An Exclusive Preview of “Critical Role: Mighty Nein Origins,” Featuring Our Resident Disaster Lesbian, Beauregard Lionett!

Critters, gather round! We have a special treat for you! The lovely folks at Dark Horse Comics wanted you, gentlereaders, to have an exclusive sneak peek at the next installment of the Mighty Nein Origins story, featuring none other than our resident disaster lesbian, Beauregard Lionett! Take a look back at Beau’s life before she was the badass monk (pop pop!) we know and love from Critical Role; see what she got up to before she joined the Mighty Nein, and get to the root of her daddy issues. Critical Role: Mighty Nein Origins — Beauregard Lionett is available for pre-order now.

Guilherme Balbi is a Hollywood film designer, author, and writer from the city of Ubá, Brazil.He graduated with a degree in Visual Arts from the State University of Minas Gerais, specializing in drawing and photography. He is also a professor at the Casa dos Quadrinhos Technical College. Guilherme has worked on several prominent titles from Dark Horse, including Alien: The Original Screenplay, Avatar: The High Ground, and Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins - Beauregard Lionett. Diana Sousa lives in Portugal, where she works as a comic book colorist and as a freelance graphic designer doing layout for TTRPG books. In 2023 she was nominated for an Eisner Award for Best Coloring for her work on several Critical Role projects. Ariana Maher (she/her) is a Brazilian-American letterer who has worked on quite a number of different Critical Role comics, including Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins - Beauregard Lionett. Her greatest lettering challenge is telling the difference between Vex and Vax when reading comic book scripts, but she's getting better at it. Her beloved cat is Ames –– named after the Ames Lettering Guide, of course.

