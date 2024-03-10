Quiz: Which Shondaland Gay Is Your Ever-Loving Soulmate?

It has been 10 months since we saw two queers smash their faces together lovingly and hornily on a Shondaland show. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have kept us apart for so long!! (Let’s also be clear, we would have waited for even longer if that’s what it took to make sure that the creators and talent behind the stories we love got the contracts they deserved). But this Thursday the long winter of our discontent is over! Shondaland is back, baby! And to mark the occasion, I made us a quiz.
Have you ever wondered which perfectly styled and overly dramatic Shondaland character would be best suited to keep you warm at night and share your coffee in the morning? Well, do I have good news for you!
I know you’re going to scroll immediately down to find out which Shondaland gay is your beloved soulmate. But first a few light ground rules:
- First, in the interest of greater Shondaland diversity, we are going to be combining shows here: Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and How To Get Away with Murder
- However, we are sticking to the sapphic Shondaland shows, so no Scandal, Inventing Anna, or Bridgerton.
- And even within those parameters, off the quick top of my head, even if we limit it to only lesbian, bisexual, and queer women characters, there are still roughly 16 sapphics in the Shondaland universe, which is simply too many to fit into one singular quiz. (Imagine having to scroll through 16 options for every answer!!) Therefore, a few unlucky souls did not make the cut. Erica Hahn and Teddy Altman, I wish thee well!
- I know there are two thousand episodes of Grey’s Anatomy at this point, and not everyone has seen Station 19 or HTGAWM. That is ok!!! Previous knowledge of these shows is not required to take this quiz or find your soulmate.
- This is for jokes!! Please have fun!!
Last thing, if you wanted to take a similar quiz (one to tell you which Shondaland gay YOU are most like), I have you covered for that, too! Just try to survive a day at Grey-Sloane Memorial and the results can be yours.
But we aren’t here for self-reflection this morning! We are here for soul mating! And let the games begin!