+ Okay this is the sweetest story (that shouldn’t be a reality of a career in any industry, but is nonetheless very kind). In their early acting days, besties Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal were kept alive and fed by her landing small roles and sharing the pay with Pascal. “He’s talked about this publicly,” Paulson told Esquire in their Pedro Pascal profile, “but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself.” The profile is full of adorable anecdotes about their long friendship and the ways they kept each other going.

+ Wonderful profile of Auli’i Cravalho in The Cut, talking about growing up, coming out, and breaking free from Mickey, Inc.

+ Bre-Z and fiancee Chris Amore will be one of the six celeb pairings on MTV’s Couples Retreat.

+ Watch Hayley Kiyoko romantically serenade girlfriend Becca Tilley at her London concert.

+ The Tiny Beautiful Things EP says exploding vibrators are rare — but, uh, we talked about this plot in our Slack and I gotta say: doesn’t seem that rare.

+ From Samantha Puc over at Polygon: Link is a gay icon, and Zelda fans know it. Pair with our own Niko’s Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Held Up a Mirror to My Life as an Alcoholic Trans Woman.

+ The 1580s play that inspired Shakespeare’s cross-dressing love plots.

+ Megan Rapinoe joins dozens of pro athletes to make powerful stand against trans sport ban.

+ 10 queer anime couples everyone wishes were real.

+ Hannah Gadsby’s third comedy special, aptly named Something Special, will land on Netflix in May.

+ Turning pro in women’s basketball is not a zero-sum game.

+ Lizzo cried all day when she found out she landed an iconic role on The Mandalorian.

+ Gillian Anderson denies rumors that she refused to return to The Crown.