Q:

My girlfriend and I have only been together for about a month. She doesn’t have a high sex drive because of sexual trauma. When she does want to she’s not very vocal at all…and I just want to do what she would like or is comfortable with. We’ve talked about being more vocal and she’s opened up more and asked for more head. I’m happy to oblige but…since it takes her awhile to feel comfortable she usually asks at the very end of the day and she’s not very…fresh. I like sweat and salt…but it’s definitely more than that. We’ve talked about it, and her response is that my nose is probably too sensitive. Now when the opportunity comes up she says she’s too nervous to ask because I’ve brought up freshness. She hasn’t attempted to rectify it all. We’ve talked about what would make her happier and more comfortable in the bedroom and she would like ass play. That’s embarrassingly outside my comfort zone but especially since she’s often on the opposite spectrum of fresh.

What should I do? Should I mention it again? Our sex life is already hanging together by a thread and I hate that she’s not getting what she wants? With each passing day my confidence is dwindling as well…

A:

I feel like there are a few things at play here, so I’ll go in order.

First of all, my heart goes out to your girlfriend. There’s this commonly held belief that sex should be easy (and sometimes you get lucky, and it is!), but for those of us with sexual trauma, sex is unfortunately a lot more complicated. For us, it’s not just about desire and libido, though they do play a significant role. But there’s also safety and prior hurt and all sorts of body-memory things that people without trauma have the privilege of not considering when they have sex. Your girlfriend is putting a lot of trust in you, and that trust should be honored and celebrated.

It’s great that you’re respecting her boundaries by saying you only want to do what she’s comfortable with and what she’s into. But I hope you know these boundaries go both ways. If you’re not interested in a sexual act, you definitely do not have to do it. Remember this, because we’re coming back to it.

Okay, now. The pelvic region, just like any other damp, sweaty party of the body, will get a little funky by the end of the day. Think about your armpits, your underboob if you have breasts, or any other part of your body that’s usually hidden and gets sweaty. It’s just… normal. It sounds like your girlfriend doesn’t think there’s anything wrong (I’m assuming this is the case if she’s suggesting your nose sensitivity is the issue), so I’m not sure what you want her to “rectify.” It’s hard to expect someone to solve a problem they don’t see as a problem in the first place.

I am wondering about a few things, though. Does she smell different than she used to? If yes, then it might not be your nose. If she has a vagina, her vaginal microbiome (kind of like the gut microbiome) may have changed, or she could have a yeast infection, though I think that usually comes with other symptoms. There’s always the possibility you’re smelling something off, something indicative of a larger concern. But if this is how she’s always smelled, then it could just be that this is her smell. In either case, though, her body is her body and she, alone, knows her body best. You’ve raised the issue once, and she’s clearly aware, so much so that she’s nervous asking about sex because of it, so I don’t think you should bring it up again.

But like I said, sexual boundaries go both ways. If the smell is something that makes you not want to engage in a particular sexual act with her, you don’t have to do it! There are so many ways to have sex, and the two of you can create a list of sexual acts that feel good for both of you, that allow you to uphold your individual boundaries in the bedroom. Honestly, making this list together might be fun for y’all and get you thinking about new, creative ways to approach this.

That said, I’m curious about the comment that your sex life is hanging on by a thread a month into the relationship. Did you have a vibrant sex life in the beginning and is it slowly disintegrating? Or was it always like this, and are you hoping to build a stronger sex life where there currently isn’t one? If sex is important to you, then it might be worth considering if the sex you’re having — and the sex you anticipate having — is fulfilling your needs. Maybe there’s a way that you both can get what you want.