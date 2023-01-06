L Word Generation Q Episode 308 Recap: Quality Time Salts All Wounds

Hello and welcome to my recap of Episode 308 of The L Word: Generation Q, a show that often inspires me to ask the question what is going on?
So… I’ve really tried to keep it mostly positive this season because writing these recaps takes time and I’d like to be happy doing it and I want to maintain an intellectual commitment to the material that enables my brain to remain active as I write. I also know recapping lends itself to nitpicking that isn’t relevant to the casual viewer. And I do mostly like the show! I also adore this cast and I wanna celebrate a program that’s got so much queer representation behind the camera and in front of it. I want the show renewed ’cause I love the community we’ve built around it and I love these characters and also because these recaps get a ton of traffic so it’s good for Business.
But this episode was particularly frustrating ’cause on the one hand, an Emmy to Jacqueline Toboni for an incredible performance in an episode that really gave Finley some meaningful character work and a very satisfying arc. I love how Carrie has rejoined this world and I adored seeing all the characters and the Suarez family come together so organically. Dre and Dani are really cute and it’s fun when Micah gets to do comedy and I’m always here for more Shane/Angie time. It was so well-directed and full of heart.
On the other hand, 308 “Quality Family Time” was often wildly incoherent and the ending was inexcusable (which honestly probably tainted my opinion of the entire episode) and there were no sex scenes and really must we do a relapse storyline and Sophie has not gotten enough time this season and where is Gigi and why hasn’t anyone hired me to write a Generation Q Christmas Special???
Okay thanks for listening, let’s see what our little friends are up to this week!
We open at the Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern, where my favorite mother/daughter duo (Carrie and Finley) are working through their respective romantic situations on Thanksgiving Day, a time for friends! Firstly, we learn that Carrie’s yet to ride the hobby horse with Misty ’cause Carrie is demisexual and therefore must wait for a solid emotional connection before she can remove her literal and metaphorical layers. Also, I must note that I am indeed tracking the timeline and it’s only been five days since their first kiss, so!
Secondly, Finley’s face is lighting up while texting in a way that suggests she’s experiencing delight regarding said texts, which Carrie clocks as indicating that perhaps there is some Sophie/Finley sexting going on!
This is enough to keep the flame of hope for #Sinley alive within me for eight more nights, just like the Maccabi warriors. Then Misty shows up ’cause somehow she’s gotten Carrie on board for my girlfriend’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition: waking up incredibly early and running down the street for 5K miles, aka a “Turkey Trot.”
In the backroom, Tess has decided to store her dead mother alongside the high-shelf liquor, so I hope that Shane doesn’t start to feel a little sad and accidentally take a swig of Peppermint Patty.
Finley volunteers to manage The Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern by herself if Tess needs time off to stare at the city from a ledge and cry, but Tess insists that what she truly needs is meaningless tasks to occupy her restless heart. Thus Finely and Tess exit into the clean light of the Dana’s main floor with flower arrangements to find a surprise guest: FINLEY’S MOM.
I have never missed the incredible soundtrack of the original series more than I did this episode — I mean, do you remember it? Do you remember Leonard Cohen and Tegan & Sara and Sleater-Kinney and Nick Cave and The Gossip and Rufus Wainwright and The Murmurs and Joan Armatrading and Lucinda Williams and Le Tigre and Uh Huh Her? The first season finale fading to black and Damien Rice’s and so it is, just like you said it would be sneaking up on your heart and dragging it into a well of sadness? Feist trilling lonely lonely that is me while Jenny and Bette stood side-by-side in their adjacent homes, thick in the mess of their own mistakes? Dana and Alice dancing to a trippy remix of Shirley Bassey’s “Where Do I Begin?” at The Planet after debuting as a couple? Sex scenes to Kinnie Star and Esthero and Broken Social Scene and that song “Swimming Pool” that played through the blackout sex montage and also in my head forever? Shane cutting Jenny’s hair to Iron & Wine?
I mention that now because after Finley’s Mom shows up, the house music starts chanting: yeah I bet you wanna know what happens next and it feels like they are leading the witness here.
Cut to Dani’s Castle in the Sky, where a very cozy and cute and shippable Dani and Dre are about to bid farewell to each other for the holiday, as Dre’s thrilled to be returning to their homeland of Ohio for a Thanksgiving celebration that involves stuffing made out of Saltines. I’ve also spent probably 20 Thanksgivings in Ohio and I recommend it highly, because there’s always Green Bean Casserole.
Dani, however, would prefer for Dre to take some time for tonsil hockey despite their Lyft being mere minutes away.
“The Lyft can wait five minutes,” says Dani, enemy to the working man.
