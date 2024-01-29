Pop Culture Fix: Diablo Cody Better Not Be Joking About a “Jennifer’s Body” Sequel!

Diablo Cody Teases a Jennifer’s Body Sequel

Just the very idea of a Jennifer’s Body sequel has me foaming at the mouth.

I only had one foot out of the closet door when Jennifer’s Body came out, and in 2009 it was cool to hate Megan Fox for no reason, so I had to pretend I didn’t feel Some Type of Way about the Jennifer/Needy relationship. But I watched it again last year, as a gay adult with my gay adult friends, and I was able to fully enjoy this cult classic for the masterpiece it is. Not only is it pure camp (name more iconic dialogue than: “You’re killing people,” “No, I’m killing boys”) but it also really taps into the experience of teen girls (and/or people who thought they were or were perceived as teen girls.) I could write an entire thesis on this movie but I won’t, instead I will say this: we are in an era of remakes, and I don’t want that. The first movie is perfect just the way it is, it (perhaps sadly) doesn’t need to be modernized in theme, just maybe in some select language.

But a sequel, a follow-up, a similar movie from the same creators? Yes, please. It’s like how in Scream sequels, it’s the same thing happening to different people with different twists, but the same general lore and vibe. THAT is a movie I want to see. And this time, it can be even gayer.

But Wait, There’s More (Pop Culture News)

+ The MCU lost Ayo Edebiri for their upcoming project Thunderbolts, which is sad for us since we now won’t get Ayo + Florence Pugh banter. She is being replaced by Geraldine Viswanathan, someone who has previously played queer but does not seem to have any proof of queerness on the very surface of the internet where I briefly checked

+ Ella Hunt will play SNL alum Gilda Radner in upcoming movie

+ In case you went to a cabin in the woods this weekend and missed it, there’s some Nicki Minaj/Megan Thee Stallion feud going on

+ People are not loving Miller’s Girl, which I only tell you because it’s possible Gideon Adlan plays queer in this movie and may or may not kiss Jenna Ortega? This is a rumor that TikTok started, anyway. In one review Adlan’s character was referred to as a “provocatively dressed lesbian” but in that same sentence describes her as throwing herself at a man so everything is unclear at this time.

+ Mean Girls is still doing pretty well at the box office

+ Ice Spice and Victoria Monét, among others, are going to be honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

+ Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Morning Show, and more will be at Paleyfest

+ If you heard Reneé Rapp mention the Lesbian Masterdoc and you weren’t a tumblr gay, you may have had questions, look no further (You didn’t think I’d make it through an entire Pop Culture Fix without mentioning Miss Rapp did you?)

+ Ashley Benson is pregnant…I feel like there’s a sex bench joke in there but I’ll let it slide out of respect for the mother-to-be