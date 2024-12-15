Quiz: Which ‘Conclave’ Character Are You?

The movie that puts catty in Catholic has become the sleeper queer hit of the year. From the (fascist) cardinal who vapes to Isabella Rossellini’s curtsy, this movie about choosing a new pope would be runner up only to Wicked if the Oscars were determined by number of memes on the gay internet.

Of course, some of this affinity is due to the film’s surprising take on gender and transness. I have a lot of thoughts about how the film handles this aspect of the plot, as well as the ways the film does and does not engage with the harm enacted by the Catholic Church. But no one wants an essay from a Jewish transsexual about Catholicism, or, frankly, anyone to spoil the fun of the elaborate hats and Vatican intrigue. No, what the people want are quizzes! I’m sure you’re all clamoring to know which of these supposedly holy individuals are most like YOU and if you answer these simple questions white smoke will erupt from your computer and tell you.

Which 'Conclave' Character Are You?

If named pope, which gay slur would you have to apologize for using?(Required)
Pick a lesbian nun movie based on the title:(Required)
Your friend needs an abortion in a state without healthcare. How do you help?(Required)
Why would you rather be trapped in a building with friends, enemies, and strangers other than choosing a new pope?(Required)
What's your favorite aspect of Catholicism?(Required)
Pick a "bad pope" from E.R. Chamberlin's 1969 book 'The Bad Popes':(Required)
What's your favorite form of birth control?(Required)
What's your favorite latin phrase commonly used in English?(Required)
Which of these actors who have played the pope would you most like to do blasphemous things with?(Required)
Which of these likely Oscar nominees should win Best Picture next year?(Required)

  1. You are Cardinal Bellini!

    You’re very charming. (He’s played by Stanley Tucci after all!) You’re thoughtful and progressive and lovely to be around. But hidden underneath that perfect veneer, you have real feelings that sometimes come bursting out.

    This was such an excellent film but the only film that deserves Best Picture at the Oscars next year is Wicked.

  2. Super psyched to be Sister Agnes – I feel seen, known, and validated. But the real reason I signed in to comment is that I would LOVE to read an essay by Drew about Catholicism – bring it on!