But then Dre gets ten billion iPhone notifications at once and must check their phone: their flight home has been cancelled!
Elsewhere in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, Shane and Angie are getting a speakerphone explanation from Alice about why she’s not in this week’s episode as they proceed to a location on the California University campus where they will be “volunteering at the food bank.”
Alice asks if Tess is joining them on their journey into Upright Citizenry and Shane says Tess is still in Las Vegas, and I’ve got no idea why she’s lying about this!
But then, just over yonder by the way, Angie spots him: Hendrix Fitz, walking with another woman who I hope is not his student.
Angie: Oh my God, fuck, oh my God.
Shane: What?
Angie: It’s someone I dated? Briefly?
Shane: Which one?
Bisexual representation!
I’d imagine that this man is still her professor and therefore Angie would’ve been seeing him 2-3 times a week since their breakup, but also last week’s episode took place from November 18th-19th and now it is merely November 24th, so it’s possible she didn’t have her Intro to Creative Writing Class on this shortened vacation week, but regardless it’s not like she can avoid him forever! He’s her professor, a fact which everybody forgets for this entire g-ddamn episode!
Back at the Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern, Mrs. Finley has been left alone in the dining hall and lord knows what she’s getting up to out there. Meanwhile Finley and Tess are in the backroom, processing this turn of events.
Tess says she’s happy to kick Mrs. Finley to the curb, but if there’s anything she’s learned recently, it’s that we really don’t know how much time we have left with anyone. Alternately, we really don’t know how much time we have left with anyone so maybe we shouldn’t be spending it with people who make us feel terrible! But I am not a therapist, just a writer screaming into the void.
Finley winces and then says, “oh, sweet Tess, I can totally do this,” before ducking outside to “get some air.”
Once Finley’s safely outdoors, Tess pours alcohol into a Go-Cup and starts drinking it.
The house music croons: Maybe I’ll empty the bottle, maybe I’ll be okay. To which I would like to say: NOBODY IS OK!
Like… must we? Must we do another relapse? ‘Cause also there’s nothing Tess does in this episode that she couldn’t have done sober! She’s perfectly capable of giving bad advice and being a shitty sponsor without a drop to drink, we’ve seen it before!
Back outside, Finley’s decided to pair “getting some air” with “calling Sophie,” who she asks to come to the Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern ASAP — Sophie hesitates ’cause her whole adorable loving family’s over and they’re already elbows-deep in prep… but when Finley reveals that her Mom just turned up, Sophie changes her mind.
Sophie delivers the news to her family: everybody’s going to the Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern to support Finley!
Maribel wants to know why Sophie and Finley are still talking to each other if they broke up and Virginia and Nana make a private $20 bet that Sophie and Finley are getting back together. Keep the hope alive, fam!
Maribel: I’m not spending Thanksgiving with her or her terrible fucking mother.
Sophie: You know what, yes you are! And you know why? Because you’re my beautiful gorgeous loving so good to people sister queen of this earth.
Micah: That’s good.
Sophie: Because you know it’s the right thing to do, okay? Not everybody has a family like yours, you’re fucking fortunate.
Micah agrees that it’s the right thing to do as a friend, but needs something to “take the edge off” and Sophie promptly hands him a tin of weed gummies and he asks how many he should take and she suggests that he take one and he promptly eats THREE OF THEM? This man has certainly encountered marijuana before! What … is going on…
Left alone in the kitchen, Maribel confesses to Nana that her plan for the evening involved proposing to Micah. She shows Nana the ring and then Micah comes back to ask if they’re coming? Nana lowers her hand to prevent Micah from seeing the ring. Micah then picks up the tin of weed gummies that he’d intentionally left behind one calendar minute earlier.
He then exits again, and now … the ring is gone? Is Nana a magician? Nana and Maribel decide that it must have somehow landed in the mashed potatoes and then acquired sentient powers enabling it to burrow itself deep into the heart of this side dish and therefore they’re taking the potatoes with them? To look for the ring? Again I must simply just ask… what… is going on
We then cut to Dani’s Castle in the Sky, where Dani apparently is not a Delta SkyTeam Elite Platinum Diamond SkyLounge Codemember ’cause neither she nor Dre are able to secure a viable flight back to the Hinterlands, but great news: Dani has Saltines and just like Mrs Dalloway they are going to make the stuffing themselves!
We return to the Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern, where Mrs. Finley is upset that the Thanksgiving Menu is pre-fixe instead of a la carte, and also reveals that apparently she made a reservation for Thanksgiving at the Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern about a week ago and somehow Finley did not take notice of this. I’m guessing nobody wrote it down ’cause if you’re coming solo you can just simply sit at the bar but sure okay.
