Quiz: Which ‘Conclave’ Character Are You?

The movie that puts catty in Catholic has become the sleeper queer hit of the year. From the (fascist) cardinal who vapes to Isabella Rossellini’s curtsy, this movie about choosing a new pope would be runner up only to Wicked if the Oscars were determined by number of memes on the gay internet.

Of course, some of this affinity is due to the film’s surprising take on gender and transness. I have a lot of thoughts about how the film handles this aspect of the plot, as well as the ways the film does and does not engage with the harm enacted by the Catholic Church. But no one wants an essay from a Jewish transsexual about Catholicism, or, frankly, anyone to spoil the fun of the elaborate hats and Vatican intrigue. No, what the people want are quizzes! I’m sure you’re all clamoring to know which of these supposedly holy individuals are most like YOU and if you answer these simple questions white smoke will erupt from your computer and tell you.

Conclave is now streaming on Peacock.

Which 'Conclave' Character Are You? If named pope, which gay slur would you have to apologize for using? (Required) fag faggot fairy frociaggine dyke carpet muncher All of them (negative) All of them (positive) Pick a lesbian nun movie based on the title: (Required) The Diary of a Closeted Nun Holy Camp! School of the Holy Beast Novitiate Dark Habits I, the Worst of All Killer Nun Convent of Sinners Your friend needs an abortion in a state without healthcare. How do you help? (Required) Drive them to another state and stay with them. Take them out partying as a distraction. Help secure an illegal abortion for them. Ask them what they need and then do exactly that. Privately do some research and then bring a fully formed plan to them. Talk them through their options and try to cheer them up. Give them money. Complain about the government. Why would you rather be trapped in a building with friends, enemies, and strangers other than choosing a new pope? (Required) union meeting sex party sit-in food co-op WNBA game gay club networking event vape store What's your favorite aspect of Catholicism? (Required) the hats the guilt the hymns the saints the intrigue horror movies about Satan priest and/or nun roleplay Martin Scorsese movies Pick a "bad pope" from E.R. Chamberlin's 1969 book 'The Bad Popes': (Required) Pope Stephen VI (896–897), who had his predecessor Pope Formosus exhumed, tried, de-fingered, briefly reburied, and thrown in the Tiber. Pope John XII (955–964), who gave land to a mistress, murdered several people, and was killed by a man who caught him in bed with his wife. Pope Benedict IX (1032–1044, 1045, 1047–1048), who "sold" the Papacy. Pope Boniface VIII (1294–1303), who was heavily involved in foreign affairs and is lampooned in Dante's Divine Comedy. Pope Urban VI (1378–1389), who complained that he did not hear enough screaming when Cardinals who had conspired against him were tortured. Pope Alexander VI (1492–1503), a Borgia, who was guilty of nepotism and acknowledged fathering several children. Pope Leo X (1513–1521), a spendthrift member of the Medici family who once spent 1/7 of his predecessors' reserves on a single ceremony. Pope Clement VII (1523–1534), also a Medici, whose power-politicking with France, Spain, and Germany got Rome sacked. What's your favorite form of birth control? (Required) condoms IUD the pill diaphragm vasectomy plan B pull-out method abortion What's your favorite latin phrase commonly used in English? (Required) persona non grata bona fide carpe diem verbatim ad hoc ad nauseum vice versa quid pro quo Which of these actors who have played the pope would you most like to do blasphemous things with? (Required) Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes, 2019) Jude Law (The Young Pope, 2016) Cary Elwes (Pope John Paul II, 2005) Rex Harrison (The Agony and the Ecstasy, 1965) Johanna Wokalek (Pope Joan, 2009) John Malkovich (The New Pope, 2020) Ewan McGregor (Angels and Demons, 2009) Jeremy Irons (The Borgias, 2011) Which of these likely Oscar nominees should win Best Picture next year? (Required) Sing Sing Anora Nickel Boys The Substance The Brutalist Emilia Pérez Wicked Conclave Δ