Well, the cat’s out of the bag: it’s time to figure out what kind of bag you are. You might be thinking, “I’m not a bag at all! I’m a human being,” and I do love that for you, but at the end of the day, what are human beings if not bags of bones, wondering this earth with our possessions in a bag.
Quiz: Which Lesbian Bag Are You?
Riese
Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Backpack with multiple compartments! Accurate.
same :-)
“You are a cheeky worn-out reusable tote bag”. Fair. I do collect them. On my visit to Shibden Hall last week, what did I get at the gift shop to commemorate standing in the hallways and exploring the house that Anne Lister and Ann Walker once roamed? A tote bag.
it’s a lifestyle
Once more, i need a link to all the lesbian bag possibilities 👀
ALAS no such link exists but i can reveal that potential answers include but are not limited to telfar bag, backpack with multiple components and a tiny femme purse 😎
Intriguing. results=89de2eb0 seems to be having to take this quiz in an endless loop.
if you have a minute to let me know (no stress if not) — which answers are you putting in to get that result? i wanna figure out what’s working wrong