Mrs. Finley has been calling Finley but Finley did not pick up! “How is that supposed to make me feel?” Mrs. Finley asks, regarding Finley not answering the phone. Finley has to admit that it would not make Mrs. Finley feel great. This woman is mean and I hate her and feel sad for Finley!
Out in the gorgeous November sunshine, Carrie and Misty are power-walking through the Turkey Trot when Carrie’s co-worker ambles up to the duo and asks Carrie if this is the famous Tina! You know, Tina Kennard. From Toronto. Who broke up with Carrie 17 months ago? Carrie gently reminds this man that Tina is old news and now she’s got a new girlfriend, Misty!
“I’d love to tell you that he’s not always like that, but he is,” Carrie offers Misty after he exits stage left. Misty looks uncomfortable and declares an intention to pick up the pace and then does so, leaving Carrie to attempt to run, an activity she has previously condemned.
This might have been easily my favorite episode of Gen Q to date! Family of origin drama/trauma! Carrie standing up for Finley and adopting her! Angie and Shane! Carrie and Misty! Carrie, Misty and Finley! My heart!
Please make a spinoff with Carrie, Misty and Finley, I am begging you. These three are my favorite characters and I am not alone!
I love love love the Shane/Angie-dynamic, that was gold. Amazing. Sooo good. I missed Shane like this! Especially the lines: “Which one?” “They’re for charity,” “Excuse me,” “You don’t know who that person is” (so true) and later “You want his parking ticket?” – chef’s kiss <3. Loved how Angie looked around after Shane told her about what she would have done when she was younger. And I was a fan of how Shane didn’t mind that Angie threw the stone but didn’t want to cut herself and told her to get her stuff back. Truly, I want them to rob banks together (be queer and do crime), and I love Uncle Shane as protector and Angie spreading her wings and their family bond. How Shane appreciated Angie’s scrap book and told her she was talented. I love adult Shane with her rebel inside of her, I missed that and I hope she and Tess split up for good. Shane and Angie really got to shine in this episode.
Finley’s mom: I hated her just as I was supposed to, and I appreciated how real it was. “How is that supposed to make me feel?” and “Just be nice to your mother” – wow. It was so painful seeing Finley apologizing to her mom again and again, falling back into old patterns when clearly her mom was behaving shitty. It was so beautiful so see how Finley stood there in the end saying “I have changed” – very touching.
Also, I would have wanted to see/hear what Finley would have said when making her amends, as it started “entertaining” (for the lack of a better word). And I wished I could have seen Finley at Faith’s wedding! And in the Multiverse, I want Finley to meet Faith from Buffy.
Never have I loved Carrie more than when she said to Finley’s mom: “I think it’s time for you to go.”
Oh wow, I felt so much for Dani when saying “That’s a tough thing to work into an easy conversation” – YES. Simple questions around holidays and also generally (how many siblings do you have? How many children do you have? Where do your parents live? etc.) can be so incredibly loaded when someone died or is incarcerated, and also when there is family estrangement.
Thank heavens for the next promo.
Yes, Riese, it sucks that the one character who is not thin is getting a heart attack after running! Thanks for pointing this out!
Carrie is one of the best characters in this show and I agree with everyone in the comments from last week that she brings a grounding energy to the series.
Thanks for the great recap! I loved it!
I hated Tess’ words to Finley about not turning her mom away in the beginning and saying “we really don’t know how much time we have with anyone.” Factually, it is true, but it makes me angry when other characters give advice to stay in toxic relationships because it is (birth) family and are meant to accept toxic shit because they might regret it later on.
Sure, I get it that this was written in order for the story with Finley and her mom to happen and I am happy and relieved that the story supported Finley in supporting her mother to leave after Carrie’s words. Further, I see that Tess was coming from having experienced loss with her mom’s death and was shown in making poor choices overall in this episode.
While I know that there are people who have lost a family member and therefore emphasize to others to stay in contact no matter what, or regret after a death that they broke off contact with that person, there are also many instances in which people are better of without their (birth) families and consider it the best decision of their lives to end contacts that hurt them profoundly. It is absolutely legit to end a toxic contact also when this person gets sick or dies. And there are people who don’t regret their estrangement after the death of somebody. Staying in contact mostly for the sake of not regretting it later is not doing something because you want to, but because you want to avoid something in an ominous future, and that can build resentment, bitterness and anger. One can also regret not being one’s authentic self and for years holding back for toxic people’s benefit! So yes, Riese, this captures it perfectly: “Alternately, we really don’t know how much time we have left with anyone so maybe we shouldn’t be spending it with people who make us feel terrible!“
(By the way, I loved that in Paper Girls, Mac’s brother was not in contact with his father any more and Mac said that never seeing her father again was too early, and no one challenged that or pressured them into anything, saying “but he is your father and you only have one father” or anything like that.)
