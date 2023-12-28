The 25 Most Popular Autostraddle Posts of 2023

By

As we do every year, it is time to take a look back at what the largest amount of readers wanted to take a look at in the year that is just not concluding. The past few trips around the sun have garnered similar results with our high-traffic posts dominated by stories that tapped into the soul of Autostraddle fandom (L Word recaps, lesbian celebrity gossip) and/or performed very well on search engines (streaming guides, lists of gay athletes). And one very memorable piece of great advice.

25. Autostraddle March Madness 2023: Trope-y Wives – Final Four, by Natalie, March 2023

Autostraddle March Madness 2023 - Trope-Y Wives / Final Four / Maya and Carina vs. Ava and Beatrice

24. Janelle Monáe’s “Lipstick Lover” Music Video Has Fully Melted Our Brains, by Carmen and the Speakeasy, May 2023

bikini bottom with "Lipstick" printed on the butt

23. Bravo Dyke Weighs In on the Ariana, Sandoval, and Raquel “Vanderpump Rules” Scandal, by Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya, March 2023

Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules is a white woman with blonde hair and she is walking a red carpet in closeup

22. Meet The Queer Women Contestants of “Survivor” Season 44, by Anya Richkind, March 2023

contestant on survivor looking like "what?"

21. L Word Generation Q Episode 308 Recap: Quality Time Salts All Wounds, by Riese, January 2023

20. Sarah Paulson and Tig Notaro’s Lesbian Party Bus, Explained, by Riese, March 2023

party bus collage

19. What Are the Chaotic Queers of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Getting Up to Now?, by Riese, June 2023

18. The 100 Best Lesbian, Bisexual and Queer Sci-Fi and Fantasy TV Shows of All Time, by Valerie (Updated January 2023)

Best Lesbian Sci-Fi Fantasy TV. Top, L to R: Sophie and Ryan from Batwoman, Willow and Tara from Buffy, Anissa and Grace from Black Lightning. Bottom, L to R: Nicole and Waverly from Wynonna Earp, Black Mirror: San Junipero, Juliette and Cal from First Kill

17. The L Word Generation Q Episode 309 Recap: Quiet Before The Firestorm, by Riese, January 2023

3-piece collage: Dani + Sophie laughing, Alice on her scooter, Bette and Tina

16. 40 Lesbian, Queer & Bisexual (LGBTQ+) Amazon Prime Video Original TV Shows, by Riese, November 2023

amazon streaming shows with gay characters

15. Quiz: Which Dungeons & Dragons Class Is Your Sexuality?, by Heather, April 2023

14. “Ted Lasso” Confirms That Bisexual Character’s Bisexuality!, by Heather, April 2023

Keely sits at her desk in a suit and smiles

13. The 40 Best LGBTQ+ TV Shows on HBO Max With Lesbian, Queer or Trans Characters, by Riese (Updated periodically)

collage of queer shows streaming on HBO Max

12. The Rumors Are True: Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Are Dating, by Riese, October 2023

ashlyn harris and sophia bush clapping

11. Quiz: Which Bottoms Character Are You?, by Kayla, September 2023

10. 25 Lesbian Movies on Hulu That You Can Watch Right Now For Fun If You Want, by Riese (Updated periodically)

lesbian movie collages

9. 37 Christmas Movies With Lesbian, Bisexual, Queer or Trans Characters, by Riese (Updated December 2023)

collage of lesbian christmas moves on film reels

8. The L Word Generation Q Episode 310 Recap: Looking Full Steam Ahead I Guess, by Riese (January 2023)

Alice saying

7. WNBA Superstar Jonquel Jones Gets Engaged to Her Girlfriend, Looks Happier Than Ever, by Heather (April 2023)

6. The 50 Best Lesbian Movies Of All Time, by Drew Burnett Gregory (Updated January 2023)

A collage of the best lesbian movies of all time, cut up underneath a kaleidoscope effect of various bright colors, so that its hard to pick out any specific details, instead the finale effect is close ups of faces and body parts. In front of the collage are the following words, in white: "The 50 Best Lesbian, Bisexual, & Queer Movies of All Time

5. 60 Best Queer and Lesbian Netflix TV Shows, by Riese (Updated periodically)

4. All 100+ Gay Players and Coaches in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, by Natalie, July 2023

soccer world cup gay players

3. Quiz: Which Barbie Are You? by Heather, July 2023.

Eight Barbies: Boss Cat Femme Nature Superhero Tomboy Travel World Cup

2. 25 Streaming Movies With Hot Lesbian Sex Scenes, by Drew and Riese (Updated October 2023)

A collage of sex scenes from The Handmaiden, Mars One, Desert Hearts, The Watermelon Woman, and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.

1. You Need Help: You Fat-Shamed Your Beautiful Girlfriend, by Heather Hogan. January 2023.

“…gaining and losing weight, over and over and over, is part of nearly everyone’s life. It is so inconsequential in the vast tapestry of existence, and if getting fatter over the course of nine short months throws you into this kind of tailspin where you find yourself not only unattracted to her, but you feel honor-bound to tell her so, how are you going to handle it when the really hard stuff happens? When one of you gets sick or disabled? When one of you becomes consumed by seemingly endless grief after the death of a loved one? When one of you loses your job? When money trouble strikes? When you lose your home? When one of you unearths a trauma you hid away even from yourself?”

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF+ and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Riese

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3129 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!