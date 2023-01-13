The L Word Generation Q Episode 309 Recap: Quiet Before The Firestorm

Hello and welcome to the ninth episode of the third season of The L Word: Generation Q, brought to you by the same network that brought you the original L Word, a show about how it is not a woman’s job to be consumed and invaded and spat out so that some f*cking man can evolve!!!!!
Today’s recap of Generation Q Episode 309 “Quiet Before the Storm” is dedicated to whomstever is in charge of making the trail mix at Whole Foods, I salute your work, it’s really gotten me through so much. Also, “Quiet Before the Storm” marked Kate Moennig’s directorial debut, Bette and Tina’s return to the playing field and, in my opinion, the season’s strongest episode! It felt coherent and well-constructed and there were so many funny dialogue exchanges I couldn’t even transcribe them all.
I would like to start out by saying although I liked this episode overall, I have sent the first 30 seconds of it to the FCC, Lambda Legal, the FDA, the HRC, the ADA, the AMA, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, my own mother, Amnesty International, the YMCA and every Democratic official elected to the House of Representatives in the past 75 years in an attempt to notify the world that a crime against humanity has been committed and must be dealt with. I cannot say for sure what the consequences will be but I’m confident they will be swift and dire.
My friends, the show opens in the corridors of a well-lit but sparsely occupied hospital. There is doctor chatter. There is an affirmation of a dropping heart rate, there is a shot of a screen containing blood pressure readings. There are words like “stabilizing” and “CC” that we all recognize from precisely what this scene turns out to be… an episode of GREY’S ANATOMY.
(It’s not an actual clip from Grey’s Anatomy, obvs that’s not in the budget, but it’s a clip meant to stand in for an episode of Grey’s Anatomy)
“See, she’s not dead,” says Carrie in voiceover as the camera pulls back to reveal her and Misty alive and well on the couch, enjoying a little Shondaland.
Finley arrives, looking cute and sporty in her backwards hat with bags of luxurious take-out, and immediately expresses concern that Carrie and Misty have not begun the day with a balanced breakfast and a little “movement,” as per the doctor’s order. At first I thought she meant “bowel movement” so that was a little journey for me.
“I find Grey’s Anatomy really healing, you know,” Carrie says. “It’s gotten me through some really rough patches in my life.” This is incredibly accurate lesbian representation.
Elsewhere in “film/tv as therapy” we find Angie huddled under a blanket hiding from the world and also her Intro to Creative Writing class, watching The Four-Faced Liar. When Bella tells her she’s gotta get up out of that thing and go to class, Angie says she doesn’t care if she fails. Furthermore she’s dreading this evening’s reading and doesn’t want Bella to come watch her. This is literally exactly why you shouldn’t date your teacher.
Bella: “You’re way too hot to be hung up on some Hemingway wannabe.”
Angie: “I hope to one day share that perspective.”
But then… SURPRISE! Bette and Tina have traveled over the stormy middle of this spoiled country and landed in Los Angeles, just in time for Angie’s reading!
Bette and Tina are bubbling and doting and truly adorable.
Tina: “You don’t have to be nervous, honey, because you are an amazing writer!”
Bette: “You have such a command of the stage, you were terrific in your high school productions.”
Angie: “I was a stagehand.”
Bette: “And it was memorable!”
As Bette collects balls of Kleenex from Angie’s bed to sustainably dispose of them in a cardboard take-out container, Tina gently suggests Angie look into showering. We all know that Sisterhood is Powerful t-shirt has been through some rough times.
“Um, lowkey iconic,” Bella mutters accurately as Bette and Tina depart.
We then fly across the clear blue sky and into the window of the bedroom of Shane McCutcheon, who’s naked and sprawled out in bed. She rolls over to see Tess attempting an early morning Irish Goodbye. Shane says it was so nice to have Tess there and the dog missed her and maybe they could go talk to a couple’s therapist if Tess is ready for that?
Despite the universally held belief by not only Tess but the entirety of the lesbian population (2004 – 2023) that Shane desperately requires therapy, Tess declines this offer to enroll in Couples Therapy.
“I just think it would be a good idea,” Shane says.
“Well, you also thought it’d be a good idea to fuck another woman—” Tess says.
Point of order: I don’t think Shane ever said she thought it was a good idea to fuck another woman.
Tess then announces her intention to visit “the expansion” to see “the tile guy.” Okay
Cut to the set of The Aloce Show, where Alice is showing Sophie photographs of Piddles Junior for what seems to be absolutely not the first time, and they’re both thrilled about today’s season finale and its very special guest Rachel Maddow!