Related to that, I deeply appreciated this show highlighting the importance of chosen families and how Carrie stood up for Finley and told Finley’s mother off; that it was portrayed that Finley’s real family was the one she had found/built for herself and not the people she is related to by blood.
Riese, the entire time I watched this episode my face was just ????????
not that i was making a questioning face, i mean that all of my features transformed into an actual ????????
my head actually flipped upside-down like the upside-down head emoji which is visually disturbing but at least we finally know for sure what that emoji represents and it is ‘watching episode 308 quality family time’
“Gen Q” is a show that makes me feel seen as a Afro Latin mixed person and the distaste people have for this show is just weird to me. It’s not the original, it’s going onto new storylines and new characters. I love that. I’m also tired of the obsession with Finely. Finely literally called Sophie to come and have dinner with her racist ass mom on a day she was spending with her loving brown family. Did not seem to think about how that could be a lot for Sophie. But Sophie is the selfish mean one ??? Sophie is the problem for feeling that Finley takes up a lot of space. Finley does take up a lot of space. Sophie wants to try new things. I feel like an idiot actually believing the fandom wanted Black and non white folks in the cast. What people actually wanted was the original cast with a few new Black and other non white folks sprinkled in the mix. It’s really disturbing feeling seen as a person finally and seeing a huge portion of the fandom say the show is going to trash and hating on non white characters.
This reminds me of “Charmed” all over again.
I wish the writer’s would have at least written in Finley apologizing to Sophie for her Mom’s behavior and thanking Sophie for being there even though her Mom was being racist and rude. Maybe Finley wasn’t sitting at the table atm, I can’t remember now.
Can’t wait for the comments to flood in praising the white queer and being upset with the non white one.
I hear you in this. Sophie is one of my favorite characters, and sometimes my frustration with how she is written is how little she is given to do, or how incongruous it seems with what we know of her character. It was a wild ask for Finely to have the whole Suarez family + chosen family like Micah and Dani come to Dana’s while she is working, and seemed mostly like a plot device to get everyone in one place. My assumption was that given their history as friends/partners Sophie knows all about Finley’s mom, so when she agreed to come she knew what she was getting herself into (indicated by what she texted Dani too). I’m not sure Finley really does need to apologize for her mom’s abhorrent behavior. What I think she could – and should – have done is explicitly thank Sophie for being there and acknowledge what a gesture of showing up for her it was (and how it impacted not just Sophie but a table full of other people). I’m not sure why they didn’t give us that moment in their closing exchange about being friends. It would also have paralleled s1 ep7 when Finley spends the day with Sophie at the hospital (and in that ep, Sophie does overtly thank her). I think one of the few things this episode got really right was showing both Sophie and Finley caring about one another, but also communicating directly about what they want, and holding those boundaries (although Sophie’s motivations/desires vis-a-vis Finely are still ambiguous to me, based on the writing/direction).
Agreed, I wanted an acknowledgment. I assumed Sophie only knew about Finley’s mom through stories. It seemed like Finley had very little contact with family beyond a call here and there over the years. I remember there was a call in season 1 and Finley called her family and found out she wasn’t invited to a baby shower. I though she hadn’t seen her mom in years.
I agree with you Kayla that the L-Word fandom overall is really racist and hating on Sophie, and I want to add also transphobic and hating on Micah (or ignoring him, or misgendering him, or saying a bunch of transphobic stuff etc.) and fatphobic and hating on Carrie. I am 100% certain that Sophie wouldn’t get this amount of hate if she was played by a white actress/her character was white. Yes, the racism and wanting the white OG characters was also the case with Charmed. It is and was horrible and it doesn’t end.
And I agree with caitrw that Sophie seemed to know a great deal about Finley’s mother and was aware what was expecting her. Further, I agree that Finley should have expressed explicit gratitude for Sophie’s support in this episode. And I don’t think Finley has to apologize for her mother because her mother is a separate person for whom Finley is not responsible. Finley has told Sophie enough about her mother so Sophie can make the decision for herself. Not sure whether Sophie’s whole family knew this deal as well, but it seemed to me that they did.
Sophie showing up knowing that Finley’s mother is a bigot is something I can relate to. My partner is trans and my estranged mom is transphobic; and my partner says that if I ever see my mom again, they will be with me regardless, because – in my partner’s words – my mom will not stand between my partner and me, and they expressed that I and my well-being is more important to them than my mother’s bullshit. They keep reminding me that I am nor responsible for my family – any member.
