There is a very specific kind of gay that is what we shall call a “Shondaland gay” — someone who’s prone to talking in monologues, a workaholic with a messy personal life, a lover of wine or tequila and talking over annoying white men. But more than anything, a keen sense of survival skill.

If there is one thing that Broader Shonda Rhimes Universe is gonna do, it’s throw someone through a plane. Or maybe blow up a hospital. A fire in a corn maze right before Halloween. A little shootout on the courthouse steps for funsies.

Before we get into this quiz, a few rules:

  1. First, in the interest of greater Shondaland diversity, we are going to be combining shows here: Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and How To Get Away with Murder
  2. However, with respect to Cyrus Beene and my once upon a time fantasy wife Olivia Pope — we are sticking to the sapphic Shondaland shows, so no Scandal, Inventing Anna, or Bridgerton.
  3. And that said, off the quick top of my head, even if we limit it to only lesbian, bisexual, and queer women characters, there are still roughly 16 sapphics in the Shondaland universe, which is quite simply too many to fit into one singular quiz. (Imagine having to scroll through 16 options for every answer!!) Therefore, some beloveds did not make the cut. Goodbye to Perfect Penny and Former Intern Leah, for example. I wish them well on their journey.

And now… without any further ado… survive these increasingly frenetic, overly dramatic, soap opera plots — and I’ll tell you which Shondaland Gay you are! May Calliope Iphegenia Torres ever be in your favor!

It’s bright and early the first day of your new job, how did you wake up this morning?(Required)
Did I forget to mention that you’re an intern at a hospital? Great! What’s your first case?(Required)
Because it’s your first case, you of course mess it up! What’d you do?(Required)
Whew! That was stressful! Time for a quick mid-morning snack! What are you eating?(Required)
Don’t you know there’s no breaks in Shondaland! While you’re outside eating, an ambulance crashes into the side of the hospital. What do you do?(Required)
You saved the day! And it’s barely noon! How do you celebrate?(Required)
Well now there’s a bomb — a live, actual, ticking bomb — in someone’s stomach. The fire department and special police forces have been called. In the meantime, you’ve been assigned to the case. What do you do?(Required)
The fire department has arrived! You need to help them clear out the area before the bomb blows. How do you accomplish this task:(Required)
Everyone’s safe and the fire captain can’t believe what a great job you did! They wonder, have you ever considered a career change?(Required)
The fire department leaves, but just then the hospital’s electrical system gets hacked! There’s no way to access the locked-away meds or keep track of a patient's symptoms. Everyone’s freaking out and you can’t believe it’s only mid-afternoon of your first day. What do you do?(Required)
Fancy lawyers have shown up with the FBI (because of the hackers) and they want to talk with you. What happens next:(Required)
The lawyers are gone! Your day at work is over! It’s happy hour! What are you drinking?(Required)
After happy hour, you head home to change for a date. But you get a text message! What went wrong:(Required)
Hahahaaaaa well you’re going to be ignoring THAT emergency! What are you doing tonight instead?(Required)
You’ve survived until morning somehow! Congratulations! Here’s your tie breaker! In case of emergency only, which Shondaland character do YOU think you’re most like?(Required)

