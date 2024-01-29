An Exclusive Preview of “Critical Role: Mighty Nein Origins,” Featuring Our Resident Disaster Lesbian, Beauregard Lionett!

Critters, gather round! We have a special treat for you! The lovely folks at Dark Horse Comics wanted you, gentlereaders, to have an exclusive sneak peek at the next installment of the Mighty Nein Origins story, featuring none other than our resident disaster lesbian, Beauregard Lionett! Take a look back at Beau’s life before she was the badass monk (pop pop!) we know and love from Critical Role; see what she got up to before she joined the Mighty Nein, and get to the root of her daddy issues. Critical Role: Mighty Nein Origins — Beauregard Lionett is available for pre-order now.

A five panel comic of a person walking through the woods at night, with the following narration: "MY FATHER NEVER TALKED ABOUT HIS PAST. WELL, THAT ISN'T TRUE. HE WOULD REVEAL PIECES, BUT ONLY EVER AS A WARNING. "I HAD NOTHING GROWING UP, AND EVEN LESS AS AN ADULT," HE'D SAY. "I WOKE UP HUNGRY, AND WENT TO SLEEP HUNGRY. "BY THE TIME I WAS YOUR AGE, I WAS LIVING ON THE STREET" WHICH I GUESS IS WHY HE DID WHAT HE DID"

A five panel comic, in which the narrator meets a witch. We realize that the narrator is telling the story to a little girl in a blue dress.

The narrator gives the girl a green necklace.

In a five panel comic, the little girl is now an adult. The narrator continues into a new story: "NO ONE THOUGHT THIS PATCH OF ROCK COULD GROW ANYTHING. THEN THE LIONETT WINERY CAME IN, AND IT TURNED OUT THE SOIL WAS RICH IN VOLCANIC MINERALS. PERFECT FOR A VARIETY OF "UNIQUELY FLAVORFUL' GRAPES."

In a five panel comic, the woman explores the wine cellars. The narration: "SNOBS WOULP TELL YA THERE'S LOT OF NUANCE TO WINEMAKING-- FERMENT THAT SHIT, LETTING YEAST TURN SUGAR INTO SWEET, SWEET ALCOHOL. THEN YOU DO IT ALL OVER AGAIN EVERY DAY. FOREVER."

The woman strikes a deal with an elf in the wine cellar.

The narrator (the young woman's father) interrupts the deal, she says "But Dada!" and you see that she still has the green necklace that he gave her.

After the elves leave, the father chastises the young woman and asks how could she embarrass him in front of costumers like that. She says, "I WAS HELPING YOu! JUST CALM DOWN AND LISTEN TO ME-" And the father responds, "I HEARD YOU OFFER TO TRAVEL ACROSS THE CONTINENT ON YOUR OWN YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THAT WOULD EVEN ENTAIL." The daughter looks up from her book, "IT WAS FOR THE BUSINESS! EVERYTHING DO IS FOR THE BUSINESS!"

Guilherme Balbi is a Hollywood film designer, author, and writer from the city of Ubá, Brazil.He graduated with a degree in Visual Arts from the State University of Minas Gerais, specializing in drawing and photography. He is also a professor at the Casa dos Quadrinhos Technical College. Guilherme has worked on several prominent titles from Dark Horse, including Alien: The Original Screenplay, Avatar: The High Ground, and Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins - Beauregard Lionett. Diana Sousa lives in Portugal, where she works as a comic book colorist and as a freelance graphic designer doing layout for TTRPG books. In 2023 she was nominated for an Eisner Award for Best Coloring for her work on several Critical Role projects. Ariana Maher (she/her) is a Brazilian-American letterer who has worked on quite a number of different Critical Role comics, including Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins - Beauregard Lionett. Her greatest lettering challenge is telling the difference between Vex and Vax when reading comic book scripts, but she's getting better at it. Her beloved cat is Ames –– named after the Ames Lettering Guide, of course.

