feature image photo by Tommaso Boddi / Contributor via Getty Images
Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I tell you all about what our favorite queer celebrities got up to this week! Let’s get rolling!
Not only was this look a huge slay — the hair in particular! — but the speech???
Literally go off! Climate change mentioned, CEOs and capitalism and condemning the genocide in Gaza— that’s my absolute girl!
GET ME THIS SET RIGHT NOW! I cannot breathe!!! I need it to keep living!!!
You know how you have always been waiting for a video featuring Kim K, Niecy and Naomi Watts? Well friends, today is your lucky day!
Words cannot express how much I love these quarterly posts of Cynthia being obsessed with her cat! Celebrities: They really are like us!
I have had this song stuck in my head for what feels like years, and I am somehow not sick of it yet!
I find it deeply charming that both Keke and Trixie had such…basic bios? Like I would obviously clock that they were famous, but like…comedy and collecting guitars? With love Trixie, I’m swiping left!!
Kinda feel like she ate so hard with this caption that I am superfluous here??
Not to get political but I think making Cynthia talk to Michael Bublé is a hate crime? Possibly because I am still mad at him for covering “Santa Baby” and turning into “Santa Buddy” like sir, grow up and fuck Santa for car!
This is giving CSI: Miami but in a good way?? Does that make sense?
I will no doubt forget to listen to this but a conversation between Ashlyn and Carolyn is intriguing to me…hmmm!
Tommy with the memoir drop! Deeply into this cover, let’s go Tommy!
Well this just feels like a good omen and a delightful turn of events!