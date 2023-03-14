Meet The Queer Women Contestants of “Survivor” Season 44

During the previous season of Survivor, I wrote about the glorious Karla Cruz Godoy — whose narrative arc was energizing, inspiring, and ultimately devastating (please do another season, Karla!!).

This season, there’s no Karla, which is very sad, but all is not lost because guess what? There are not one, not two, but THREE queer women on season 44! In the holy name of Jeff Probst, what a delightful turn of events!

Who are they, you ask? How will they fare? I have no idea, but if there’s one thing you can count on me for, it’s to jump to conclusions about Survivor contestants’ personalities extremely early on, with no idea whatsoever if I am even vaguely correct or not! Let’s dive in.

First up, we have Claire Rafson. I could tell you what I’ve gleaned from social media and other publications, like that she’s from Brooklyn and is a 25-year-old tech investor, but why share that when I could instead tell you who I think she is in Survivor universe? Let’s do that.

Claire lodged a secure spot in my heart in episode two, when she dubbed herself the “Czar of Laziness.” It was a short moment — some would argue, so brief that you can’t base an entire personality assessment on it. But to them I would say, stop it, that’s what I’m here for! In this fleeting instant we learned that Claire is (1) socially masterful, (2) strategic, and (3) in the school of queen Sandra Diaz-Twine (#queenstaysqueen). Claire knows how to control a social situation — people could’ve been annoyed with her for doing less than others, but she turned it into a joke, and her tribemates ate it up! Claire’s strategically resourceful — in a show where food is hard to come by, you should be lazy! (And also generally, we could all benefit from being more lazy.) And finally, I think Claire is a student of Sandra — Claire’s already sat out two challenges and made laziness her “thing,” much like a legend who turned taking it easy into a path to (spoiler alert) victory!

Next up, we have Frannie Marin. The basics are that she’s 23 years old, from Massachusetts, and works as a research coordinator, but, humbly, who cares? I’d much rather tell you about how this queer gal seamlessly combines being freaking adorable with being extremely cunning!

First of all, she lied about her job, right out of the gate, telling people she works at a mindfulness center, rather than at some kind of research facility (unless I completely misunderstood and the mindfulness center is ALSO a research place??). Willfully positioning yourself as less analytical than you really are? Sounds like something two of my faves, Maryanne Oketch and Aubry Bracco, would do!

Second of all, is Frannie starting up a showmance with the recently heartbroken Matt Blankinship? Does she really like him, or is she using him to further her own game? I don’t know, but let’s just say… secretly I kind of hope she’s using him because that would be an epic twist for someone who comes off so sweet and sunny! (Sorry Matt.)

And finally, we have a contestant that truly defies all comparisons: 35-year-old drug counselor and mom Carolyn Wiger, from Minnesota. Carolyn is, in just about every sense of the word, a wild card.

I think she’s the most openly emotional player we’ve seen on Survivor so far, and as a very emotional person myself, I just have to say, representation matters! Despite appearing to process all of her emotions out loud, in real time, in concert with all of her tribemates, Carolyn has already completely surprised me by finding an immunity idol and telling NO ONE! And what’s more — no one in her tribe suspects her, because as I mentioned, she comes off as someone who definitely wouldn’t be able to hide that! Carolyn is an absolute joy to watch, or really I should say, to listen to — because the sounds that come out of that woman’s mouth are truly indescribable and utterly unexpected.

Will this be the first-ever season of Survivor with three queer women at the final tribal? Probably not, but maybe! As Jeff would say, “dig deep”, if by ‘dig deep’ he meant let me know what you think in the comments!