Let’s not forget the transphobia towards Tess. People hate her wayyy to much. Why are we asking her to fall off of a cliff and just disappear??? Like she is a fully formed character and not that annoying imo. I find Carrie annoying and I would be okay if she just left the show, but I’m happy other people see themselves in her/ love her. There are so many characters in “Gen Q,” I’ll live.
Micah is bae. I’ll fight all y’all for him. Micah our least problematic king.
I am all here for a critique on the “Charmed” reboot. But the way people acted like the new cast was disrespecting the OG cast. Like no, it was for Afro Latins like me. I had people in my family who practiced Santeria. I have people in my family with recent black ancestry, who don’t know how to grapple with their blackness (like Maggie, although that was a VERY small plot point.) I love seeing white characters race swapped. It is interesting to see how they will navigate the world. How would a black Buffy (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) navigate a new school like Sunnydale after she happened to leave her old school? Was her old school predominately black and her new school is predominately white? Does Black Buffy get stopped by the cops a lot, and grapples with the fact that she has saved the people who have arrested her as well? Does she just want to skip town because of the anti blackness? I mean she can fight the forces of evil elsewhere right? Okay… Now I’m on a tangent. *ahem*
I can see the Finley’s mom thing being interpreted in different ways. I am now realizing I saw it from one angle. The angle of how I would be tired. So fucking tired. Sophie might have known, you’re right. My spouse spends time with their racist family members (2-4 a year for a few hours) alone. I love them, but I love my peace more. On those days it’s nice to have the house to myself (we both work from home).
Thank you for taking the time to respond, thank you for your perspective.
Yeah I hear you – I think people pile on Sophie wayyyy too much and it frankly makes me feel insane when it’s the same people that are obsessed with much more selfish characters like Bette! I was frustrated with Sophie in re: to her break up with Finley, just because it came out of nowhere, but honestly my frustration was more with the writers than Sophie herself.
Sophie was back to her originally established character this episode, and I agree I was also a bit frustrated that she was expected to just pick up her family’s thanksgiving to support Finley. Finley did seem very apologetic and like it was a last resort, but still think she could’ve just called Carrie! And if they wanted Finley and Sophie in the same place for drama, just have Sophie’s family having dinner there too!
Exactly! I’m not saying Sophie is a saint, but I think people go too far sometimes. She should have just called Carrie, I agree. Finley can pull a fire alarm to avoid speaking to Sophie, but can’t hide away from her mom and say she’s too busy AT WORK.
I don’t feel like the breakup came out of no where. Sophie realized her history of cheating, realized she wanted something else, realized she maybe needed to be alone (even though she did try and jump Dre’s bones). But that’s my opinion and how I relate to the character. I do think Sophie can be a jackass, but it seems like some of the fandom forgets Finley’s digressions VERY QUICKLY. Like trying to force an apology onto Dani, going to her house piss drunk, and pissing at Dani’s doorway. And that’s just 1 example.
I agree with the deep frustrations about inconsistent writing for Sophie’s character. Thinking about it now, I actually feel like this episode earlier in the season could have foreshadowed the breakup well. Moving family Thanksgiving to the bar was such a silly plot-driven thing to do…even though it all ended up as a group hug for Finley at the end I feel like this could have been more interesting as an actually indicator of Sophie’s codependency that we’ve been told about but not really seen. It’s so real (and gay) to have a partner who is a mess but you love them and so you start doing absurd things like moving your whole family’s Thanksgiving with or without them asking and you feel like it’s what you have to do but then deep down you resent it a little because they do take up a lot of space and you want them to have all that space but not at your expense…just some musings. That could have put some actual weight and logic to their breakup.
Additional note on racism in the fandom is I’ve seen totally vile comments about Dre and do agree overall that whiteness absolutely dictates who is messy but forgivable vs. an unpopular or irredeemable character.
I like that they acknowledged white settler colonialism in a Thanksgiving episode. However, I have some notes. “Let us honor those who lost their sovereignty or died on this land” is not accurate. Better would be: “Let us honor those whose land was stolen by white settlers and the government and let us honor those who were massacred by them in a genocide.” Also, saying: “…and thank for the opportunity to live on their traditional homeland” – what? They did not give you permission to live there! Your opportunity, as you call it, is based on state-sanctioned genocide. How are you thanking people who were robbed, displaced and murdered?
While I truly appreciate to include this part, I think that acknowledgement itself is not enough. This is not about this show alone. In Canada, so many people acknowledge this as a ritual when events start, but then what happens? As I see it, to only do this is performative.
What a cluster fuck. The show. Not this recap. This recap is pure gold.
