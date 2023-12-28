The 25 Most Popular Autostraddle Posts of 2023

As we do every year, it is time to take a look back at what the largest amount of readers wanted to take a look at in the year that is just not concluding. The past few trips around the sun have garnered similar results with our high-traffic posts dominated by stories that tapped into the soul of Autostraddle fandom (L Word recaps, lesbian celebrity gossip) and/or performed very well on search engines (streaming guides, lists of gay athletes). And one very memorable piece of great advice.
25. Autostraddle March Madness 2023: Trope-y Wives – Final Four, by Natalie, March 2023
24. Janelle Monáe’s “Lipstick Lover” Music Video Has Fully Melted Our Brains, by Carmen and the Speakeasy, May 2023
23. Bravo Dyke Weighs In on the Ariana, Sandoval, and Raquel “Vanderpump Rules” Scandal, by Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya, March 2023
22. Meet The Queer Women Contestants of “Survivor” Season 44, by Anya Richkind, March 2023
21. L Word Generation Q Episode 308 Recap: Quality Time Salts All Wounds, by Riese, January 2023
20. Sarah Paulson and Tig Notaro’s Lesbian Party Bus, Explained, by Riese, March 2023
19. What Are the Chaotic Queers of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Getting Up to Now?, by Riese, June 2023
18. The 100 Best Lesbian, Bisexual and Queer Sci-Fi and Fantasy TV Shows of All Time, by Valerie (Updated January 2023)
17. The L Word Generation Q Episode 309 Recap: Quiet Before The Firestorm, by Riese, January 2023
16. 40 Lesbian, Queer & Bisexual (LGBTQ+) Amazon Prime Video Original TV Shows, by Riese, November 2023
15. Quiz: Which Dungeons & Dragons Class Is Your Sexuality?, by Heather, April 2023
14. “Ted Lasso” Confirms That Bisexual Character’s Bisexuality!, by Heather, April 2023
13. The 40 Best LGBTQ+ TV Shows on HBO Max With Lesbian, Queer or Trans Characters, by Riese (Updated periodically)
12. The Rumors Are True: Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Are Dating, by Riese, October 2023
11. Quiz: Which Bottoms Character Are You?, by Kayla, September 2023
10. 25 Lesbian Movies on Hulu That You Can Watch Right Now For Fun If You Want, by Riese (Updated periodically)
9. 37 Christmas Movies With Lesbian, Bisexual, Queer or Trans Characters, by Riese (Updated December 2023)
8. The L Word Generation Q Episode 310 Recap: Looking Full Steam Ahead I Guess, by Riese (January 2023)
7. WNBA Superstar Jonquel Jones Gets Engaged to Her Girlfriend, Looks Happier Than Ever, by Heather (April 2023)
6. The 50 Best Lesbian Movies Of All Time, by Drew Burnett Gregory (Updated January 2023)
5. 60 Best Queer and Lesbian Netflix TV Shows, by Riese (Updated periodically)
4. All 100+ Gay Players and Coaches in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, by Natalie, July 2023
3. Quiz: Which Barbie Are You? by Heather, July 2023.
2. 25 Streaming Movies With Hot Lesbian Sex Scenes, by Drew and Riese (Updated October 2023)
1. You Need Help: You Fat-Shamed Your Beautiful Girlfriend, by Heather Hogan. January 2023.
“…gaining and losing weight, over and over and over, is part of nearly everyone’s life. It is so inconsequential in the vast tapestry of existence, and if getting fatter over the course of nine short months throws you into this kind of tailspin where you find yourself not only unattracted to her, but you feel honor-bound to tell her so, how are you going to handle it when the really hard stuff happens? When one of you gets sick or disabled? When one of you becomes consumed by seemingly endless grief after the death of a loved one? When one of you loses your job? When money trouble strikes? When you lose your home? When one of you unearths a trauma you hid away even from yourself?”