Last month, I delivered a post entitled The 12 Lesbian Love Languages, in which I made up 12 love languages for sapphic relationships, accompanied by cartoons delivered by my wonderful girlfriend because my love language is Acts of Service. I had some requests to turn this into a quiz, but obviously “12” is too many answers for one quiz, so I narrowed the field and took some liberties with the whole enterprise and now I come to you with a deeply unscientific but probably accurate look at which of the Love Languages I made up for a comedy piece is definitely yours and therefore should guide your life going forward from here.
Quiz: What’s Your Lesbian Love Language?
Riese
Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3163 articles for us.