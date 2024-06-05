Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour’s Beautiful Wedding Took Place In an Alternate Dimension of Gay Chaos and Sweaty Shoulders

Celebrities are just like us! For example, Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour also met on the internet and knew they were in love before their first date really officially began. This is a thing I know about them because Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour just got married and it was lovingly documented for Culture Magazine, who also spoke to the pair about their initial courtship. The wedding was just about as cute and specific and cool as you’d imagine it was,

Abbi Jacobson came out as bisexual in 2018 and her character on Broad City came out shortly thereafter. She and Balfour (who we adored on Bomb Girls and then on For All Mankind and then on Ted Lasso) revealed they were one year official in 2021. They got engaged in August of 2022, the same month that Abbi Jacobson’s unparalleled work of lesbian television artistry, A League of Their Own, was released.

Balfour and Jacobson talked to Cultured Magazine about meeting during the pandemic, with intense “dark night of the soul” vibes. Balfour had just been through a lot of heartbreak, including a recent breakup. “Meeting Abbi felt like the pinnacle of a long-overdue step in my own evolution,” she told the magazine.

The wedding ceremony took place at Public Records in New York, where unfortunately many of their plans were rained out, but adjustments were made and the show went on, with a flexible and dedicated creative team. It ended up feeling like the whole thing took place in a “different dimension,” which was the vibe they were going for, ultimately. Back in their early chats, Abbi had told Jo that the thing she missed most from pre-Covid life was “sweaty shoulders.” Balfour affirms that their wedding indeed felt like “that first sweaty shoulder moment—total togetherness.”

In conclusion:

Jacobson: Our first dance was to Aretha Franklin’s “Don’t Let Me Lose This Dream.” My dress destroyed Jo’s tights within 35 seconds.

Balfour: It really was “one of those nights.” We were in a dark wooden room with no windows, an insane sound system, and a disco ball. Everyone’s nice clothes became wet rags. People were smoking who don’t smoke. Our moms did the hora. It was like we all existed in a different dimension for a while.

See all the pictures and hear even more about this lovely night at Cultured Magazine.