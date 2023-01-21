The L Word Generation Q Episode 310 Recap: Looking Full Steam Ahead I Guess

Welcome to the tenth recap of the third season of The L Word: Generation Q, brought to you by the same network that brought you the original L Word, a show about speaking the language of the manatees, high-stakes lesbian poker, pounding painkillers while your boss does a chemical peel, having sex with vampires, the bitter rivalry between a queer cafe noted for its Pear Polenta Tart and a nightclub with bubble chairs, brownies that might be gay, horse girls, a hybrid skate park/hair salon that also sold vests to gig in, men named Tom, installation art about core values, a philandering self-help guru peddling T.O.E., Eros the Bittersweet, the Lez Girls negative and the world’s most iconic garbage bag dress.
My friends, we have at last come to this Generation Q recap of Episode 310, “Looking Ahead,” the final episode of the season but also possibly the final episode of the entire series if the show is cancelled. “Looking Ahead” marked Leisha Hailey’s directorial debut and she killed it — you could feel her touch in so many of the more subtle cute friendship moments and comedic beats throughout the episode.
I did enjoy so much of this episode! But there were two storylines in this episode that I HATED and I bet you can guess what they were!
Usually I write these recaps beat by beat, not spoiling what comes next in my descriptions of what came first. Today I’m gonna be doing things a little differently — my recap of each scene will take into account what I already know from seeing the whole thing. Because I can’t figure out how to say what I need to say if I save every piece of commentary I possess until the entire storyline has played out!
We open on the most important moment in a young woman’s life: Bette and Tina’s wedding day. Faced with an artificial time constraint of one (1) week in which to coordinate the whole kit and kaboodle, our affluent couple has elected to make their dreams work through teamwork! Also, someone hired a crew of dapper gay minions right out of the Hedley & Bennet catalog. Luckily Alice totally knows what she’s doing:
Currently, Alice is unable to locate the wedding planner! This is because Shane located Kimmy the wedding planner and then located her clitoris and yep, Shane and Kimmy are delivering Lesbian Sexy Moment #7 because let’s not waste any time we’re all gonna die one day and what’s a little bumper.
Honestly pleased to have any sex scene at all, but it would’ve been a much richer story if Shane’s sex scene this episode had been with a former flame who’d been invited to the wedding — a narrative could’ve been quickly concocted to justify the invitation of someone like Molly or Quiara or Ivy or even Nikki Stevens (who perhaps is currently starring in Tina’s show Murdoch Mysteries).
Other sex scenes that could’ve happened this episode with already-present characters to provide heat as well as story:
- Dani and Roxy
- Sophie and Finley
- Sophie and Pippa
- Alice and Tasha
- Bette and Tina, because after all it is their actual wedding day
Elsewhere in this expansive wedding estate, Bette Porter is improbably applying her own makeup for a special event while Tina boils beneath her silk shirt like a slab of fresh meat on a charcoal grill. Bette suggests Tina could possibly be having a hot flash but Tina disagrees!
Alice drops in to announce that the cake is here and therefore her job is done and also to receive compliments on her dress which I would like to personally echo:
But Bette and Tina remind Alice that getting alcohol was also Alice’s job and while Tina continues obsessing about the temperature, Alice and Bette lip sync for their lives about whether or not Alice was ever truly assigned alcohol and the importance of her acquiring some regardless.
Thus Alice finds Shane roaming the festival grounds while re-dressing herself and says the only solution to this alcohol problem — despite all of us living in a world dotted with BevMos and Costcos and Hi-Los — is for Shane to call Tess. Also, Shane’s only duty for the wedding was “doing their hair” but Alice quickly observes that Alice not only did their hair but also very clearly did the wedding planner.
So we cut to hungover Tess in her shades with her Gatorade, creeping into the Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern like a celebrity on a downward spiral.
Finley bops in and announces that she’s moved into a roach-infested sublet with a non-functional stove, which inspires Tess to realize she’s gotta get all new furniture for her apartment, a realization which sends her into an immediate tizzy.
