WNBA Superstar Jonquel Jones Gets Engaged to Her Girlfriend, Looks Happier Than Ever

It’s 37 days until the WNBA kicks off it’s 2023 season, and I’m happy to report that mine and Nic’s team, the New York Liberty, boasts a 60% gay starting line-up and one of those gays looks happier than I’ve ever seen her — because WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones is engaged! I’m just going to warn you to put on your sunglasses before you look at the Instagram photos I’m about to share. Jonquel Jones already has one of those mesmerizing, sunrise smiles that makes you smile back at her 100% of the time, even through a screen, and she is absolutely glowing in these pics.

See? Sunrise! I unfortunately don’t know too much about Jonquel’s fiancée, Nesha, except she owns The Dollhouse Nail Company, which is followed on Instagram by Cherelle Griner and DeWanna Bonner, known and loved WNBA wives and femmes. And she’s beautiful and she and Jonquel make a gorgeous couple and I’m sure I’ll see her at the games this year when I’m wearing my custom JJ Equality jersey and I’ll be too nervous or weird to say hi and how happy I am for them but the vibes will still be love and joy and so much pride and maybe she’ll feel them and know. Or, I don’t know, maybe I’ll follow Nic to Nesha’s nail place and watch her bag like a good butch friend and JJ will come by to say hi and I’ll faint dead from the superstardom in front of me. WHO’S TO SAY.

Over at ESPN last season, Katie Barnes wrote a stunning profile of Jonquel Jones, and how she’s flown under the radar of big name sponsorships because she’s Black, gay, and masculine-presenting. It’s one of those things you know is true, and then you see it laid out and commented upon by agents, league reps, and agencies and it makes your blood boil. It makes me even happier for Jonquel and Nesha! I hope Brooklyn is exactly right for them, and Jonquel finally starts getting the sponsorships she deserves. She’s was the 2021 WNBA MVP, she’s a four-time all-star, and she’s now part of a team that’s 100% going to compete for a title this year.

Congrats, Jonquel and Nesha! Thank you for sharing your love with us!