I have been awaiting this recap with a probably unflattering degree of eagerness, and I had written out my thoughts on the episode already and they mirror your coupled delight and frustration, Riese. I had not thought of your suggestion that Finley’s mom get drunk rather than Tess—and that would have been such a smart writing choice, and would have also softened a lot of their irrational edges of those dynamics/dialogue that as they are now don’t make a ton of sense.
The only thing I was not fully prepared for but SHOULD have been was how good the screengrab captions are. Do they get better every week? Yes! Now I just wish I could say the same about this show.
*
Does Tess continue to hand out off-base advice that is virtually always more about what’s going on with her than the person she’s giving advice to? Has Dani adjusted surprisingly well to having Finley as part of her friend group and becoming close with Sophie? Is Finley shockingly ok being around Dre given how preoccupied she was previously? Was Rosie forced to read a Wikipedia definition of “demisexual”? Yes to all. And yet, I bought it. And I really liked many things about this episode! Somehow the friendship dynamics, the banter, the complexity of the histories and relationships––even if it wasn’t realistic, within the heightened world of this show a lot of these things landed for me (and I for one am very happy that the show is now writing Sophie’s mother and grandmother accepting Micah and Mari’s relationships with love and enthusiasm rather than holding onto that out-of-nowhere painful/resistant lunch scene in season 2).
Angie with Uncle Shane was such a missed opportunity. Much as I like the dynamic of these two together, WHAT IS GOING ON? What are the writers trying to do with Angie’s storyline? I am honestly bewildered. What a missed opportunity for the two of them to have a conversation about why that relationship was so problematic––and Shane would offer a very different (and likely compassionate) perspective than, say, Bette or the roommate Bella, so why sidestep that opportunity and instead just have Angie be like “he dumped me”?
Can we please not do another Tess relapse? Why? There is so much more they could do with this character. Even—in line with the thesis of this episode—about how now that her mom is gone and things are rocky with Shane she feels like she doesn’t have chosen family/support like some of the other characters. Jamie Clayton was acting her face off in the ash-spreading scene, and I wish they had just let us sit with that grief and loneliness rather than having Tess monologue inane Hallmark card platitudes about dancing like nobody’s watching and creating chosen family (yet another instance where I want this show to SHOW not tell—because they were already showing it through the rest of the episode!).
I loved seeing Carrie holding Finley’s mom accountable—it really makes you believe how she could be a DA even as she also this quirky, bumbling person in other contexts. The writing on this show is always best when it is specific, and I appreciate some of the detail and call-backs in these exchanges (like Finley starting her amends with apologizing for getting drunk at her sister’s wedding and calling her mom a cunt, 10/10).
All of this would have felt more authentic if we had been given more insight into why her mom is the way she is, beyond her “I married young” and Sophie’s “She doesn’t hate you she hates herself” but, oh well? I get it that some people are just mean, some parents are toxic, but it felt like it was laid on with too broad strokes here, and we don’t even get a sense of her motivation for coming here.
I guess it’s good that Showtime has no chill and they always immediately reassure viewers in the teaser for the next episode that the dramatic cliffhanger does not end in the DEATH of a beloved character?—first Gigi, now Carrie—but that ends up making me feel like the emotional drama is extra cheap, and pointless, and in this case, even offensive, at least the way it was coupled with the 5k conversations.
I have enjoyed how not having the OG’s dominate the narrative arcs has opened up more time and space for the Gen Q cast, including secondary characters like Sophie’s family (abuela!) and Carrie and Misty. I wish the writer’s room had your idea to make a Sophie-focused episode which might also help us understand what is going on with her this season. Maybe they feel like the musical filled that purpose? (it did not.)
As one of 17 people still mourning Sinley’s breakup, I couldn’t tell whether this ep was setting up a slow transition back to friendship, or a future possibility of getting back together? Thoughts, other Sinley fans? Obviously a big part of me hopes the latter, but also—in one thread on an earlier recap this season, someone perceptively noted how few storylines of unrequited love this show has, and if they choose to go this route I think it would make sense with how we’ve seen the relationship unfold. I think Sophie was in love with Finley for sure, but I also think you could make an argument based on what we saw that there was from the beginning some degree of imbalance (if not at all to the degree of the didactic song lyrics that played over last episode’s opening of sad-Finley: “You told me you needed time / I think some part of me knew / you never loved me the way I loved you / you never touched me the way I touched you” lol. I actually have to pause sometimes because the musical cues are so on the nose and SO BAD that I’m going to miss dialogue because I’m laughing.
