Chappell Roan Is Very in Love With Her Girlfriend Who She Has Been Dating Since Before She Blew Up

The Midwest Princess is in love! Excuse me, in her own words, she’s very in love! In her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Chappell Roan shared with host Alex Cooper that she is in a “serious relationship” with her girlfriend of six months. It’s the first time Chappell has really spoken this much about her personal life with this much detail and the first time she has explicitly recognized the relationship on a public platform.

Chappell shared that she met her girlfriend through a friend and that she was the first to make a move on her girlfriend. And apparently that’s her MO, which tracks. “I’m usually the one who makes, like in every circumstance, I make the first move,” she said.

Chappell got with her girlfriend before her explosion in popularity, and she admits it would be hard to be on the dating scene now that she’s so big. So the timing of meeting her now-girlfriend before all that really worked out. “I haven’t dated someone since this all really, really blew up,” she said. “I’m dating the same person that I was dating before I got, like blew up, so I’m not sure how I would date now. I think it would actually be a nightmare. I think I would be so single right now because you’re terrified of their intentions. I’m scared. I’m scared. I don’t trust anyone. I just think in my head, I’m like, any new person that I’m texting, I’m like, I’m assuming they will screenshot this and send it to someone else.”

Despite being in a serious and loving relationship at the moment, Chappell is an advocate for being single. In the podcast, she also said: “I’m very in love, but I am pro single. Everyone should be single, I’m serious.”

“Be single. Stop dating. Be single,” she continued. “Have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can a hundred percent be okay alone before you date. That’s what I found out. I had a great time when I was single and I know that I’ll be okay and now I have an awesome time that I’m with someone.” It’s great advice tbh. The best way to figure out who you want to be in a relationship is to be single or even date yourself.

Given her feelings on fame and understandable anxieties about what it would be like to casually date as a global superstar now, it makes sense that Chappell doesn’t end up sharing too many personal details about who her girlfriend is. Hopefully her fans will be respectful of their privacy, but knowing sapphic TikTok, I’m sure there are already people sleuthing for details.

But Chappell did open up about some of her sexual preferences, sharing she prefers to give first rather than receive (which tracks given “The Giver” of it all), doesn’t like PDA (which tracks given her privacy preferences), enjoys both FaceTime and phone calls, prefers late night to morning sex, and likes high sex. Despite what she sings in “Red Wine Supernova” about having a wand and a rabbit, she doesn’t actually like rabbit sex toys. Her favorite sex toy? “I guess wand,” she says. “Or like, the little rose thing? But it’s not the rose.” She and the host also bonded over liking a womanizer toy. She also shares some of her thoughts on oral sex, which gets a little gender essentialist, but within the larger context of the podcast and her work I think it’s clear she’s talking specifically about the compulsive heterosexuality of her youth.

But honestly there’s so much in the podcast — including a tease of more music to come this year, her thoughts on how fame has impacted her sense of sexuality, and more — you should just listen for yourself! I have yet to hear the whole thing because this was the first piece of gay news I saw upon waking up, so join me in listening at the link below.