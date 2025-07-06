Quiz: Which Lesbian Ice Cream Truck Treat Are You?

It’s summertime, and we’re hot hot hot. I intend to eat as many creamsicles and creamsicle-adjacent treats as possible for the foreseeable future. The temperatures are sweltering, my body is sweating, and in the interest of cooling us all down mentally, I’ve prepared this nostalgic lesbian ice cream truck quiz for your enjoyment. Which lesbian ice cream truck treat ARE you! Time to find out!

Which Lesbian Ice Cream Truck Treat Are You?

Pick an ice cream flavor:(Required)
Which word would your friends be most likely to use to describe you?(Required)
What queer event would you most likely to attend?(Required)
What would you most like to receive free tickets to?(Required)
What are you most likely to bring to a queer potluck?(Required)
Pick a hot sweet treat:(Required)
You’re starting a queer book club! What type of book is your first pick?(Required)
What would you be most likely to buy at a queer arts and crafts fair?(Required)
What computer/video game would you like to play right now?(Required)
Where would you most like to spend a Sunday afternoon?(Required)
Who was your favorite on The Ultimatum: Queer Love season two?(Required)

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 1052 articles for us.

5 Comments

  5. I’m a Creamsicle. Tho’ I would like to protest the omission of hand-poured resin D&D dice at the craft fair. Every craft fair I’ve been to in the last few years has had at least one set. Usually with little delights like flowers or tiny charms that look like frogs or cats inside.

    Reply to This Comment

