A wise dyke once said: Sometimes you don’t choose a personality quiz; the personality quiz chooses you. It’s me, the wise dyke, thrilled to bring you a personality quiz requested by sapphic meme icon @godimsuchadyke , whose thirsty, hilarious, and oh so very gay contributions to the community cannot be overstated. The request was for a quiz investigating which contemporary queer singer you, sweet reader, embody best. So find out below through the extremely scientific process of answering some general gay questions about your overall vibe! Which! Contemporary! Queer! Singer! Are! You!

