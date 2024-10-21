11 Queer People Share How They Flirt

Banter has historically been a major part of my flirting technique. I feel like I was forged in the flames of the House/Cuddy dynamic in House M.D. or — even more nerdily — the Beatrice/Benedick dynamic in Much Ado About Nothing. Did Shakespeare teach me how to flirt? MAYBE SO. When I was pretending to be straight though, I discovered a lot of straight men aren’t as into that dynamic as some of the fictional men I was drawn to. They wanted to be the wittier/smarter one. But witty and sometimes tease-y banter in a queer flirtation context went a lot better!

After the last big breakup I went through, I think my flirtation style could be summed up as…wearing low-cut tops? Tits out? Yeah, I think my flirting style was basically tits out. My post-breakup hoe phase taught me a lot about the power of tits out. And about myself or whatever.

I knew I was into my current wife when we were first starting to talk because I cracked a lot of jokes and sent a lot of photos. That combination absolutely gave away how much I was into her. I also took her to a lot of my favorite bars and restaurants. I absolutely think of food as a tool for flirtation! Even now, when we’re married, I don’t technically have to “flirt” with her to get her attention, but I do use food and jokes/banter to connect with her. And, of course, tits out.