Finley embraces Tess and is like fuck shane and Tess is like you don’t have to say that, I know that you love her and Finley is like no i love you and then ring-a-ling it’s Shane on the horn!
Back at Bette and Tina: Endgame Infinity War, Dani and Sophie are looking absolutely smashing and Sophie questions Dani’s choice to “ghost” Dre following Dre’s Love Confession, which’s confusing ’cause Dre was the one who told Dani they wanted to call it off? Was that just a move or am I simply failing to understand this order of events ’cause Dre severing the relationship on account of Dani not being ready to say “I love you” after two weeks didn’t make sense to begin with?
Anyhow! It turns out this extraordinary venue has been brought to you by the apparently wealthy family of Roxy! I’m pleased to see Roxy ’cause she’s hot and also it’s always thrilling when something from a prior episode remains relevant in a later episode. However, I’m displeased to hear the nickname “D-Bag” uttered aloud again, as linguistically it resides far too close to “douchebag” for my comfort.
We lay the seeds for the night’s chaos: Sophie’s looking to get laid and hasn’t spoken to Alice since pulling off the finale coup. Roxy’s got molly for Dani who claims molly “doesn’t work on her.” So it’s definitely gonna work on her. So excited for the love triangle between Roxy, Dani and Molly!
Elsewhere on Roxy’s Prodigious Family Estate, Bette’s found a solution to Tina turning into a one-woman space heater: the walk-in fridge! We then receive the reckoning with the past I’ve personally been craving — they were indeed previously married, just as I noted in last week’s recap but has not yet been mentioned this season! Anyhow, I guess their first wedding was a City Hall affair. This time’s different. It’s for their friends and by “their friends” they mean “us.’
Tina: “They have been on this very long journey with us and I want them to see us happy, like this.”
Bette: “Okay, when you put it that way — okay yes. I want that for them too.”
Now that Tina’s cooled off and is ready to exit, they reach for the door only to have it break off in their hands, just like hope itself. Now they’re stuck, so
Back on the festival grounds, Alice is thanking G-d for Tess while I am preemptively cursing G-d for putting Tess in this episode at all if they were gonna do her so dirty! Sophie approaches Alice for a little chat and it’s pretty funny and cute — Alice is a little irked but the network loved the finale and they wanna promote Sophie! Sophie nudges her, “are we good?” and Alice nudges back and I love this for them.
Alice spots someone she knows and dashes while Sophie keeps talking until she realizes she’s simply talking to herself but it turns out someone at this party was listening, and it’s not the U.S. government:
It’s Pippa! She’s back, I’m so surprised and excited!!! Pippa tells Sophie that her goal of getting laid at a wedding is achievable but before we can get into why that goal will be achieved with Pippa specifically, Finley rolls up with a box of alcohol and an interest in getting her toaster back, although ownership of the toaster is contentious.
Sophie and Finley are low-level flirty with each other in that way you can’t help being when you’ve never been any other way for so long — but it feels here and throughout the episode like there’s more distance between them than there ought to be, and while I’m proud of Finley for moving on it feels a little too easy. I adore the Pippa/Sophie ship, but I also wish we’d gotten more time with these two and I don’t think their story is over unless of course this show is cancelled.
We then return to SoMiMar’s where a vat of sperm has arrived. “Can you believe that? It goes from a canister to a baby in nine months?” Micah asks.
“I cannot,” I yell at the skies. “Because with at at-home insemination there is only a 10%-15% chance of this sperm becoming an actual fetus, let alone an actual baby!”
Maribel and Micah are fantasizing about their future with the un-conceived baby they are 100% certain will be hatched out of this sperm no problem, and Micah extracts the sperm from the tank like it’s a bottle of sunscreen they just ordered from Amazon Prime. Is Maribel ovulating? Are they doing this right here right now in the dining room?
All of that aside, the warmth and humor between these two in this scene is so delightful, especially considering what comes next.
Micah opens the insemination kit with wonder and confusion, an emotion I relate to because I am confused why they haven’t been briefed on this process prior to the kit’s arrival and gone over it with their doctor.
