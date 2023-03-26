There is a very specific kind of gay that is what we shall call a “Shondaland gay” — someone who’s prone to talking in monologues, a workaholic with a messy personal life, a lover of wine or tequila and talking over annoying white men. But more than anything, a keen sense of survival skill.
If there is one thing that Broader Shonda Rhimes Universe is gonna do, it’s throw someone through a plane. Or maybe blow up a hospital. A fire in a corn maze right before Halloween. A little shootout on the courthouse steps for funsies.
Before we get into this quiz, a few rules:
- First, in the interest of greater Shondaland diversity, we are going to be combining shows here: Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and How To Get Away with Murder
- However, with respect to Cyrus Beene and my once upon a time fantasy wife Olivia Pope — we are sticking to the sapphic Shondaland shows, so no Scandal, Inventing Anna, or Bridgerton.
- And that said, off the quick top of my head, even if we limit it to only lesbian, bisexual, and queer women characters, there are still roughly 16 sapphics in the Shondaland universe, which is quite simply too many to fit into one singular quiz. (Imagine having to scroll through 16 options for every answer!!) Therefore, some beloveds did not make the cut. Goodbye to Perfect Penny and Former Intern Leah, for example. I wish them well on their journey.
And now… without any further ado… survive these increasingly frenetic, overly dramatic, soap opera plots — and I’ll tell you which Shondaland Gay you are! May Calliope Iphegenia Torres ever be in your favor!
Arizona! Having only seen How to Get Away with Murder of these three i don’t know how to feel but i LOVED this quiz. Shondaland is wild
Hahaaa I’m glad! And Arizona is very popular so you did great! If you’re curious, you can read more about her here: https://www.autostraddle.com/goodbye-arizona-robbins-televisions-longest-running-lesbian-character-420703/
I have no idea who Callie is (Bridgerton is the only Shondaland I fuck with) but I too am a Bi-con so perfect ❤️