Quiz: Which Chappell Roan Song Are You?

Whether you’ve been a fan of Chappell Roan since “Pink Pony Club” or are newly obsessed since “Good Luck, Babe!” I think we can all agree she is an exciting artist in the genre of queer pop. But have you ever wondered which Chappell Roan song you are??

Not which song is your favorite, but which song — in lyrics and sound — best captures your vibe. Well, good news! I’ve made a quiz where you can figure out the answer!

Maybe you’re filled with gay longing, maybe you just want to party, or maybe both. As long as Chappell Roan continues releasing music this good, we’re going to keep on dancing — down in West Hollywood and beyond.

What's your favorite food to get hot to go?(Required)
How do you feel about your high school boyfriend?(Required)
How do you feel about your high school girlfriend?(Required)
Pick a famous drag queen.(Required)
What’s your favorite kind of car sex?(Required)
Pick a Brigette Bardot movie.(Required)
Who from Chappell Roan’s Tiny Desk concert are you crushing on most?(Required)
Pick a real red wine brand that exists.(Required)
Pick a recent Autostraddle article.(Required)
What’s your guilty pleasure?(Required)

