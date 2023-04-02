Quiz: Which Dungeons & Dragons Class Is Your Sexuality?

"I'm way too fine to be this stressed."

"Beauty is a gift but curses everyone that chase it."

"Is it your birthday, girl? 'Cause you looking like a present."

"I know I'm a queen, but I don't need no crown."

"We tussle, mind your business."

"Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house."

"Who told you that you stood a chance with this royalty?"