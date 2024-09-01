With the first clip from Maria released this week and her latest directorial work Without Blood premiering soon at TIFF, we’re thinking about Angelina Jolie even more than usual. And we’re usually thinking about Angelina Jolie A LOT.
Angelina Jolie is one of our greatest actors and one of our greatest stars. A former Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy to the UN, Jolie is even more worthy of our admiration off-screen. Oh yeah and she’s a super hot bisexual.
But have you ever wondered which Angelina Jolie character you’re most alike? Now you can find out with this quiz!
Which Angelina Jolie Character Are You?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.
Drew Burnett has written 579 articles for us.
Foxfire! Perfect
Legs Sadovsky? The description sounds about right. Now I’ll have to check out the movie at some point.