Quiz: Which Iconic Lesbian TV Couple Is Your Soulmate?

There are so many iconic lesbian couples on television, but have you ever wondered... what if that couple was actually a throuple and the third person was YOU?

Sometimes fans are drawn to specific couples on television because we want relationships like theirs, or see a bit of ourselves in their connection. But because it is television, these couples are often on the rocks and if you have ever thought “you know what that couple is missing? ME!” then this is the imaginary lark of the day in quiz form for you!

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3141 articles for us.