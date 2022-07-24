It all started with a tweet from Heather Hogan:

Oh that’s riiiight, I took an edible with my migraine meds last night and then got into a fight on Reddit about how Leah can’t be the best Stardew Valley spouse because she doesn’t like pizza. — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) June 30, 2022

I’ve been playing Stardew Valley for years. At the beginning of the pandemic, it offered a much-needed means of escape; since then, I’ve played as gray-haired dyke farmers, as young, ambitious diamond manufacturers, and even once as a version of Spike from Buffy called Baby Spike (think Muppet Babies).

No matter how many times I play, two things have remained constant: My enormous crush on Robin the carpenter, who is not a dateable character, and the fact that once I am ready to date, it’s so hard to choose a spouse! Almost every dateable character is lovely, in their own way. Heather’s tweet brought up some criteria I’d never considered.

In light of that, please enjoy this 100% scientific and completely definitive guide to exactly which Stardew character you should marry! I’d like a plus-one, and my Home Depot and Pierre’s gift cards will be in the mail.

You’ve unexpectedly inherited a cabin and a plot of land from a long-lost grandfather — and just in time, because the cubicle life was NOT agreeing with you. You can’t wait to: (Required) Sign up for an intramural sports team Work on your novel Check out the cemetery Set up your crafts room Determine whether the community has an unmet need Start a Tiktok account about country life Unload that band equipment your apartment neighbors kept complaining about Go foraging in the woods nearby Start a DND campaign Dig out that robotics project Start building a chicken coop Get some space from your mother What best describes your type? (Required) Jocks Artists Goths Free spirits Intellectuals High femmes Musicians Hippies Geeks Innovators Alcoholics (listen, we’re being honest here) Caretakers Choose a perfect date: (Required) A romantic dinner for two in a private room at the nicest (or only) restaurant in town A reading at a local bookstore – but you don’t learn that your date is the one giving the reading until you get there! A two-person seance A weekend camping trip A sunset ride in a hot air balloon April 25th. It’s not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket! Honestly, we might not even leave the bedroom A country picnic A nighttime joyride on the back of their chopper Tinkering together in their robotics workshop Two tickets to a WNBA game A steamy visit to a secluded spa What’s your guilty pleasure TV show? (Required) American Ninja Warrior I don’t even own a TV Ghost Hunters Project Runway Grey’s Anatomy The Bachelor The Masked Singer Naked and Afraid I’m too busy with Critical Role Mythbusters The Real World Teen Mom It’s important to you that your partner has: (Required) A loyal dog A sense of wonder Belief in the supernatural A natural kindness towards animals A good sense of their limitations Good aesthetics A lot of fun Sustainable practices Good technical skills First-aid knowledge A sense of the absurd A way of always thinking of others You’re on a dinner date, and you’d like to share. What do you hope your date might want to try as much as you do? (Required) The salmon en croute Crab cakes and an Old Fashioned Unagi nigiri A black bean burger with sweet potato fries Most importantly, let’s split a really good bottle of wine Forget dinner — where’s the dessert menu? The Meat Lover’s pizza A salad with pan-fried chevre A bowl of the pumpkin soup Cauliflower steaks with a parmesan crust Jalapeño poppers and a pitcher of beer The prosciutto-wrapped melon balls sound good! Let’s face it: Turn-offs can be just as important as turn-ons. What red flag sends you right out the door? (Required) They never wake up before ten a.m. They spend all their time at the gym They drink too much They think they know everything They’re still living in their parent’s basement They always see the glass as half-empty They’d rather daydream than face reality They play too many video games They avoid going to the doctor They’re really codependent They’re kind of vain They just can’t seem to grow up Small-town life is going great! Since you got here, your favorite activity has quickly become: (Required) Milking your cows first thing in the morning Collecting coral and shells on the beach Exploring the old abandoned mines Learning to sew your own clothes Pickling vegetables from your garden Going to the desert to look for coconuts Hanging out with friends in the arcade at the Saloon Picking wild berries in the woods below the farm Finding secret notes and sleuthing out the clues Smelting ore in your new furnace Collecting eggs from your chickens Donating the lost books you’ve scavenged back to the library The cabin your grandfather left you is very cozy, but to make it perfect, you really wish it had the following room: (Required) The heart (and stomach) want what they want, but you just can’t imagine marrying someone who doesn’t eat or drink: (Required) Fruit Pizza Added sugars Ice cream Cheese Mushrooms Pickles Cookies Ginger Honey Hazelnuts Whiskey Choose a midnight movie: (Required) An American Werewolf in Paris Nosferatu The Rocky Horror Picture Show The Grinch Murder on the Orient Express Grease 2 Flubber The Beach Alien Apollo 13 Mars Attacks! The Brave Little Toaster When you think of your future, one thing’s for sure: (Required) You’ll literally always have your WNBA season pass You can’t live without romance, art and music in your life There’s more to life than meets the eye Nothing ever moves in a perfectly straight line You’ll be cozy and happy as long as you have your hobbies A positive attitude fixes most things! Things will be great, if everyone can chill We can live in harmony with the Earth Life is better with friends We are but small specks in an immense universe With hard work, anyone can resolve their trauma You’d just like to feel taken care of Δ