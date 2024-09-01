With the first clip from Maria released this week and her latest directorial work Without Blood premiering soon at TIFF, we’re thinking about Angelina Jolie even more than usual. And we’re usually thinking about Angelina Jolie A LOT.

Angelina Jolie is one of our greatest actors and one of our greatest stars. A former Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy to the UN, Jolie is even more worthy of our admiration off-screen. Oh yeah and she’s a super hot bisexual.

But have you ever wondered which Angelina Jolie character you’re most alike? Now you can find out with this quiz!

Which Angelina Jolie Character Are You? Who is your favorite bisexual celebrity people often forget is bisexual? (Required) Lady Gaga Drew Barrymore Megan Mullally Fergie Vanessa Carlton Anna Paquin Michelle Rodriguez What’s your favorite astrological sign from the ones listed below? (Required) Gemini Pisces Scorpio Sagittarius Aquarius Capricorn Taurus Pick an Angelina Jolie photo from the 90s: (Required) Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Who is your favorite animal of these animals that appear in the Kung Fu Panda franchise? (Required) Giant Panda Red Panda Chinese Tree Viper Saltwater Crocodile South China Tiger Snow Leopard Galapagos Tortoise Which of Angelina Jolie’s directorial work is your favorite? (Required) In the Land of Blood and Honey First They Killed My Father By the Sea Unbroken I’m just excited for Without Blood! I haven’t seen any… I haven’t seen any, but I want to! Wow! Angelina Jolie wants to go on a date with YOU. Where are you going? (Required) An after hours museum date where we walk around talking about art and our feelings. I’d go with her on one of her human rights actions. She’s going to take me on a shopping spree! She’s going to whisk me away somewhere exciting on a private plane. Dinner? Drinks? I don’t know. She’s just a person, right? Will she let me write threatening letters to the tabloids who have wronged her? Is that a date? I don’t care what we do as long as the night ends somewhere… intimate. Which Disney villain deserves a Maleficent-style live action film? (Required) Gaston Ursula Hades Captain Hook Jafar Scar No more! I hate this trend! Which actor from Eternals do you most want to hang out with? (Required) Richard Madden Kumail Nanjiani Salma Hayek Kit Harington Brian Tyree Henry Barry Keoghan Gemma Chan What’s your favorite board game? (Required) Monopoly Clue Scrabble Hungry Hungry Hippos Scattergories The Settlers of Catan Is Twister a board game? Which Angelina Jolie movie that isn’t an option for this quiz is your favorite? (Required) Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow Eternals The Good Shepherd Gia Changeling Maleficent Hackers Δ