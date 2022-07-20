I hope you’re staying hydrated out there, friends! Here’s a Pop Culture Fix to satiate your accompanying thirst!

+ Back in March, news broke that Jodie Comer — known to you as Villanelle from Killing Eve, and known to me as my wife’s other wife — will star in an adaptation of Jen Beagin’s forthcoming novel, Big Swiss. Well, new details about Big Swiss keep dripping out of the publishing faucet and this thing sure does seem both gay and Killing Eve-y! From Simon and Schuster:

Greta lives with her friend Sabine in an ancient Dutch farmhouse in Hudson, New York. The house, built in 1737, is unrenovated, uninsulated, and full of bees. Greta spends her days transcribing therapy sessions for a sex coach who calls himself Om. She becomes infatuated with his newest client, a repressed married woman she affectionately refers to as Big Swiss, since she’s tall, stoic, and originally from Switzerland. Greta is fascinated by Big Swiss’s refreshing attitude toward trauma. They both have dark histories, but Big Swiss chooses to remain unattached to her suffering while Greta continues to be tortured by her past… When they accidentally meet in real life, an explosive affair ensues.

Comer plays Big Swiss. Some excerpts from the novel are making their way around Twitter, but I’m not exactly sure how they were, um, obtained, so I won’t link them — but I will say they didn’t do anything to dispel gay premonitions!

+ Wee-ooh! Wee-ooh! Harley Quinn red band trailer alert!

🔥 RED BAND TRAILER 🔥 Let’s get f*%&ing raunchy July 28th when #HarleyQuinnS3 premieres on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/FqO3SuzGi3 — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) July 18, 2022

+ Lily Singh has inked a first look deal with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media.

+ More Black women are creating TV shows. These creators credit each other, not Hollywood.

+ The trailer for Kevin Can Fuck Himself’s second season is here! This was one of those shows that I had no intention of watching, but ended up falling in love with, and I can’t wait to see if Kevin gets destroyed by his wife and her best friend/girlfriend this season!

+ Christina Ricci and Gaby Hoffmann are plotting a Now and Then reunion on Yellowjackets!!!!

+ Top Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina comes out as gay. She fears she won’t be able to return home now.

+ How lesbian singer Norma Tanega took Hollywood by storm.

+ Powerpuff Girls is giving that reboot another go.

+ Real cats are obsessed with Stray and this Twitter account proves it.

+ Legendary Filipina actor Gina Pareno comes out as queer.

+ MUNA is here for a hot, mildly anxious Queer Girl Summer.

+ Ms. Marvel‘s directors discuss that SPOILER reference and that SPOILER post-credits scene. SPOILERS! I SAID SPOILERS! Ms. Marvel was even better than I hoped it would be, and my dreams were sky high. I’ve already watched the whole thing twice and I know I’ll turn around and watch it again a third time very soon. It’s easily the best thing on Disney+ this year, and I’m not the only one who thinks so!

+ Lightyear is coming to Disney+ on August 3rd!

+ Tegan and Sara on how they’ve lasted 25 years.

+ Keke Palmer’s Most Searched Questions is the best thing you’ll see today. Trust me.