But then Sophie gets a series of notifications on her phone — Alice’s little squabble with Taylor in the movie theater has gone viral, thanks to noted “tiny cretin of a man” James Corden (who, you may recall, Alice has previously expressed hatred towards) and the hashtag he invented for her antics: #AliceSoEntitled. Of course this has inspired the internet to do its thing, digging up Alice’s sins from the year of our lord 2008.
Sophie looks up from her phone: “Alice, do you know a guy named Darryl Brewer?”
😬
Anybody aching for a breath of fresh air will be delighted to learn our next stop is the wild canyons of Los Angeles, where Finley’s taking Carrie and Misty on a hike.
Misty suggests sex as a reward for finishing this little incline but Carrie hesitates – she wasn’t expecting to feel all these feelings with Misty! Misty wasn’t expecting to feel all these feelings with Carrie!
“I mean I’m not somebody who just jumps right in to the sex stuff,” Carrie adds. Misty says she gets it totally one hundred percent, they don’t have to do anything she’s not ready for, but also she’d like Carrie to know that she’s very good at sex.
Back at The Aloce Show, Alice is on the phone with Barry and it’s not going great.
Squabble #14: I Am Sorry That You Feel This Way
In the Ring: Alice vs. Barry
Content: Alice recalls meeting Darryl and outing him but doesn’t regret her decision to put him on blast. (I will explain this situation at length shortly to anybody who doesn’t remember it or didn’t watch the original series!) Sophie, providing reason amid Alice’s chaos, assures Barry that Alice is very sorry, absolutely will say so, and there’s no need to cancel the show tonight!
Who Wins? Sophie for being very good at her job amid challenging circumstances
Cut to Dani’s Castle in the Sky, where Dre’s writing a song because they’re songwriter and Dani’s staring at her phone, probably googling “what happened to Devon Sawa” or “Sepideh Moafi Generation Q Season 3”
Dani leans in for the makeout and for one hot second I thought we were all as a community about to witness lesbian sex on television. But alas! Dre slips up with a, “God I love you,” and Dani immediately recoils.
Before Dani’s gotta deal with the love unfurled before her, Sophie calls and she picks up like an eager beaver.
We then return to the sullied halls of California University for a surprisingly well-attended student reading in an enormous venue. Angie tells Bella she’s nervous her parents can “sniff out” her affair with Hendrix Fitz but Bella assures her it’s okay.
“You’re the best person I know,” Bella tells her, futzing with the sleeves of Angie’s blazer. “You’re smart and kind and full of life and wisdom. He’s an idiot, and you’re a catch. It’s so obvious.”
“Says who?” asks Angie.
And it that moment it becomes clear: Bella. It’s Bella who says who. Through all the zombie makeup and sex advice and the homoerotic experience of having a condom retrieved from her vaginal canal by Angelica Porter-Kennard, a spark has emerged within Bella’s gut: she clearly has a thing for Angie.
In case Bella had any hesitance at all about the prosperity enabled by a lesbian lifestyle, Bette and Tina wave for Bella to come join them in the auditorium.
We return to the offices of The Aloce Show, where Sophie’s called in professional fixer Dani Nunez because if you can spin the opioid crisis to someone who just lost his son to an overdose, you can spin Alice outing a basketball player on now-defunct website Our Chart Dot Com in 2008.
A refresher: in 2008, Alice was invited to a secret gay party and attended it with her girlfriend, Tasha Williams, who was at that time under investigation by the military for homosexual conduct. The party was intended as a safe space for wealthy, closeted people, and all attendees were required to sign an NDA and forfeit their devices at the door. Barry, the party host (this show only knows like five male names), also personally requested Alice’s discretion after implausibly declaring himself a fan of her pod. Alice was giddy with excitement over the possible “famous closet cases” she might encounter at this event.
Tasha almost immediately clocked the presence of Top Ranking Point Guard in the NBA Darryl Brewer, and Alice, in a flagrant disregard for rules intended to protect homosexuals from discrimination in a hostile world, used her Samsung Flip-Phone to secretly capture Darryl Brewer dancing with his boyfriend and somehow did so undetected. Then, Alice saw Darryl Brewer on her favorite channel, New News Live, talking shit about John Amaechi, the first NBA basketball player to come out.
So she decided to post a video outing him (and everybody standing behind him at the party) on Our Chart dot com.
