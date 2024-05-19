WNBA Superstar, Fashion Icon Arike Ogunbowale Is Officially Engayged!

I think it’s safe to say that no one had a better Saturday than WNBA superstar Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale. First, she put up 35 points in 40 minutes of playing time (if you’re keeping track, that’s nearly one point per minute!), five rebounds, and three assists in the Wings’ game against the Chicago Sky. The Wings lost the game, but Arike went home with the real prize. And by “the real prize” I mean that Arike Ogunbowale got engaged to her girlfriend Lala Ronay in front of their closest family and friends.

Dropping a 35 piece and then dropping on your knee to propose that same night? Icon shit only.

Some shaky love-filled videos of the proceedings from their friends started being shared online this morning, I woke up to the news in my Autostraddle WNBA group chat. This afternoon Arike and Lala gifted us with the official engagement footage. Arike also showed a close up of Lala’s engagement ring on her IG stories. And I’m glad I waited for the final video because I gasped. A rose filled backyard? The lit up “Marry Me”? The cute way that Lala covers her mouth with her hands as her eyes widen behind her glasses in surprise? The chivalry of Arike guiding her down the pathway? Y’all. Y’ALL.

Lala is a digital content creator and beauty influencer, you can follow her on all social media platforms (Instagram // X // TikTok) and on YouTube. Arike of course is one of the WNBA’s best shooters and an absolute assassin when the game is on the line. Not for nothing, she’s also a multiple-time winner League Fits First-Team for Best Dressed, if you’re every looking for some androgynous tomboy fashion inspo.

In addition to Arike’s career with the Wings, she is a 3x WNBA All-Star (including the 2021 All-Star Game MVP), she’s a near lock for this year’s Olympic Team, and if you follow college basketball then you already know her time with Notre Dame was the stuff of legends. Her 2018 back-to-back buzzer beaters in both the Final Four and National Title game is considered one of the best in tournament history and also got her team the championship, just saying. Arike Ogunbowale’s photo is what shows up in the dictionary when you google “ice in her veins” — so I can’t help but wonder if she was nervous before she proposed? Can you imagine it? Awwwww! 😍

My goofiness aside, you already know that I go UP for Black Love! To the best of my knowledge, Arike has not publicly discussed her sexuality before now. So this moment really matters. And to be honest with you, I don’t expect the extremely private basketball star to change the policy on not discussing her personal life anytime soon. If Arike would prefer to let her sharp-shooter game and incredible fashion sense speak on her behalf, that’s fine with me. But I am grateful that at least for a minute, Arike let us in. So at least we can love on her a little bit.

On behalf of everyone at Autostraddle, congratulations to Arike and Lala! Wishing you both nothing but the absolute best! BLACK GIRLS! Look at us go! I LOVE BEING ON THE WINNING TEAM!

PS: Does this mean I updated our list of every gay WNBA player to follow on Instagram? You absolutely know I did.