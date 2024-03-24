Quiz: What’s Your Lesbian Love Language?

Last month, I delivered a post entitled The 12 Lesbian Love Languages, in which I made up 12 love languages for sapphic relationships, accompanied by cartoons delivered by my wonderful girlfriend because my love language is Acts of Service. I had some requests to turn this into a quiz, but obviously “12” is too many answers for one quiz, so I narrowed the field and took some liberties with the whole enterprise and now I come to you with a deeply unscientific but probably accurate look at which of the Love Languages I made up for a comedy piece is definitely yours and therefore should guide your life going forward from here.

What's Your Lesbian Love Language?

Pick a vice:(Required)
Pick a virtue:(Required)
Pick a celebrity couple:(Required)
Pick a relationship vibe:(Required)
Pick an L Word couple [this question is optional, feel free to skip if you’re not familiar with the franchise]:
Okay, now we're gonna do some questions about how your current or hypothetical future partner(s) could best speak your lesbian love language.
It’s most meaningful to you when your partner…(Required)
It’s more meaningful to you when your partner…(Required)
You’d be most excited if your partner took you away for the weekend to attend…(Required)
When you’re at odds, it’s most important to you that your partner…(Required)
You would be most excited if your partner wanted to….(Required)
You would feel the most “seen” if you came home after a long day to find…(Required)
You feel most authentic when you and your partner…(Required)
You think a lot about…(Required)
You feel closest to your partner when you:(Required)
You feel most bonded with your partner when you’re connecting over…(Required)
You appreciate it most when your partner…(Required)
When it comes to ships in your relationship, you love it when your partner…(Required)
It’s more important to you that you and your partner share a:(Required)
You appreciate it most when your partner:(Required)
If you both received an unexpected financial windfall you’d be most thrilled to spend it on…(Required)
You feel most seen when your partner asks you if you want to leave the party early because…(Required)
It’s most meaningful to you when your partner:(Required)

