Quiz: Which Iconic Lesbian TV Couple Is Your Soulmate?

Sometimes fans are drawn to specific couples on television because we want relationships like theirs, or see a bit of ourselves in their connection. But because it is television, these couples are often on the rocks and if you have ever thought “you know what that couple is missing? ME!” then this is the imaginary lark of the day in quiz form for you!
Which Iconic Lesbian TV Relationship Should You Join?
There are so many iconic lesbian couples on television, but have you ever wondered... what if that couple was actually a throuple and the third person was YOU?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3141 articles for us.
Eve and Villanelle!
I think it was the European travel question that did it, which is also making me reconsider all future holidays as needing a false identity component.
well you know what they say, “why go on holiday as yourself when you could go on holiday as somebody else?”
Did I “pick” Eve and Villanelle because I have BPD, chaos is my safe space, and I have an addiction to solving the problems said chaos creates?
Yes I did.
Did I cackle and scream “Of course I did!” when I instead got Bette and Tina?
Also yes.
10/10. 100% accurate.
van and tai. they want me for my love of pop culture from 40 years ago…they need me for my girl guide skills
Eve and Villanelle? I haven’t seen Killing Eve yet, but sure.
So, my soulmates are fictional? Yeah, that sounds like my “love life.”
I’m joining Bette and Tina cause their relationship was not messy enough