The video went viral, Alice was interviewed on her favorite channel New News Live, and her fame from this event eventually landed her a guest-hosting gig on The Look, replacing their former gay co-host who they considered to be “too angry” (who at the time we assumed was meant to be a nod at Rosie O’Donnell leaving The View).
But first, it landed her in hot water with Tasha, who was understandably shocked that Alice would out this man, particularly while Tasha was being investigated for Army. This man had a family and children and him being in the closet is not their fault and they were also going to suffer for this! It was also not a great look for Tasha to have her Very Close Female Friend on television during Tasha’s trial.
Alice and Tasha consequently broke up, although they did get back together a few episodes later as Tasha bid farewell to Army.
The fact that Alice had signed an NDA and would undoubtedly be in trouble with her alleged pal Barry and the entirety of closeted Hollywood (which was “most of it” at the time) was never addressed.
Unfortunately, then as in now — Alice would prefer to lean in.
Alice: “If people really think that I’m an out of touch, entitled asshole, then I say we make the bit out of it.”
Dani: “I fear that would make things worse.”
Alice: “Kimmel would do it. Sophie you know he would!”
Sophie: “Yes, but! Kimmel isn’t a queer woman.”
Alice doesn’t mean to disrespect these two women, but they don’t know what it was like to be gay back then, when men could go on television and call people f*ggots! As someone who was gay back then and watching and recapping this program, I can testify that Alice’s decision seemed incredibly bad to me at the time, too!
Alice insists she doesn’t regret what she said and therefore feels no need to apologize. For a moment I thought the show was actually going to address and acknowledge race as a concept — how that impacts her perception of herself as the more oppressed party in that outing as well as in this conversation — but instead they simply do not!
Sophie gets that this is what Alice wants to do, but they’re still the only queers on television so they’ve gotta do an apology. Fine, Alice says. FINE SHE’LL SAY SHE’S SORRY!!!!!!
Aaaaaaaaaaaa I’m too excited for this recap. I wasn’t expecting it to be out this early. Thank you, Riese!!!
you’re so very welcome!
Alice having outed Darryl Brewer – I liked that the writers remember that and brought it into the story! While I didn’t remember the specifics (thanks so much Riese for telling us what happened there precisely), I recall Alice having outed someone and said it was her duty as a journalist or something? And liked that she had to react to it now, many years later. I also liked how she said to Sophie and Dani that it was a different time back then… To some extent, it reminded me of the dinner scene in “Tales of the City” (2019) when Michael and Ben are with Michael’s friends and have a discussion, only that the dinner scene was wayyyy better. I wish the scene with Alice, Sophie and Dani had been longer and that they would have gotten deeper into some generational differences, attitudes and divides between queer people of different generations. Also, I would have loved it if someone in Alice’s age had come up to her and said: “Hey you know, I remember the times well and we discussed this back then and didn’t all have the same opinions on stuff” so that a difference of opinion hadn’t just been generational.
Shane is being written so differently in GenQ than in the OG series. The Shane I remember wouldn’t have said to Bette and Tina “That’s her ex,” but talked with Angie later in private. I don’t recall Shane giving away other people’s secrets *ever* back then, which is why everyone trusted Shane with their secrets. Has her character changed so much in the 15 years off-camera? Or did the writers just not do their homework and want to create drama? I tend to believe the latter because it fits the pattern of so other story elements.
Angie: “You are all hypocrites and you don’t even see it” – YES! But let’s get into why! Bette had an affair with her student! Tina had an affair with her divorce lawyer! The list goes on! Probably Angie doesn’t know but someone else could have said it.
Carrie’s line “I find Grey’s Anatomy very healing. It got me through some really rough patches of my life” was hilarious. Haha, I know someone who could have said just that. While I never watched Grey’s, these moments with Carrie and Misty were still the most relatable, realistic and grounded moments for me in this whacky series. I celebrated the whole Carrie-Misty-Finley-dynamic, and I loved Carrie and Misty on the bed with their casual t-shirts. Felt seen and I <3 Butches
Most unrealistic: Bette eating fries and burger??? And I get that they wanted us to see how Bette had changed, but the roles of Tina and Bette were completely reversed in their dialogue about the professor/Angie etc., it felt out of character. Come on! Bette was the one who tracked Angie’s phone in season one and went through her bag!! A person who supposedly changes their *entire* personality in maybe 1,5 years is suspicious to me
Tasha as a firefighter: I’m glad she’s not a cop!