Finally, following on the pod discussion last week about this fairly sex-less (and usually extremely brief and/or mostly clothed) season, I’ve been thinking about this more. Was it possibly a result of Showtime merging with Paramount? (JT was on Cameron Esposito’s podcast Queery earlier this fall and they talked at some length about doing sex scenes and TLW and Jacqueline referenced not wanting to spoil upcoming sex scenes on the show which makes me think…where are they? And also, maybe episodes 9 and 10 will deliver? And also, if you watch season 1 or even 2 after seeing recent episodes, the absence and how subdued the scenes are comparatively is striking.
There were so many moments in this episode that landed (and JT was so great! Finley/Carrie are my favorite thing about this season), it makes me even more frustrated that we only have 2 more episodes. I feel like in the last few they are finally finding their stride for how to bring the Gen Q characters together—although it’s strange to me how much Alice has been on the outside of that this season, like we see her connected to Shane and sometimes to Sophie, but have we even seen her speak to Finley this season?—and now we’re going to swing back to Tibette, and maybe a wedding (if the season 3 tease announcement was any indication… I have no desire to see Tibette renew their vows or Micah and Mari continue to play out this strangely conservative/boring/bizarrely rendered because of how unhinged from the reality of queer conception it seems to be storyline of “esposo” and having a baby), and then the season and maybe/probably the series will be done forever. And Gigi may never return (perhaps the greatest travesty of this season). At least I’ll forever be able to rewatch the “What are you doing buddy” scene.
From the beginning of Sinley I’ve felt an imbalance between the 2. It’s not bad, it just is what it is.
This episode just cemented that Sinley shouldn’t happen imo. Finley called on Sophie to be there on Thanksgiving with her bigot mom and never even apologized or acknowledged that it might have been annoying???
What I wanted Finley to say: “Thanks for coming, my Mom’s a bigot and you could have stayed home with your family today. But you chose to support me.”
I’m not mad at Finley, I am just okay with them not being end game. They seem better separated.
My white spouse supports me through other people’s (their family….) white shenanigans. Finely never even touched up on that.
I’ll miss GiGi, that was my girl!!
I am tired of TiBette. I started rewatching the original and their relationship was filled with a disturbing about of cheating and Bette just running Tina over. 1 silent retreat and a big romantic gesture doesn’t wipe it all away. Although I am willing to suspend my disbelief for a happy ending.
Excuse my crap grammar, it’s the end of a work week. My vision is blurry from staring at the computer too much and my brain is going into sleep mode.
I too can’t tell if Sinley will be reuniting, especially with the writing being hard to predict, or if they’re supposed to just go back to being friends. Personally, I think they have way too much chemistry and sexual tension to just be friends, especially in comparison to Sophie and Dani who really do seem to have believably settled into a really just friends dynamic without said sexual tension, and Finley saying she’s still in love with Sophie does give me hope. I’m hoping for at least maybe a hook up, even if ill advised! Love these characters and want them to heal healthily, but I also love drama!
Without the drama there would be no tv. We watch for the drama. I’m not tuning into 2 people eating waffles happily every morning for 10 years.
More random thoughts:
I hate the storyline to bring in a character who is dependent on care just to create conflict, let this person die quickly so that there is a short portrayal of grief, and then have the mourner basically say to another person in a toxic family relation: “Try to make it work while you have the chance, because she is still alive, lucky you!”
It was wonderful how Tess dropped the turkey on the mom’s lap! Haha! Did she do it by purpose (that would have been great) or did she slip? She had also had some alcohol.
They really don’t know what to do with Micah, do they? He is high? That is his story here? Please, as a Micah fan, I am begging you to give us time with him as a social worker, his expertise, who he is as a person, family stuff, anything that is about his personality and character…
Also… can people in TV shows also propose in private with no one around?
The $ 20 bet between Sophie’s mother and grandmother about Finley and Sophie getting back together was hilarious and so, so funny
Tess: It sucked that suggested that Finley should write amends for her mom when clearly Finley’s mother pulled some deep shit and should be the one apologizing! Tess is a terrible, terrible sponsor!
Also, it sucks that Tess is drinking again and I am tired of the “will/won’t sober people take up drinking again.” There are other stories one could tell with soberness and problems that sober persons and the people around them face, but this has gotten old and they’ve been doing it since Gen Q season 1 now
Since Sophie considers herself codependent with Finley (even though I don’t agree), I didn’t like that she dropped everything and came to Dana’s. I wish Finley had called Carrie instead. Also in the way this is written and the writers suddenly seem to suggest at this point (Sophie’s codependency), I wish Sophie had not answered her phone or said: “I’m sorry to hear this is happening. This sucks. How about you call Carrie? Also, we are not together any more and you need to work on finding other people who can support you.”
Hadn’t they gone this weird codependency route with Finley and Sophie, I would have loved the story around being there for your ex despite the recent break-up and remaining family if this works well for all parties.
