Stacy Snyder Becomes First Of Hopefully Many ‘Love is Blind’ Ladies To Come Out as Queer, Debut Hot Girlfriend

On the fifth season of Netflix’s Love is Blind, Stacy Snyder made it all the way to the altar with Izzy Zapata before saying no, although it was pretty clear in the lead-up that these two were not gonna make it. Stacy desired a specific lifestyle and Izzy had credit card debt and maybe also only used paper plates? I think she came from money and he didn’t? It’s difficult for me to remember specifically, but I do remember my girlfriend liked Stacy’s character and I didn’t, but then by the end I changed my mind and decided I liked Stacy, too. And now she’s come out as queer, so I like her even more!

On August 28, she posted a video of her and her girlfriend (who I believe is this girl Pame) with the caption, “Surprise!” and a rainbow emoji, accompanied by the gay song “Guess” by Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think this makes her the first Love is Blind female participant to make it to the altar who has since come out as queer. (Previously, the only queer Love is Blind participant we’re aware of was Carlton Molton, a bisexual man who had a brief engagement to Diamond.)

On the post, our beloved hottie Zanab of Season Three fame commented “Girlllllll we need a catchup! Happy to see you happy,” although Stacy seems to have since turned off the comment section on the post, likely due to the excessive amount of hate and harassment she’s received online since her appearance on Love is Blind.

She’s since posted a few photos of the girlfriend, including today’s stories showing the twosome hitting up a restaurant and tennis event and a shot from a recent sexy cowgirl photo sesh in which her girlfriend appears to be admiring her from the bedside or else is checking her account on Rocket Money. On August 2nd, you can spy them canoodling in a swimming pool. Everybody has blonde hair and is very tan and wealthy.

One can only hope this is the beginning of a new era for the franchise, which previously has been unfortunately very straight despite being very gay.