I wanted to see the show that Sophie put together after they gave us the hero shots and dramatic music when she was like “I’ll do it”! An opportunity for her documentary or something… Want to see Sophie being great and a film maker and being capable in times of crisis, I want to see her thrive! I like her being single and therefore breaking a pattern. Also I like Finley being single, and I enjoy getting to know characters when they are by themselves and not stuffed in relationships and affairs.
Dre’s song was boring. Nothing against Dre (they are boring for now but hope that will change soon), I am just disappointed by the show’s general choices in music
Thanks Riese for the great recap and refreshing mine and every other person’s memory with screenshots!) who did not know exactly what went down with Darryl Brewer!
I also like this episode showing the ways Alice can be petty, or out of touch, or resist reflecting on her past mistakes. Gen Q has been pretty generous to Alice, and this episode reminded me how much more complicated and often as likely to be offensive, or ostensibly ‘in the wrong,’ as funny and apt.
I too wish that the storyline had opened an opportunity to engage not just with generational differences, but also distinct perspectives based on race and class.
Yes to Alice resistance a reflecting on her past mistakes and to the show having missed the opportunity to say something profound about race and class as well as Alice’s white rich cis-woman privilege.
And I also think that GenQ has been very generous to all the OG characters and their past mistakes. Has anyone been held accountable for what they did? Or truly reflected on their shit? I miss deeper storytelling and the commitment to really deal with privilege and oppression, not just in passing and small comments on the site that are squeezed in without giving it real story
RAINING CATS AND DOGS
After watching this episode I might have captioned every other screengrab from this episode WHAT IS GOING ON??? but reading this you might have convinced me that the episode holds together more than I initially gave it credit for.
I loved Sophie getting her chance to shine as a leader, but why put this insane “45 minutes until we’re live” timeline underneath it? Why not stage it like this is the day before filming and they’re doing a run-through/the prep interview with Maddow? It just makes what they pull off COMPLETELY ridiculous. Like, if Dre was still penning the lyrics that morning, would they really have a full back-up band ready to go? Wouldn’t it take Margaret Cho at least 2 hours to get to that studio lot?
If I accept that time runs at a different and variable rate on TLW, my main two disappointments were how the Angie/Prof storyline evolved, were it felt like him not technically being her grade-granting evaluator somehow absolved the power dynamics at play (I hope this isn’t the last we see of the Bella/Angie dynamic though). Riese, your observation that “I think last week’s scenes needed to have been written or directed differently to make it clear Angie was intentionally obscuring this information from Shane” > yes, such an easy tweak and it would have made all this make more sense, particularly on Angie’s end (also what is going on with her and why is she into him??).
Jenny’s Hair by Shane for Wax – LOL. Shane’s pitch makes so much sense. And I loved this for Shane, finally verbalizing what she desires in an active way. Which makes Tess’ response all the more inconsistent and bizarre. Again, WHAT IS HAPPENING?
Tess is particularly challenging because I think she is written with so little interiority. Even when Sophie’s character has been written inconsistently, it feels like we usually have a better sense of what motivates her. Tess just feels like she is all over the place. The Tess we met in s1 is so different from the Tess of early s2 and this whole season. If it’s because she’s going through a really hard time, why not open up that interiority and let us glimpse what is motivating these unhinged reactions? (Mostly to Shane, but also Finley and others). That awful monologue at the end of last episode doesn’t count.
I miss Micah and Maribel. I also feel like the next episode is going to be all about the wedding? And where does that leave all these other characters and storylines? I feel like this season needs 2-4 more episodes to reach a kind of natural conclusion. There are so many small character moments or plot developments that were set in earlier episodes that I fear have just vanished. We never learned why Finley didn’t feel comfortable/ready having sex with Sophie (this was before the Dre revelation). Isn’t Micah still working with Nat, so why have Nat and Gigi completely disappeared (not even a reference in dialogue). WHAT IS GOING ON?
I was thrilled that Tasha Williams returned, and given Alice’s fixation on finding “the One,” wouldn’t she have plausibly viewed Tom > Mr Piddles kitten > Tasha as “the universe” at work somehow?
I too thought this episode was well done!
I also was really hoping that maybe Alice would be forced to confront the immense privilege she possesses – like telling your Afro-Latina, lower paid coworker that you had it so much harder than her is…rough, I gotta say. Really brought me back to the Alice of yore, who I had the utmost of love/hate relationships with (that line to Max being a great example of something that falls in the “hate”category). But then again, I’m not confident in the show being able to handle that convo so perhaps best they didn’t.
