Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion Performed Together on Saturday Night Live, and Reneé Rapp Identifies as a Lesbian Now

Okay I know I only recently started doing Monday Pop Culture Fixes and I know that a disproportionate amount of them have been about Reneé Rapp but IN MY DEFENSE she stays being iconic.

This weekend, Reneé Rapp was the musical guest on SNL and with her she brought many joys. For one, she was introduced by the original Regina George, Rachel McAdams. When I tell you I screamed. Then, she brought out Megan Thee Stallion to perform their new song (from the Mean Girls soundtrack), “Not My Fault.”

She also was in a skit where she played a lesbian intern who was doing the internship as part of her court-mandated media training, a nod to the comments that she’s been delightfully unhinged in her interviews.

Also Reneé Rapp identifies as a lesbian now! She was sort of soft launching this information over the course of the Mean Girls press tour in various interviews, but she explicitly talked about it on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show recently. And also in this very hilariously captioned instagram story:

The bisexual to lesbian pipeline is real, even though not everyone takes it. Not all bisexuals will later ID as lesbians and not all lesbians thought they were bisexual at one point, but some of us need that stepping stone and that’s okay. Some of us tried really hard to like boys to the point we convinced ourselves we were bi. And then some of us grew up and realized that feeling was just external pressure and we realized that actually we were just hella gay. (It’s me, I’m some of us.) So what we’re not going to do is be biphobic in our reaction to this news. We’re just going to adapt our language and move on with our lives. And keep lazily flipping our imaginary microphones to our imaginary audiences when reenacting her legendary performance of Poison Poison.

Non-Rapp-Related News:

+ Aubrey Plaza is gonna make you cry and you’re gonna like it

+ Kristen Stewart is going to make you squirm and I’m not sure if you’re gonna like it

+ Melissa Berrara and Indya Moore join hundreds in a Pro-Palestinian protest at Sundance

+ Mean Girls are tops… at the box office

+ D.E.B.S. is apparently 20 years old which makes me ancient but I’m always down to talk about that perfect film and Paste Magazine seems to agree

+ Gillian Anderson is going to be in Tron 3 and I guess this means I have to watch the second one

+ This isn’t necessarily gay news as it is news that gays might be interested in: Netflix picked up Sundance thriller featuring Alycia Debnam-Carey (are you keeping up with Autostraddle’s daily Sundance coverage?)

+ The Marvels will be available to stream on Disney+ on February 7th

+ Film Forum is having something called Sapph-O-Rama, and I love that name, no notes

+ And here are some sapphic fantasy books for you to curl up with!