Oscar Nominations 2024 feature image from Killers of the Flower Moon
Attention Awards gays! The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have arrived! Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods, but there are plenty of other movies to be excited about. Killers of the Flower Moon received 9 nods — most notably for queer actor Lily Gladstone in the Best Actress category. And, of course, possible heterosexual satire and definite box office hit Barbie secured 8 nominations despite being left out of the Best Actress and Best Director category.
Annette Bening and Jodie Foster were both nominated in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively for NYAD. And Foster makes history along with Colman Domingo for Rustin as two out actors playing out characters to be nominated.
I’m also very excited Anatomy of a Fall, a masterful film with a bisexual protagonist, managed to be nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Editing. It’s joined by The Zone of Interest in proving that Parasite‘s 2020 win was not a fluke and the Oscars are slowly becoming a more international award show.
With a delayed Emmys and the Grammys in just a couple weeks, this awards season has been even more saturated than usual. But this is the Oscars! No matter how much I try to ignore it, I still get excited by the glamour, the film history, and the possibility of some deserving artists — even some deserving queer artists! — potentially having their work recognized. And, hey, if awards aren’t your thing, you can check out a bunch of great queer movies that weren’t nominated instead.
Full List of 2024 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actress
Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupole
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Napoleon
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe” from Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
Best Documentary Short Subject
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Watch the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 at 7pm EST/4pm PST airing on ABC.
charles :( melton :(
SNUB OF THE YEAR
Annette Bening, and Jodie Foster. Dark Horse. Jennifer Jason Leigh Win. May The Best Woman Win.
How telling that while Greta Gerwig was snubbed for Best Director, she was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay… alongside her husband.
Lily Gladstone, Colman Domingo, Ryan Gosling and Danielle Brookes.
Even though I thought The Colour Purple 2023 was not great compared with the Whoopi Goldberg Colour Purple, I love Danielle Brookes.