I’m with Tina, I would like to murder Angie’s professor. But I love the development with Bella!! So glad that I have another friends-to-lovers ship to root for!!
I once again would love the butch 4 butch 4 butch spinoff with Finley, Carrie, and Misty.
And I’m with you that I was so glad to see Shane finally assert her wants and needs!! Characters on this show are always telling Shane how selfish she is, which is like…the opposite of how she is? As someone currently working my way through an assertiveness communication workbook, I was very proud of her. I hope that said communication being met with such vitriol doesn’t set her back!!
Shockingly, I was moved by the Tibette love in this ep – I think mostly because they were finally being good parents to Angie, but happy to be on the same page as the fanbase for once. I am just so bummed that the wedding is probably going to take up all of the finale!! There’s so much I want to follow with the other characters, and they were already married!! I only hope that there’s some yearning looks between the other couples to satisfy me
yes, I felt all this so much too, and I generally could care less about Tibette, from the OG until now:
“Shockingly, I was moved by the Tibette love in this ep – I think mostly because they were finally being good parents to Angie, but happy to be on the same page as the fanbase for once. I am just so bummed that the wedding is probably going to take up all of the finale!! There’s so much I want to follow with the other characters, and they were already married!! I only hope that there’s some yearning looks between the other couples to satisfy me”
I wanted Rachel Maddow, who was also queer in 2008 (and the 90s), have a serious conversation with Alice about outing Darryl Brewer!
Absolutely loved Finley/Carrie/Misty with the “Love/like you (not) in a gay way”. I too want a butch 4 butch 4 butch spin-off with Finley, Carrie and Misty!
Yes to being annoyed that the only not thin character is getting a storyline about food and exercise. Nevertheless I liked the little moments, like Finley meaning well and Carrie pushing back.
Also yes to Shane not wanting a second bar but a salon. I also thought it was no coincidence that she cheated with Ivy because the whole Ivy-fling (hair stylist, Shane’s hair products) reminded Shane of a part of herself that was not active any more but she missed it. And Shane could have said: “You pressured me into it and I didn’t know how to say No etc.”
Tess saying to Shane “This was my dream” … Ahem, sure, yeah, but it was Shane’s money. I have a lot of dreams but I am not demanding people in my life to throw their money at it (and my dreams are better than having a second bar next to the first).
One comment on the sentence: “Cut to Dani’s Castle in the Sky, where Dre’s writing a song because she’s a songwriter…” … They are a songwriter. It was “they” everywhere else, only here it wasn’t.
I liked how Sophie said that Dani has hundreds of templates for apologies and how the show seemed to comment on what is going on behind the scenes when a celebrity is called out for something.
Tess drinking again… The 100th relapse storyline… Don’t care for it.
It would be a better storyline with Angie and Hendrix if the writers had delved deeper into the dynamics of a relationships/affair when one person thinks it is great and consensual and others recognize the power imbalance and find it messed up. The specifics, the why. Some depth.
The captions were so so funny – absolutely and incredibly hilarious. I started writing down my favorites but it got too long…
I am not interested in BetTina (sorrynotsorry). Their screen time takes away from other storylines. Rather I’d like to see Micah – but in a way that is more interesting than the storyline his character was given this season. He and Mirabel could discard their baby ideas; Micah could hang out with Max or other trans folks. Do activist stuff. We could learn about his counseling, what he does as a social worker. I’d like to see Dani attending a leather party and be a throuple with Dre and Roxy. Or better yet be single and into kink. I’d like her to shave her head and go punk. But most of all, like caitrw said last week, I’d like to see meaningful connection between characters. Something like interactions between Carrie and Finley. Not so focused on who dates whom. Only with Misty and Carrie – protect them at all costs!
Also, it seemed to be a meta-moment when Alice was like “You know I get on stage, every week and I’m trying to bring a little joy to everyone, trying to give a voice to all the queers… And they turn on me? It’s not fucking worth it!”
Is this what Marja & the writers are feeling about all the criticism they receive on Generation Q?
The backlash against Alice could have also included:
• stalking Dana and Lara when they were together
• making public people’s sex lives without asking their permission (and probably outing some queers by that)
• her transphobia
• pressuring Lisa the Lesbian into a kind of sex Lisa did not want
• outing what’s-her-name… the actress?
Loving the fact that Tasha is not working as a cop after all, though having been in the police academy in the OG series
Loved this ep but feel Maddow-baited! :(
Mee too! I was hoping – and falsely expecting – that Rachel Maddow would appear (sniff)