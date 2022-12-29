Autostraddle’s Most Popular Stories of 2022

As another year comes to a close it is time to look back on our accomplishments, like for example “the most popular posts of the year”! These were the posts that got the most eyeballs in 2022.
30. Quiz: Which Yellowjackets Character Are You?, by Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya
29. 31 Christmas Movies With Lesbian, Bisexual, Queer or Trans Characters, by Riese Bernard
28. Hold Onto Your Butts, “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” Finally Got Gay, by Heather Hogan
27. Vabbing, the New Trend Where You Use Your Own Vaginal Fluids as Perfume, by Ro White
26. The “Gentleman Jack” Season 2 Trailer Is Lesbian Fire, by Heather
25. “Gentleman Jack” Season 2 Is The Gayest Thing I’ve Ever Seen, by Heather
24. The L Word Generation Q 301 Recap: Last Year I Gave You My Heart, by Riese
23. January 2022: Here’s What’s New and Gay on Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu, by Riese
22. Quiz: Which 90s Movie Made You Gay?, by Riese
21. Fletcher’s Song About Becky With The Good T-Shirt, Explained, by Riese
20. 36 Queer-Owned Businesses Selling LGBT T-Shirts To Support This Pride Season, by Riese
19. Muffing 101, by Tobi Hill-Meyer
18. Play This Autostraddle-Themed Spinoff of Wordle for a Good, Gay Time, by Sally
17. Pixar’s “Lightyear” Is So Much Queerer Than Just That Hyper-Scrutinized Lesbian Kiss, by Em Win
16. The L Word Generation Q Episode 302 Recap: Los Angeles Traffic Jam, by Riese
15. 37 Lesbian, Queer & Bisexual (LGBTQ+) Amazon Prime Video Original TV Shows, by Riese
14. Generation Q’s Arienne Mandi (Dani!) Is Gaying Up Hallmark Movies Now, by Heather
13. Quiz: Which Classic Bath and Body Works Scent Are You?, by Dani Janae
12. What I Wish People Knew About Eating Disorders, as a Queer Person Who Had One, by Ro
11. What in the Lesbian Heck Is This? “The Princess Diaries 3” Feat. Zendaya?, by Heather
10. Obsessed: Spiritual Guru and Alleged Arcturian Alien Teal Swan, by Riese
9. The Football Gays to Watch Out for in the 2022 Women’s Euros, by Sally
8. Quiz: Which “League Of Their Own” Character Are You?, by Riese
7. Jodie Comer’s New TV Series Sounds Very Gay and Killing Eve-y, by Heather
6. 60 Best Queer and Lesbian Netflix TV Shows, by Riese
5. Forget Astrology — Here’s What a Person’s Go-To McDonalds Sandwich Order Says About Them, by Niko Stratis
4. Quiz: Which Stardew Valley Character Should You Marry?, by Darcy
3. The 200 Best Lesbian, Bisexual & Queer Movies Of All Time, by Drew Gregory
2. The L Word Generation Q Season 3: Everything We Know, by Riese
The headline on this post changes every time I add new information to it, but this running list of new info about The L Word Generation Q’s Third Season remains a hit every time.
1. Very Special Gay Episode: In 1986, Golden Girls Created the Most Enduring Lesbian Joke on Television, by Carmen Phillips
What an amazing list.
As someone who runs an international website, I find this list so familiarly frustrating. People love listicles, as we call them, and the pieces we put our souls into rarely get the uniques or views we hope for. For example, all the ALOTO content you did… Omniture and the other metrics systems sure know how to break an editor’s heart. I’m curious how many page views the top story got. Like, what do you consider a good bar for that? All that being said, success isn’t measurable sometimes. If a story we do on a human interest topic touches just a few people in a positive way, then it’s worth assigning it.
I’m astonished that me very frequently referring back to the Jojo Siwa investigative journalism posts (so that I can ensure other gay people have the latest and most correct information) wasn’t enough to propel at least one of those posts onto this list.
