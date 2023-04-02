Quiz: Which Dungeons & Dragons Class Is Your Sexuality?

It’s time, once again, for a completely scientifically sound test to reveal your deepest truths to yourself and also to the internet. Have you ever wondered what your sexuality is, really? Have you ever wondered what it is, D&D-wise? Well! Now you’ll know!
Which D&D Class Is Your Sexuality?
I inspire the rest of the party with stand-up puns.
It didn’t post. Let’s try again.
I said “UGH, CLERIC” and was then treated to a nerd lecture from my girlfriend about why clerics are actually awesome and I could smite people.
I got Rogue, which seems eerily accurate to be honest!
I did not expect Cleric — frankly I expected Ranger for all the animal answers — but I’ll take it.
My partner just got Druid which was literally their most recent DnD class
Rogue for me!
Some might call you self-righteous, but you simply prefer “right,” because you are, almost always.
– i mean…
That’s because you’ve bound yourself to the sacred things and aren’t too bothered with what’s fleeting and ephemeral.
– i don’t know who the real housewives are, but can tell you all about the princess bride – so, check!
Your glamour and grace draw people to you, your wisdom keeps them there.
– oh well, win some, lose some, paladin.
as a true hobbit, picking between samwise and willow was so hard, heather!
i got cleric! here for it! haha I wonder what the options are!
My sexuality is monk! Which is not a sentence I expected to write. But I’m reading the A Day of Fallen Night right now and my favorite characters are the secret warrior nuns, so I’ll take it.
Druid? Not sure what to make of that.
The one time I played D&D was a cleric, and that was like 40 years ago.
I got Cleric – surprised but not mad about it.
The true gem of this quiz though is the knowledge that those gardening tote Vans exist
Bard? “Your sexuality is an art form, wielded with charisma and grace that entices people from all walks of life to sit still and hear your story. You are charm personified.”
When I have the equivalent personality to a rabid badger with a running chainsaw instead of a snout? I think something went wrong.
I got Paladin which I dislike but it’s true that I’m always right ;-)