It all started with a tweet from Heather Hogan:
Oh that’s riiiight, I took an edible with my migraine meds last night and then got into a fight on Reddit about how Leah can’t be the best Stardew Valley spouse because she doesn’t like pizza.
— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) June 30, 2022
I’ve been playing Stardew Valley for years. At the beginning of the pandemic, it offered a much-needed means of escape; since then, I’ve played as gray-haired dyke farmers, as young, ambitious diamond manufacturers, and even once as a version of Spike from Buffy called Baby Spike (think Muppet Babies).
No matter how many times I play, two things have remained constant: My enormous crush on Robin the carpenter, who is not a dateable character, and the fact that once I am ready to date, it’s so hard to choose a spouse! Almost every dateable character is lovely, in their own way. Heather’s tweet brought up some criteria I’d never considered.
In light of that, please enjoy this 100% scientific and completely definitive guide to exactly which Stardew character you should marry! I’d like a plus-one, and my Home Depot and Pierre’s gift cards will be in the mail.
I got Emily. I’ve never played the game but she sounds great.
Aaahh I’ve never played but I want to marry Mary Elliot for sure!
I got Leah which checks out. I give her a goat cheese every morning.
I’ve never played but might have to now because I got Leah who sounds like peak cottage/goblincore vibes and I am here for that.
I’ve never played, but I got Penny, who sounds lovely AND I was wicked psyched to choose April 25 as my answer to the perfect date question. I love these quizzes!
I got Shane, who I’ve always immediately written off, but I guess I should get to know him better in my next play through!
I’m not sure I have been clear enough. Leah also hates: hashbrowns, pancakes, cookies, and BREAD.
Hahaha Leah! What did carbohydrates ever do to you???
We’re going to get caught up in how Leah won’t eat bread and just ignore the fact that ABIGAIL STRAIGHT UP EATS ROCKS?!
She eats rocks!!!
Elliot! My lady farmer married Leah, my fella farmer married Elliot. Love those artistic types!
On my first playthrough I too was very disappointed to realize Robin was not a romance option. :(