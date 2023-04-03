Mini Crossword Had a Lightbulb Moment

Excerpt Answer: So he could meet Pluto!
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Rachel is a queer crossword constructor, writer, and bioethicist.
Rachel has written 52 articles for us.
48 seconds! This tempered by the sad realisation at 7 across that my first thought was Suella…
25 seconds, knew all the across and didn’t have to wait to finish down! personal best i think