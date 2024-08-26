Chappell Roan Isn’t Alone in Wanting More Boundaries With Fans

Chappell Roan and Hayley Williams Are Rightfully Fed Up with Parasocial Relationships with Fans

Paramore’s Hayley Williams says she’s glad Chappell Roan is speaking up and setting boundaries about “superfan” behavior, often brushed off as acceptable. Williams also rightly points out that this happens a lot, specifically with women.

A few days ago, Chappell Roan made two separate TikTok videos saying that she’s allowed to set boundaries with fans, especially when she’s “off the clock” and not at a fan event. Just because someone has seen her videos online or bought her album or been to her concert doesn’t entitle them to her time, space, or anything else. She said that just because it’s been “normalized” doesn’t mean it’s right. She says people will say it’s the price of fame, but she posits that it shouldn’t be.

To some extent, this kind of thing has always been a problem — Jodie Foster had a terrifying stalker incident in the 80s, for example, and I’m positive it wasn’t the first instance — but it has become increasingly problematic with the prevalence of the internet and social media. People develop parasocial relationships with celebrities and don’t know how to act around them. Reneé Rapp has had to repeatedly request people chill out with the sexually explicit signs they bring to her concert. Chappell Roan has even gone so far to explain why she has a specific drag persona for when she performs, but people are still finding out where her sister works and harassing her family. I’m not sure what they think it will accomplish, but it has to stop. It’s especially embarrassing that this keeps happening within the queer community; we of all people, who have been asked invasive questions by straight and/or cis people about our sex lives and bodies upon first meeting, should know how to respect these lines. We’re a community who often touts the importance of physical and emotional boundaries and consent of all kinds, so why do some people seem to forget to apply that to celebrities? Why are people saying outlandish things to them, or launching into a hug without asking first? It’s baffling.

In her follow-up Instagram post, Chappell Roan rightfully pointed out that this is dangerously close to the kind of victim-blaming we see happening when people, especially women and LGBTQ+ people of all genders, are assaulted in any way. Most musicians and actors aren’t doing their craft to get famous; of course, fame helps them get sales and jobs and awards, but it’s not typically the reason they’re doing it. They’re usually doing it for the love of the art.

Chappell Roan wasn’t saying don’t go to meet and greets. She wasn’t even saying you can’t politely ask for a photo if you happen to walk by her on the street. She’s asking you to a) not touch her without consent, b) be polite and respectful if she turns you down, c) leave her friends and family alone, and d) respect her boundaries. Musicians and actors do not owe you their time, their bodies, or anything else. If you buy tickets to a concert or a play, they owe you a performance. That’s it. End of list.

I hope this is a turning point in the way we treat celebrities. I hope people will stop interrupting family dinners at restaurants and trying to gain access to people’s lives in a way that must be absolutely terrifying. I hope people learn how to just enjoy the art and the artist and remember that they are real people who you don’t actually know. Appreciate the parts of themselves they are sharing with you, and be respectful of the parts they are not.

