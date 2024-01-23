Attention Awards gays! The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have arrived! Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods, but there are plenty of other movies to be excited about. Killers of the Flower Moon received 9 nods — most notably for queer actor Lily Gladstone in the Best Actress category. And, of course, possible heterosexual satire and definite box office hit Barbie secured 8 nominations despite being left out of the Best Actress and Best Director category.

Annette Bening and Jodie Foster were both nominated in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively for NYAD. And Foster makes history along with Colman Domingo for Rustin as two out actors playing out characters to be nominated.

I’m also very excited Anatomy of a Fall, a masterful film with a bisexual protagonist, managed to be nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Editing. It’s joined by The Zone of Interest in proving that Parasite‘s 2020 win was not a fluke and the Oscars are slowly becoming a more international award show.

With a delayed Emmys and the Grammys in just a couple weeks, this awards season has been even more saturated than usual. But this is the Oscars! No matter how much I try to ignore it, I still get excited by the glamour, the film history, and the possibility of some deserving artists — even some deserving queer artists! — potentially having their work recognized. And, hey, if awards aren’t your thing, you can check out a bunch of great queer movies that weren’t nominated instead.

Full List of 2024 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, NYAD

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupole

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Napoleon

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Best Documentary Short Subject

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Watch the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 at 7pm EST/4pm PST airing on ABC.