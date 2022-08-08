Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour made their red carpet debut as a couple for the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s new A League of Their Own series last week with a special gay bonus: They’re engaged!

People reported on the news of their engagement, noting the excitement of several members of the A League of Their Own cast. Jacobson co-created and also stars in the TV remake of the classic 1992 Penny Marshall movie with Will Graham, and what better way to celebrate an engagement than at the premiere of the season’s most hotly anticipated queer reboot? The ensemble cast was thrilled for her, People reporting that Chanté Adams chanted: “Abbi’s engaged! Abbi’s engaged! Abbi’s engaged!”

Jacobson, who came out publicly as bisexual a few years ago, posted about her one-year anniversary with Balfour at the end of 2021, writing: “One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky ❤️”

There’s no crying in baseball, but I’m absolutely crying. 🥺

Born and raised in South Africa, Balfour also acts and was recently cast in the upcoming season of Ted Lasso.

While Jacobson is still best known as being one-half of the chaotic Broad City duo, I can confidently say I think she’s heading in a new, thrilling direction with her career when it comes to A League of Their Own. That’s all I can really say though, because the embargo hasn’t lifted for actual takes on A League of Their Own yet. But when it does lift later this week, you’ll get a full season (spoiler free) review from me.

All eight episodes of the show's first season drop on Friday, August 12 on Prime Video.