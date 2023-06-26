“Happy” Cancer season!!!! Remember when I made all my friends mad at me by asking them to pick just ONE song as the most romantic song of all time? Well, I’m back as an agent of musical chaos, baby! This time, I made a lot of people with a lot of feelings have…a lot of feelings.

Specifically, I asked a bunch of Cancers (and broadened the poll to include anyone Cancer risings and moons) to pick the saddest song ever. People became a little too stressed about sticking to one song, so I did amend the rules slightly, as I did not want to be the cause of a Cancer’s meltdown — especially not in their own damn season!

I ended up receiving soooooo many songs covering a wide range of Cancer Sadness™ — from grief to heartbreak to loneliness to pain to death to loss to yearning to breakups to regret. You name it; Cancers will cry about it!

While listening through these decidedly somber tunes, I narrowed them down and tried to arrange them in a way that made narrative sense to me, an overthinking Taurus moon. This resulted in perhaps the greatest crying playlist of all time? See for yourself, and have a good cry along the way. It’s just under 90 minutes, which I think is the perfect amount of time to be in your feels. Scroll down for the Spotify playlist.

This post was originally written in 2022 and updated/republished in 2023.

cancer season playlist

“Swim Good” by Frank Ocean “Something in the Way” by Nirvana “I Bet On Losing Dogs” by Mitski “The Glow, Pt. 2” by The Microphones “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac “Promise” by Julia Nunes “Your Love Is Killing Me” by Sharon Van Etten “Sullen Girl” by Fiona Apple “Kiss” by Scout Niblett feat. Bonnie “Prince” Billy “Cry, Cry, Baby” by Nina Nastasia “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” by Whitney Houston “Hurt” by Johnny Cash “Ride” by Lana Del Rey “Bones” by Mod Sun “I Want You” by Mitski “All Alright” by Sigur Rós “Dark Come Soon” by Tegan and Sara “If U Love Me Now” by MUNA “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye” by Ella Fitzgerald “One More Hour” by Sleater-Kinney

You don’t have to have any Cancer in your chart to know the power of a good cry-song. What’s on your Cancer season playlist?