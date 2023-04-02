Quiz: Which Dungeons & Dragons Class Is Your Sexuality?

By

It’s time, once again, for a completely scientifically sound test to reveal your deepest truths to yourself and also to the internet. Have you ever wondered what your sexuality is, really? Have you ever wondered what it is, D&D-wise? Well! Now you’ll know!

Which D&D Class Is Your Sexuality?

Which queer romance would you pick up at the bookstore, based on the cover?(Required)
What's the best hot sauce?(Required)
Select some Lizzo lyrics.(Required)
Pick a podcast.(Required)
Choose some sneakers.(Required)
Choose a Kristen Stewart movie to watch right this second.(Required)
Pick a gay sidekick.(Required)
What's your go-to move when it's time for confrontation?(Required)

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1569 articles for us.

14 Comments

  6. Some might call you self-righteous, but you simply prefer “right,” because you are, almost always.
    – i mean…

    That’s because you’ve bound yourself to the sacred things and aren’t too bothered with what’s fleeting and ephemeral.
    – i don’t know who the real housewives are, but can tell you all about the princess bride – so, check!

    Your glamour and grace draw people to you, your wisdom keeps them there.
    – oh well, win some, lose some, paladin.

    Reply to This Comment

  8. My sexuality is monk! Which is not a sentence I expected to write. But I’m reading the A Day of Fallen Night right now and my favorite characters are the secret warrior nuns, so I’ll take it.

    Reply to This Comment

  11. Bard? “Your sexuality is an art form, wielded with charisma and grace that entices people from all walks of life to sit still and hear your story. You are charm personified.”

    When I have the equivalent personality to a rabid badger with a running chainsaw instead of a snout? I think something went wrong.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!