit worker Teacher Dentist/doctor Lawyer Not sure Other What’s her deal? (Required) Always flirting with you Always looking at your hands Kind of shy around you Loves animals Always cracking jokes with you Smells good Has a boyfriend but is always talking about how he sucks Has a pet bird Seems pretty hetero Has she seen The L Word? (Required) Yes No Only Generation Q Unsure Which of the topics below would she be most likely to discuss? (Required) Poetry Whales Carpentry The moon Astrology Her dog Yellowjackets The WNBA Her healthy relationship with her parents Tinned fish Lesbian sex Gerrymandering Strength training The ocean The health benefits of ginger Cannibalism Which of the following does she have? (Required) Mommy issues Daddy issues Sibling issues None Is she in therapy? (Required) Yes No I don’t know She's a therapist (and also in therapy She's a therapist but not in therapy What pet does she have? (Required) Dog Cat Multiple cats Dog and cat No pets Fish Lizard Snake Pig Hamster Squirrel Plushie Do you think she’s gay? (Required) Yes No I’M NOT SURE THAT’S WHY I AM TAKING THIS QUIZ Δ