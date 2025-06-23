Actually, Freida Pinto Is Playing a Lesbian in “My Mother’s Wedding”

“My Mother’s Wedding” Features a Lesbian Couple Played By Freida Pinto and Scarlett Johansson

In case you, like me, glossed over the news of the new Scarlett Johansson movie trailer dropping today, because it’s called My Mother’s Wedding and looks like every other straight person family wedding dramedy that has ever existed, please allow me to alert you to this fact I originally overlooked: there are lesbians. The story revolves around three sisters (Scarlett Johansson as Katherine, Sienna Miller as Victoria, and Emily Beecham as Georgina) who are gathered for their mother’s third wedding. Their mother, Diana, is played by Kristin Scott Thomas, who also directed and co-wrote the movie, which premiered at Tiff in 2023 under the name North Star and will be released in the US in August.

What I didn’t realize until I was prompted to watch the trailer is that Scarlett Johansson’s character Katherine is a lesbian. Her partner Jack (played by Freida Pinto) shows up, and there’s a voiceover of the mother saying they wish Katherine and Jack would get married; though later in the trailer it’s clear there are some issues there that need to be addressed.

However, I am going to give myself a break for not realizing this movie had a queer element at first because it’s a strangely omitted point in other news articles and movie reviews, which sometimes list her partner as “Jack” but don’t mention Jack is played by Freida Pinto. Even though the trailer does make it very obvious. Not exactly surprising, I guess, but strange.

It still looks very much like a Hallmark-esque movie, and the stills are so white and blonde I almost needed sunglasses (Freida Pinto being the only person of color I spotted), but I will never turn my nose up at LGBTQ+ representation in any genres, even ones that aren’t my go-tos. Of course, the jury’s out on if it’s GOOD representation, but assuming it isn’t actively harmful, queer people deserve to see themselves in cheesy movies, too.

And hey, if it doesn’t scratch the chaotic sister itch you’re looking for, you can always just watch Bad Sisters.