We then return to the resplendent grounds of this magical vista hosting Bette and Tina: The Fate of the Furious. Tess is smoldering around the bar dressed like Jessica Rabbit in winter. Shane apologizes for calling her in last minute. Tess says she’s happy to help. Sexual tension simmers. Tess smiles. Shane tentatively compliments her.
“You clean up nice,” Tess tells her.
“You always clean up nice,” Shane says. Okay Scrub Daddy!
Once Shane’s a safe distance away, Tess dips beneath the bar to chug a mini-bottle of wine, catching the attention of a man I can best describe as Clark Kent’s body double from The CW’s Smallville.
Tess seduces this former Abercombie & Fitch model into taking her to his car to consume a truly wild amount of cocaine. Apparently a cute Alice/Shane scene was cut from the episode and yet this scene for some reason exists! Furthermore, episode stills suggest a Finley/Dani/Roxy scene was also filmed but eliminated from the final cut! And yet!
Unfortunately I am once again finding myself praying for a merciful release from my mortal coils.
Back at Walk in Fridge: Escape Room Edition, I’m having flashbacks to pounding cannolli cream from a tube in the walk-in at the Macaroni Grill while waiting for the sweat in the armpits of my white oxford uniform shirt to dry. Was I ever so young???
Bette’s prepared Tina a small charcuterie board but Tina’s not excited about this opportunity to explore the world’s mot valuable culinary art. (Charcuterie boards.) Bette’s posi vibes are bringing Tina down! But before we can dive to deeply into that, look who’s here: it’s Shane and Alice!
But when Shane and Alice try to open the door, they somehow break the outside door handle? This is not how walk-in freezer handles work but regardless, they disregard the idea to break the window with a mallet, like Thor of Asgard or simply a handy dyke would’ve done in a heartbeat, and instead they’re gonna call this season’s hottest number: 911.
“Fire department” is absolutely not the correct fix here and there’s a 0% chance the fire department would intervene in this case, but am allowing it because Tasha is in the fire department.
Meanwhile, Tina’s at a breaking point with The New Bette Porter — and what ensues feels so real and touching:
Tina: “I just hate your positivity! Don’t be so positive right now.”
Bette: “Do you want me to say it’s a disaster? Of course it’s a disaster. We’re stuck in a fridge on our wedding day. But you know what I’m not gonna do? I’m not gonna start yelling about it.”
Tina: “Well why not? That would be a perfectly reasonable thing to do!”
Bette: “Because I have tried really hard to quiet those parts of me so I wouldn’t hurt you and I am afraid that if I let them out and then I won’t be able to shut them back inside.”
Tina assures Bette that just like all of us at home, she loves the part of Bette that yells at motorists and board members and senators and Jenny Schecter! She loves the part of Bette who famously screams her very own name (Tina) into the void! Because she loves every part of Bette!
So, when the fire department delivers a vague timeline on when they can make it to the Resplendent Wedding Venue, Bette reaches deep inside herself and lets it rip:
Bette: ALICE! CALL TASHA RIGHT NOW AND GET US THE FUCK OUT OF HERE BECAUSE I AM GOING TO MARRY THE LOVE OF MY LIFE TODAY IF IT’S THE LAST FUCKING THING I DO!
Tina is smitten. I tear up. I love this for everyone involved, but especially me because I also want Alice to call Tasha right now! Except for different reasons. (So they can be together forever)
Pages: 1 2 3See entire article on one page
Some thoughts that came up during the finale:
Bette and Tina stuck in the walk in: why on earth would the hundred people at their wedding not band together to get them out? At least break the walk in window? You mean to say there are countless dykes and no one with skills to break into the fridge? Also, no 911 operator would say they didn’t know when they could get there when people could literally die.
How many locked out/locked in story lines do we need?
Wedding: how did they get that venue with two week’s notice? Why did Pippa fly in from South Africa on two week’s notice? Why did Roxy fly in from Costa Rica? Why are the people at the wedding mostly people that Bette and Tina don’t know? Why didn’t more L Word original characters show up to celebrate? Why would Hendrix show his face at a wedding when the brides could sue him? How are they drinking before the wedding before the booze shows up?
