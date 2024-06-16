Which Contemporary Queer Singer Are You?

A wise dyke once said: Sometimes you don’t choose a personality quiz; the personality quiz chooses you. It’s me, the wise dyke, thrilled to bring you a personality quiz requested by sapphic meme icon @godimsuchadyke, whose thirsty, hilarious, and oh so very gay contributions to the community cannot be overstated. The request was for a quiz investigating which contemporary queer singer you, sweet reader, embody best. So find out below through the extremely scientific process of answering some general gay questions about your overall vibe! Which! Contemporary! Queer! Singer! Are! You!

Imagine you’re about to write some moody sapphic poetry like you used to as a teen (oh you didn’t do this as a teen?! why are you lying?!). What’s it gonna be about?(Required)
Which custom visor would you be most likely to wear? (Yes, graphic design is my passion.)(Required)
What sounds like an ideal first date setting to you?(Required)
What adjective best describes your typical ‘type’ personality-wise?(Required)
What kind of crushes do you usually fall into?(Required)
What’s an artistic practice you love to do or want to try?(Required)
Pick a queer TV show:(Required)
What’s your favorite track from Brat by Charli XCX?(Required)
Pick a music icon:(Required)
What’s your sign (either in friendship or in romance)?(Required)
What sign are you most drawn to?(Required)
Pick a fabric:(Required)
How would you describe your personal style/fashion aesthetic?(Required)
Pick a carbonated beverage:(Required)

