Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I tell you what is simply poppin on celesbian IG. I will also use phrases for the elderly, like “simply poppin.” Let’s go!

Happy belated birthday to our resident Aries and Instagramless queen, Kristen Stewart!

This is actually a pretty tight flex, but I must remind you all that the moment a Twitter meme hits IG it is dead and can no longer be engaged with. Trust me! I am a professional!

…see what I mean? And no, I am not just being salty because I still don’t know what escrow means!

I mean this with love, but how long has this Star Wars filming been happening??? Years? Decades? Amandla, I want only the best for you, but come on now!

This is getting my full throated and vocal support, it’s cool and hot and has shades of Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, 20/10.

Resident Photo Dump Expert Renee Rapp is at it again!

I love babies on Easter despite not particularly believing in Easter or, frankly, babies! We contain multitudes, you know?

This is a children’s book cover, and I love it???

Stingers UP hair OUT I am thrilled!

Do you live in New YorK? Would you like to see Meg live? Well here is your chance!

Easter vibes means family pics, it is just the law! And if you can sneak off and have your own looking truly stunning, then truly bless on up!

I am SO happy for Brat and also so worried that babies move around inside your own personal body what in the hell!!!!!!!!!

I spent Sunday with my own personal Aunties and this….is simply a historical recording, I gotta say! Very accurate!