Quiz: Which Barbie Are You?

I smell like power, you know how

I smell like courage, don't ask me how

Expensive perfume that makes people lean in without even realizing it

It’s almost time for the Barbie movie, so obviously it’s time for all of us to start thinking about which Barbie we relate to the most. It’s probably been a long time since you played with Barbies — or, I don’t know, maybe not; I’ve got a shelf full of Lego Spaceman sitting right beside me — so I’m here to help with a very scientific quiz. Let’s go party!

