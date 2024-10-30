No Filter: Ali Krieger Soft Launches a New Boo!!

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the fun happenings that occurred on celesbian Instagram! Start preparing yourselves for two weeks of Halloween fun—which is the right weekend to celebrate??

Ali has SOFT LAUNCHED A BOO IN SLIDE 12!!!!

There is not a single thought in my mind right now that is holy, I’ll say that!

I am finding myself weirdly emotionally invested in Laurie’s post Olympics acting career! Good luck!!

If you told me in 2004 there was a photo of these women together I would have died, such was their impact on me!!

Wow I am so thrilled this column reminded me that I must actually watch this conversation between two of our lost vocal Capricorns!

I know every week or so I say I need to have an image framed…but this is so beautiful to me! Dykes and bread what else do you need!!

This means there is a completed season of And Just Like That.. out there…waiting…

Someone take me to Italy NOW!!

I hugely respect sticking to one costume Trace!

Obviously, Janelle has a different approach, and I am sure this is like, first costume out of many!

It must be said “Hollywood Monster” is a banging concept, nice work THR.

Speaking of banging! Couples costume banger alert!!

NO ONE ON EARTH IS COOLER I AM SORRY BUT LOOK AT THE MATERIAL!!!

Xenobussy

Starting to believe this movie is really coming out…huge for me!

Very cute, and yes I am feeling very single!

NEW Chappell?? I never even considered she was working on a new record AND touring this much, no wonder the girl is exhausted!!!