I have woken up in nicer caves than this, but only just. I have woken up blanketed in darkness in the bottom of linen closets, on the front lawn of an old apartment, and at least once in a stranger’s basement, where I emerged to startled residents who offered breakfast and coffee before politely asking me to get out of their house. Each time I have risen from these graves, my memories have been lost to me, strangers in the wind I have had to recover and rebuild, piecing them together slowly over time until enough have been cobbled together in photographs to resemble a life lived. I am an alcoholic trans woman. I am Link in the Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild.

In the opening of Breath Of The Wild, released in March 2017, you control the fabled hero of time, Link, as he rises from blissful blackout slumber in a cave with no memory of how he got there, nothing to his name but a pair of ragged pants and an empty book of lost memories. He has to find his shirt, he has lost his phone, and eventually he will need to climb the rocky walls of a forgotten tomb to emerge into a landscape he knows but does not remember.

In March of 2017, I was drinking to blackout more than ever. I was working as a bartender at an upscale cocktail bar in the Yukon with two moose locked in battle on the roof over the door. Most nights I had to go outside at least once to yell at people to please, kindly, get the fuck off the moose and also the roof. I was making old fashioneds and negronis and espresso martinis, and when people asked for a round of shots I said “whiskey okay?” until they relented and would always sneak two for myself. My rallying cry was all shots are whiskey, announced at 1 a.m., yelling into the night as we signaled for closing time. Then I headed home, got a cheeseburger and six-piece nuggets from McDonalds with extra sweet-and-sour sauce and laid out on my patio in the lingering dusk of the Yukon spring and drank scotch and bourbon until I woke up tomorrow.

Link wakes up in this cave with no memory of his past, how he got to this place, or what his purpose is as he stumbles out into the sun. Sun that feels new and lived-in and a breeze that is familiar but you cannot place its comfortable memory. This is how it felt to wake up from a blackout, piecing together where I was and where I had been. One night, I drank a bottle of scotch and a flask of whiskey with a half case of beer chaser on the way to a house party and promptly woke up on my living room floor with a text that said I had broken a disco ball — smashing it while dancing on a table — the night before.

I have a lot of scars on my body I can explain. I worked in construction for almost two decades, and a lot of the visible cuts are easy to point to, a map of my life in knife and glass as it sliced my skin. Some marks are missing landmarks, remnants of mornings I woke up with blood on my hands, my face, my knuckles. In Breath Of The Wild, Link climbs towers to gain a greater vantage of the surrounding area, filling in his map and tracing all the spots his feet have planted in the soil. There was no tower high enough for me to see all the places I had been that I didn’t quite remember, despite evidence of my time there being all around. There are only so many texts you can receive to provide evidence you were ever real at all.

Breath Of The Wild is a game of exploration, an open world of fields to run, hills to climb, and horses to tame. It is a world with goals but no direction. Once it becomes apparent there is a Big Bad that needs to be slain in order to win the day, the urgency of the situation takes a backseat to finding little guys hiding under rocks or cooking the perfect fish in a cast iron skillet over an open flame. The world here is what you make of it.

I played Breath Of The Wild obsessively, stayed up all night when I wasn’t bartending and all day when I was and climbed all of its little mountains and found all of its little guys. I descended into endless shrines and solved their puzzles to get heart containers or better weapons and a little spending money. March became April, and then May and June, and in June I turned another year older, and it got to that point in your thirties when you hit the number you never expected to see.

I had my first public breakdown at my parents’ house.

I had gone over ostensibly to have coffee and small talk with my father, to check on my mother. And we were talking about how things are going, which is never a fun conversation when you’re moving swiftly through your thirties with nothing to show for it. I started talking about how I felt stuck, like I couldn’t move or figure out what was next or why I was feeling sad and broken more than ever. I knew. In all the containers of my heart, I knew but couldn’t say. And then I fell to the floor and sobbed and hugged my knees as my parents stood and watched in disbelief.

That night, I climbed onto my couch, dragged a bottle to the coffee table and drank my way through the southeastern corner of the map of Hyrule in Breath Of The Wild. An arid desert that was home to the Gerudo, a desert-dwelling people in the Zelda universe who are all female, save one male born every hundred years who is destined to be their king. The Gerudo, like all the best tree forts of our younger days, have a strict No Men Allowed clause.

To gain entry to this place, Link would have to find an outfit to trick every guard and citizen that he wasn’t who he appeared to be, that he was a woman too, just like them. I am certain there is a wall you can scale or a trick you can maneuver, but it is in fact far easier to take the simplest solution. Link tracks down a sheer silk crop top with matching pants and a veil to cover the more clockey aspects of his face. In an instant, with a few buttons hit on a menu screen, Link is made new and granted safe passage into a world he was otherwise left outside of.

The eager ease with which I approached this challenge unlocked something on my own map, the one of scars and divots in my skin. All the moments in my past that were unknown or blacked out to me became clear, as if I had climbed a great tower and looked out to where my memories had been hidden. I came back to moments from years earlier, the times I had tried to come out of the closet before, the violence I had taken out on myself for not being strong enough to follow through on the one thing I knew could get me through this blockade into the next area of my life.

The first time I entered Gerudo Town in Breath Of The Wild is the last time I said to myself, out loud, I’m trans as a secret. Every time I said it out loud was practice, getting the syllables and delivery just right for when I would tell someone again and make it true for more than just me.

It would be a while before I quit drinking, but I had learned to start gathering and finding all of my lost memories, as many as I could gather and compile them into a living document of a life. In Breath Of The Wild, there are spots on the map you can seek and stand in that reveal a fresh memory locked in the hallways of Link’s past. You don’t have to do any of these to win the day, but if you get to the end without them, you will always wonder why you ever cared to get this far in the first place.