How did Tess get from Silverlake to the Santa Monica mountains, get her eyebrows done, and dress to the 9s in 15 minutes?
Why did Pippa and Sophie not kiss after the cow mooed? Does the cow really ruin the moment?
What was the purpose of Micah and Mirabel not knowing anything about the procedure they were about to do?
Why had Micah and Mirabel not talked about the details of her disability as it relates to pregnancy? Why did Mirabel say, “if I die then I’ll take you with me?” On what planet is that sane?
Which of them has $700 to throw on the floor on a non profit worker and social worker salary?
Why do couples breaking up (especially those who live together) never have adult convos and instead just yell, pack bags, and peace?
Why were Tess and Finley not invited to the wedding?
Why would Hendrix, as an author, need to move to where his publishing house is?
Why would Alice not talk to her employee Sophie for two weeks, especially when Sophie saved her show?
Why would Dre show up at the wedding after Dani ghosted her for twice the amount of time that they knew each other instead of, oh, calling?
Why would Roxy buy a condo in Echo Park, and how are they all so rich?
Is this the first person Shane’s has met for whom non-monogamy is working???
Why would they leave a cliffhanger of Tess potentially dying, Micah and Mirabel splitting, and a Dani love triangle? Do they really think this show is getting renewed and this is what we all want to think about?
Why are there always so many hijinks that ruin perfectly normal things (locked in fridge, cow mooing, Tess in cake)? It’s not funny or interesting.
Why does no one have any expertise on addiction, and what are they trying to say about drug use and addiction and sobriety? Is it that funny that Dani and Roxy are tripping when other characters’ whole story lines are about recovery and relapse?
Why was Jenny left out entirely?
Why wasn’t Kit mentioned at the wedding?
What was that line about Tess accusing Shane of killing her mother?
Why would Tasha and the crew show up at the wedding when they were actively fighting a fire? How many precincts does Tasha cover? This was clearly Malibu Hills/Santa Monica mountains/somewhere on Mulholland, and the kitten incident was very far from here.
Tasha and crew presumably arrived on a fire truck. How is Tasha getting home? Is she stuck at this venue forever, like the rest of the characters who do nothing when not on screen?
absolutely there would’ve been a handy dyke at the wedding who would’ve gotten into that fridge! or like, a handyman? idk, who’s operating the kitchen? i allow it cuz i wanted tasha to return somehow but absolutely a bananas solution to this problem.
“Why does no one have any expertise on addiction, and what are they trying to say about drug use and addiction and sobriety?
i think at this point we can safely say “nothing.” they have no coherence on this topic at all and i wish they hadn’t even tried to address it because i think what they did end up doing has done more harm than good.
“How did Tess get from Silverlake to the Santa Monica mountains, get her eyebrows done, and dress to the 9s in 15 minutes?”
Somone asking the real questions here, but this was the most unbelievable part to me. Even from West LA it would take me more than that to get to any part of the Santa Monica’s with a venue like this in the hills.
Wow, the writing in this episode…what in the hell. I have to laugh. Surely this means we actually are getting another season, right? Surely they wouldn’t have ended things like that for Tess, Shane, Finley, Dani, Dre, Sophie, Micah, and Maribel, right? Surely the story of our beloved Gigi will not finish with a silly Selling Sunset link-up and Dani’s gum epiphany?
Ultimately I’m grateful for these recaps and for the comment sections which are starting to feel like group therapy. Thank you Riese as always for your excellent commentary and A+ captions – it is now law that Micah and Maribel’s baby must be named Jenny! Either that or PJ gets rebranded from Piddles Junior to Piddles Jenny.
ty for your service and your sacrifice and the laughs!
i left you a little jenny/garbage dress shaped something on twitter if you’re looking for some joy!
i hope this is not the end of these stories but if it is (even if it isn’t?) i vote we decide what happens next and consider it canon
Riese, thank you so much for this recap! I know it’s a lot of work under any circumstances and I’m sure it was extra tough this week given the delay with the screeners. I just wanted to express how much I enjoy reading them even when I don’t watch the actual episodes, and how grateful I am for that privilege. Hopefully this isn’t the last Gen Q episode recap ever, but if it is, thanks for three seasons-worth of excellent recaps!
