No Filter: Hannah Einbinder Comes for Climate Change, CEOs, Capitalism, and Genocide in Incredible Speech

Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I tell you all about what our favorite queer celebrities got up to this week! Let’s get rolling!

Not only was this look a huge slay — the hair in particular! — but the speech???

Literally go off! Climate change mentioned, CEOs and capitalism and condemning the genocide in Gaza— that’s my absolute girl!

GET ME THIS SET RIGHT NOW! I cannot breathe!!! I need it to keep living!!!

You know how you have always been waiting for a video featuring Kim K, Niecy and Naomi Watts? Well friends, today is your lucky day!

Words cannot express how much I love these quarterly posts of Cynthia being obsessed with her cat! Celebrities: They really are like us!

I have had this song stuck in my head for what feels like years, and I am somehow not sick of it yet!

I find it deeply charming that both Keke and Trixie had such…basic bios? Like I would obviously clock that they were famous, but like…comedy and collecting guitars? With love Trixie, I’m swiping left!!

Kinda feel like she ate so hard with this caption that I am superfluous here??

Not to get political but I think making Cynthia talk to Michael Bublé is a hate crime? Possibly because I am still mad at him for covering “Santa Baby” and turning into “Santa Buddy” like sir, grow up and fuck Santa for car!

This is giving CSI: Miami but in a good way??  Does that make sense?

I will no doubt forget to listen to this but a conversation between Ashlyn and Carolyn is intriguing to me…hmmm!

Tommy with the memoir drop! Deeply into this cover, let’s go Tommy!

Well this just feels like a good omen and a delightful turn of events!

