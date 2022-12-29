Autostraddle’s Most Popular Stories of 2022

As another year comes to a close it is time to look back on our accomplishments, like for example “the most popular posts of the year”! These were the posts that got the most eyeballs in 2022.

30. Quiz: Which Yellowjackets Character Are You?, by Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

29. 31 Christmas Movies With Lesbian, Bisexual, Queer or Trans Characters, by Riese Bernard

28. Hold Onto Your Butts, “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” Finally Got Gay, by Heather Hogan

27. Vabbing, the New Trend Where You Use Your Own Vaginal Fluids as Perfume, by Ro White

26. The “Gentleman Jack” Season 2 Trailer Is Lesbian Fire, by Heather

25. “Gentleman Jack” Season 2 Is The Gayest Thing I’ve Ever Seen, by Heather

24. The L Word Generation Q 301 Recap: Last Year I Gave You My Heart, by Riese

23. January 2022: Here’s What’s New and Gay on Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu, by Riese

22. Quiz: Which 90s Movie Made You Gay?, by Riese

21. Fletcher’s Song About Becky With The Good T-Shirt, Explained, by Riese

20. 36 Queer-Owned Businesses Selling LGBT T-Shirts To Support This Pride Season, by Riese

19. Muffing 101, by Tobi Hill-Meyer

18. Play This Autostraddle-Themed Spinoff of Wordle for a Good, Gay Time, by Sally

17. Pixar’s “Lightyear” Is So Much Queerer Than Just That Hyper-Scrutinized Lesbian Kiss, by Em Win

16. The L Word Generation Q Episode 302 Recap: Los Angeles Traffic Jam, by Riese

15. 37 Lesbian, Queer & Bisexual (LGBTQ+) Amazon Prime Video Original TV Shows, by Riese

14. Generation Q’s Arienne Mandi (Dani!) Is Gaying Up Hallmark Movies Now, by Heather

13. Quiz: Which Classic Bath and Body Works Scent Are You?, by Dani Janae

12. What I Wish People Knew About Eating Disorders, as a Queer Person Who Had One, by Ro

11. What in the Lesbian Heck Is This? “The Princess Diaries 3” Feat. Zendaya?, by Heather

10. Obsessed: Spiritual Guru and Alleged Arcturian Alien Teal Swan, by Riese

9. The Football Gays to Watch Out for in the 2022 Women’s Euros, by Sally

8. Quiz: Which “League Of Their Own” Character Are You?, by Riese

7. Jodie Comer’s New TV Series Sounds Very Gay and Killing Eve-y, by Heather

6. 60 Best Queer and Lesbian Netflix TV Shows, by Riese

5. Forget Astrology — Here’s What a Person’s Go-To McDonalds Sandwich Order Says About Them, by Niko Stratis

4. Quiz: Which Stardew Valley Character Should You Marry?, by Darcy

3. The 200 Best Lesbian, Bisexual & Queer Movies Of All Time, by Drew Gregory

2. The L Word Generation Q Season 3: Everything We Know, by Riese

The headline on this post changes every time I add new information to it, but this running list of new info about The L Word Generation Q’s Third Season remains a hit every time.

1. Very Special Gay Episode: In 1986, Golden Girls Created the Most Enduring Lesbian Joke on Television, by Carmen Phillips

