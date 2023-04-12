“Ted Lasso” Confirms That Bisexual Character’s Bisexuality!

When our TV Team started wondering if Ted Lasso was really, finally going to go there with Keeley in season three, we all agreed that obviously Keeley has been bisexual from the second she arrived on-screen and has simply remained bisexual without confirmation to the audience this entire time. Consider the facts: She almost never sits normal, with her feet on the floor and her back straight in a chair. She has a tough exterior which hides ooey-gooey feelings. She owns more — and more fashionable — outerwear than even Joseph and his Technicolor Dreamcoat. She balances ambition and loyalty with ease. And she’s absolutely been through at least one pop punk phase. When real life queer pal Jodi Balfour signed onto Ted Lasso to play a character named Jack, we really felt it was only a matter of time.

AND WE WERE RIGHT.

In Season 3, Episode 5, “Signs,” it all happens!

Recapping this whole season, or even this whole episode, is outside the scope of this post, but here’s the highlights: In Season 3, Keeley seems like she’s in a love triangle with Roy and Jamie (even though Roy is her true love, I believe, and maybe that’s because Roy Kent is the only man I personally love in this whole world). Keeley’s bestie Rebecca is having a hard time over at AFC Richmond, and usually Keeley would be right beside her to help her work through it, but right now Keeley’s got her hands full at her new PR firm. There’s drama with an employee, just as Jack — Keeley’s big investor — arrives to see how things are going. Jack offers Keeley some good advice about how to fire someone compassionately, but it doesn’t work, and Keeley’s canned employee returns to the office with a literal lamb that keeps pooping all over the place. Jack and Keeley don’t let it get them down; they have a laugh and some wine and clean up after the lamb.

Keeley forgets about her work stress for a minute, about Jamie and Roy, about everything besides the fact that Jodi “Jack” Balfour is there, making eyes at her. Keeley doesn’t even question it, doesn’t hesitate, she leans right in for a kiss. Unfortunately, the camera pulls an early seasons The Good Wife and pulls out behind the frosted privacy glass of Keeley’s office, but we can definitely seem some heavy making out going on with those silhouettes!

Look, are Keeley and Roy going to end up together? Yes, of course they are. Is this storyline an attempt to placate Keeley/Rebecca shippers? Maybe. Probably. Should the camera have obscured the smooching? No! Is making out with your boss a good idea? Abso-fucking-lutely not. But, you know, not every kiss is forever, despite what the jewelry ads say. Sometimes sex is just good fun, a happy diversion, and Keeley deserves a reprieve from the drama. Plus, I am never going to protest Jodi Balfour showing up and confirming that someone’s gay. I’ve been rooting for that since before AFC Richmond even existed.

I think Jodie Balfour only filmed two episodes of Ted Lasso, but I could be wrong about that. Maybe the love triangle will become a love square. Maybe the person who’s here, there, every-fucking-where is actually Keeley Jones! BELIEVE!