Oscar Nominations 2024: From “Barbie” to Lily Gladstone, the Full List of Nominees

By

Oscar Nominations 2024 feature image from Killers of the Flower Moon

Attention Awards gays! The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have arrived! Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods, but there are plenty of other movies to be excited about. Killers of the Flower Moon received 9 nods — most notably for queer actor Lily Gladstone in the Best Actress category. And, of course, possible heterosexual satire and definite box office hit Barbie secured 8 nominations despite being left out of the Best Actress and Best Director category.

Annette Bening and Jodie Foster were both nominated in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively for NYAD. And Foster makes history along with Colman Domingo for Rustin as two out actors playing out characters to be nominated.

I’m also very excited Anatomy of a Fall, a masterful film with a bisexual protagonist, managed to be nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Editing. It’s joined by The Zone of Interest in proving that Parasite‘s 2020 win was not a fluke and the Oscars are slowly becoming a more international award show.

With a delayed Emmys and the Grammys in just a couple weeks, this awards season has been even more saturated than usual. But this is the Oscars! No matter how much I try to ignore it, I still get excited by the glamour, the film history, and the possibility of some deserving artists — even some deserving queer artists! — potentially having their work recognized. And, hey, if awards aren’t your thing, you can check out a bunch of great queer movies that weren’t nominated instead.

Full List of 2024 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting  Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupole

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Napoleon

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe” from Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Best Documentary Short Subject

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Watch the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 at 7pm EST/4pm PST airing on ABC.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Drew Burnett Gregory

Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. Her writing can be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Thrillist, I Heart Female Directors, and, of course, Autostraddle. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about trans lesbians. Find her on Twitter and Instagram @draw_gregory.

Drew Burnett has written 448 articles for us.

5 Comments

  4. Lily Gladstone, Colman Domingo, Ryan Gosling and Danielle Brookes.
    Even though I thought The Colour Purple 2023 was not great compared with the Whoopi Goldberg Colour Purple, I love Danielle Brookes.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!