Quiz: Which Shondaland Gay Is Your Ever-Loving Soulmate?

It has been 10 months since we saw two queers smash their faces together lovingly and hornily on a Shondaland show. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have kept us apart for so long!! (Let’s also be clear, we would have waited for even longer if that’s what it took to make sure that the creators and talent behind the stories we love got the contracts they deserved). But this Thursday the long winter of our discontent is over! Shondaland is back, baby! And to mark the occasion, I made us a quiz.

Have you ever wondered which perfectly styled and overly dramatic Shondaland character would be best suited to keep you warm at night and share your coffee in the morning? Well, do I have good news for you!

I know you’re going to scroll immediately down to find out which Shondaland gay is your beloved soulmate. But first a few light ground rules:

First, in the interest of greater Shondaland diversity, we are going to be combining shows here: Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and How To Get Away with Murder However, we are sticking to the sapphic Shondaland shows, so no Scandal, Inventing Anna, or Bridgerton. And even within those parameters, off the quick top of my head, even if we limit it to only lesbian, bisexual, and queer women characters, there are still roughly 16 sapphics in the Shondaland universe, which is simply too many to fit into one singular quiz. (Imagine having to scroll through 16 options for every answer!!) Therefore, a few unlucky souls did not make the cut. Erica Hahn and Teddy Altman, I wish thee well! I know there are two thousand episodes of Grey’s Anatomy at this point, and not everyone has seen Station 19 or HTGAWM. That is ok!!! Previous knowledge of these shows is not required to take this quiz or find your soulmate. This is for jokes!! Please have fun!!

Last thing, if you wanted to take a similar quiz (one to tell you which Shondaland gay YOU are most like), I have you covered for that, too! Just try to survive a day at Grey-Sloane Memorial and the results can be yours.

But we aren’t here for self-reflection this morning! We are here for soul mating! And let the games begin!

Which Shondaland Gay Is Your Ever-Loving Soulmate? Let’s start with something easy! What’s a dream first date? (Required) A picnic in the park, with lots of blankets, snacks, and a good conversation. A pottery class to get my hands dirty (and yes, live out my Demi Moore fantasies from “Ghost”). A cooking class together, where me and my date can explore new flavors, learn new recipes, and enjoy the sensual experience of sharing a meal Getting fresh air and challenging myself! Anyone wanna try zip-lining? Or at least, a hike! A visit to check out the new Mickalene Thomas exhibit at an art museum. Getting dressed up to go somewhere grown and sexy that has dramatic lighting. A cozy coffee date at a trendy café. Do you know what no one has offered me, but I would immediately? The chance to sit next to someone, not necessarily talk, just share space, and read a good book. Laser tag! Things are going great and you’ve been dating for a while! What kind of “just because” present would brighten up your day? (Required) It’s maybe cliché, but flowers are a classic for a reason. A personalized piece of artwork A book on a topic we’ve both been talking about, with a fun note from them written on the first page. A brand new, waterproof backpack for our next camping trip. A cozy blanket A great effing bottle of wine (or some wonderfully rich coffee beans and brand new grinder, for a sober alternative) A handwritten love note with a nice piece of jewelry A new jigsaw puzzle that we can do together A box of pastries from that cute local bakery I keep seeing on Instagram How do you like to destress after work? (Required) Going for a hike or nice long walk outdoors Going out dancing with friends Spending 20 minutes in quiet meditation Taking a kickboxing class Binge watching a few episodes of TV Listening to music Trying out a new recipe Sudoku or the NYT crossword Catching up on my favorite podcast Ok let’s go deeper, what’s a core value that you look for in a partner? (Required) Compassion Prioritizing Family and Community Open-mindedness Integrity Resilience Ambition Passion Thoughtfulness Tenacity What’s a core value that you think a partner can find in you? (Required) Empathy Support Passion Loyalty Understanding Devotion Honesty Intelligence Caretaking Time for something random! Pick a pizza topping: (Required) Pineapple Pepperoni Artichoke hearts Spicy Italian sausage BBQ chicken Mushroom Fresh basil Broccoli Green pepper and onion What’s your favorite flavor of ice cream? (Required) Mint chocolate chip Cookies and cream Salted caramel Chocolate fudge brownie Rocky road Coffee Strawberry Cherry Vanilla Birthday cake (the flavor, not the actual cake) Pick a scented candle smell: (Required) Lavender Vanilla Citrus Sandalwood Eucalyptus Patchouli Ocean breeze Ouid Coconut Out of the options below, which is your favorite color? (Required) Sky blue Violet Emerald green Red Sunshine yellow Deep burgundy Black Steel gray Turquoise Out of the options below, which is your favorite Beyoncé song? (Required) "Halo" "Single Ladies" "Run the World (Girls)" "Formation" "Irreplaceable" "***Flawless" “Cuff It” “Break My Soul” “Crazy in Love” It’s time to get serious again! What would be a “dealbreaker” for you in a relationship? (Required) Breach of trust Lack of ambition Stubbornness Insecurity Someone who is not supportive Disloyalty Lying or dishonesty Someone who’s always running late Selfishness Congratulations! You’ve made it to the “adult sleepover” stage of this quiz! What are you getting served for breakfast the next morning? (Required) Blueberry pancakes Avocado toast made with vegan bread, topped with chili flakes Scrambled eggs and a side of freshly sliced tomatoes Breakfast burritos filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, and salsa Greek yogurt parfait with layers of granola, honey, and mixed berries Smoked salmon and cream cheese bagels with capers and thinly sliced red onions Veggie omelet loaded with spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, and feta cheese French toast with perfectly crisped bacon A granola bar that I can eat in the car on my way out the door And Finally! In case of a tie-breaker! Which Shondaland gay do you think should be your soulmate? (Optional) Arizona Robbins Callie Torres Carina DeLuca Maya Bishop Amelia Shepherd Annalise Keating Tegan Price Kai Bartley Mika Yasuda Δ