Soooo, the episode before this, Carrie was stretched out on the floor having a heart attack and Findley was doing CPR. Did she die. Survive?!? What?!!! Unbelievable no one seems to wonder about this or did I just missed an episode where the fate of Rosie’s character was explained. And did anyone notice that was White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre there with Ilene C?! Sigh. Come on folks! That’s HUGE!
Yes, there was an episode in between the Rosie scare and this one. It turned out she was ok. It was episode 9.
Thank you for all the amazing recaps!
Did anyone else notice the actress next to Ilene Chaiken in that screenshot is a dead ringer for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre?
@clockballtree Oh no, that’s definitely her.
I didn’t notice her as I was watching but then I saw that screencap as I was reading and I was like…”wait a minute…is that…”
Yeah, that’s definitely her.
Omg really????!!! I had that same thought when I looked at the screencap but was like no way how!! I guess she did used to date someone who is like in the lesbian West Hollywood scene so maybe she knows Ilene or marja or one of the actors
I was disappointed by the lack of Carrie in this episode, but I guess I understand why she wouldn’t want to come to this wedding.
Thanks for the recaps Riese they are terrific. In fact, I prefer them to the show.
I wonder if you could please continue and just write the Christmas episode for Autostraddle readers?
Please consider it. And feel free to include an update episode to get everyone where you need them to be and then let the Christmas episode be the best, and final, word and end this horror story.
Hearing Tasha’s laugh made me realise what a lack of fun there has been about all of it.
I’m a Carrie aged queer and honestly, Carrie, Misty and Finley were the best in episodes 8 and 9, and Tasha brought some reality back to this LA crowd. Some lesbian people who have jobs in industries other than entertainment, publicity and arts and film production are actually interesting, warm, self depreciating, loving and hilarious. They are deserving of our viewing time. The writing team might like to consider this demographic for their next attempt…unless this whole reboot was 3 seasons of a dream Shane had the day before before Jenny died after finding her jacket in the attic.
The current writers need to take heed of Tasha and get their heads out of their own bums. They need to either hire you, Riese as head writer or write a heck of a lot better! This finale was epically bad.
PS, How come no one in this show has Furbabys! ( Except Alice for 2 EPs) I mean come on! Is that why they are all so ungrounded and frankly mad!
Shane and Tess also have a dog, although we don’t see him often
Oh, Riese, thank you for this read.
“Huhh?!” moments and all, sat through the episode as we did all episodes because, why ever not? (You do, too, and I suspect it’s not only because of or for the priceless recaps.)
Anyhow, and rather off-topic: can’t wait for your guesting on Kate and Leisha’s Pants podcast. Well deserved, Riese, beyond all the reasons both Pants hosts mentioned. (Leisha’s directorial debut was very good, might I add.)
Back to topic and I wish there weren’t the early spoilers (and the lot of vitriol and nihilistic reactions to perceived, assumed and/or unconfirmed BTS goings-on flying out and landing on Internet pages so easily from behind aliases), but at the end of this overall hilarious-funny-sad-face palming Season Finalé, I actually felt sad knowing the next 50 weeks of 2023 will be bereft of LW.
I am an idealist by heart and that despite the show’s shortcomings (which are aplenty), I am very grateful to everyone in the production—from actors to gophers—for their involvement (for that matter, Autostraddle’s existence) and hope that the show is given another chance.
TLW-GQ came with new characters who we’d love for them to hang around next time: the GQ cast, the OG-EPs and all “special guest” / returning characters.
It still does feel like my group of friends have yet left again with no idea whether they’ll ever be back this time.
Looking forward to the audio recap.
Stay well; wishing everyone at Autostraddle good health, cheers, proper recognition for great writing, and longevity :D