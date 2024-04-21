Quiz: Which Chappell Roan Song Are You?

Whether you’ve been a fan of Chappell Roan since “Pink Pony Club” or are newly obsessed since “Good Luck, Babe!” I think we can all agree she is an exciting artist in the genre of queer pop. But have you ever wondered which Chappell Roan song you are??
Not which song is your favorite, but which song — in lyrics and sound — best captures your vibe. Well, good news! I’ve made a quiz where you can figure out the answer!
Maybe you’re filled with gay longing, maybe you just want to party, or maybe both. As long as Chappell Roan continues releasing music this good, we’re going to keep on dancing — down in West Hollywood and beyond.
Which Chappell Roan Song Are You?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.
Drew Burnett has written 521 articles for us.