I was screaming at the screen, “call Carrie call Carrie!” So confused as to why she would want to add more stress to an already stressful event
I for one was rooting for Tess to throw herself off the cliff so we could be done with that character, but alas we were not so lucky.
And yea, she was swigging wine(?) out of that go-cup. How did everyone in her vicinity not smell it?
Who on this writing staff is OBSESSED with alcoholism? I simply do not understand why it’s this series’ favorite touchstone. What an unfun choice. Especially on a show that is literally built around bars and booze soaked events.
If I were Angie, I would not want what my mothers had. Well, she surely wasn’t told about everything they did to each other before they had her and when she was very young. But the sexualized violence when Bette and Tina were in the bed fighting and holding each other down? The belittling way Bette treated Tina? The way Tina treated Bette when she was unemployed? All the cheating? Tina wanting to build a family with Henry and cutting out Bette? Bette kidnapping Angie? The list goes on… So this is not a relationship to aspire to. I know many other people feel differently about them…
Unpopular opinion: I enjoyed that Alice was not in this episode and felt it gave the episode the opportunity to breathe a little. And moreover, Leisha did a great job at directing!
The open communication between Carrie and Misty was spot on (the boss, Carrie’s weekends, Carrie calling Misty her girlfriend and apologizing) and I want more characters communicating in this way!
Agreed! I am happy TiBette is not central anymore. Unless the writing is going to change dramatically, it’s not worth it for me. I’ve seen the same stuff for the entirely of the original. I’m good.
As I think drew said on the podcast once, nothing fills me with more wonder than the Tibette shippers. I don’t feel anger, it’s most just…confusion as to why everyone would want those two together.
And I think Angie would agree with me, having been firsthand witness to so much of their bullshit over the years!
I liked that Sophie expressed Finley’s worth. I just wish she had said something more specific about Finley, not “You bring so much joy into the lives of other people” but something that is just about Finley: “You are kind. You are empathetic. You are caring. You are loyal. You have a heart of gold. You show up for people.” It reminded me of 3×02 when Finley expressed insecurity what Sophie sees in her, and Sophie responded “You make me feel like this and that.” I would have liked it if Sophie said to Finley: “I know you are caring for others, and I love this about you. And it is also good to care for yourself as well and good to put yourself first.”
Riese, I didn’t notice so many inconsistencies in the episode! I loved so much of it, and I thought it was much more consistent than other episodes (which might also say something about the bigger inconsistencies in other episodes). Reading your recap and you pointing out some of the weird choices made me think (in Analyssa’s words from a podcast): “And another thing! And another thing!”
Honestly, I really enjoyed this episode purely because I’ve wanted more details on Finley’s backstory since what feels like the beginning of time. Definitely felt like her mom was a bit unevenly written, but also think that can be tied back to classic narcissist manipulation. I am with you that I would love an episode like this with Sophie! Damn the Tibette wedding!
Also Jacqueline did indeed act the shit out of the entire thing, and Sinley somehow still has the most palpable chemistry I’ve ever witnessed even when they’re broken up?? Maybe even more so because of the ~tension~. I’ve rewatched Finley saying “thanks bud” all flirtatiously when they were doing the gratitude exercise…way too many times.
That being said, I fully agree with all of your critiques, tbh the other storylines going on the ep were so all over the place I think I blocked them out for self preservation. Love Angie and Shane’s dynamic and they could’ve done so much more with it! Why are Shane and Tess not together I’m so confused! Why would Micah take more than 3 edibles and why would you not send him into a coma of paranoia!
Also, Tess’ line about how Finley needs to give her mom a chance because we don’t know how much time we have filled me with SUCH RAGE. I get it, she’s smack dab in the middle of a kind of grief I wouldn’t wish on anyone, but does she really lack so little empathy to not realize that not all parents are created equal? And Finley doesn’t need to repair an abusive relationship just because the abusive person happens to be her mom? Very happy Finley has Carrie and her confusing relationship with Sophie!
Also, Dani subverted my expectations and made me laugh so hard when she showed up at Thanksgiving. And I was glad she and Sophie are friends again so she too has a happy, warm place to go in the absence of her parents
Finley’s mom was horrible, and also, I wish we’d received more information on her family background this episode than being thrown out of their home in the age of 17 due to homophobia. For example, I wanted to learn more about Finley’s Catholic background, what role religion played in the family, if there was domestic violence, and if there was any sexualized violence that Finley experienced. Finley not having sober sex except with Sophie… Red flags as in “trauma history”?
Also, where did Finley live after being forced to leave home so young? What is the relationship with Finley’s sister like?
I am over the moon that they gave us some family background, but I want more, and I want deeper storylines!