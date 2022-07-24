Quiz: Which Stardew Valley Character Should You Marry?

It all started with a tweet from Heather Hogan:

I’ve been playing Stardew Valley for years. At the beginning of the pandemic, it offered a much-needed means of escape; since then, I’ve played as gray-haired dyke farmers, as young, ambitious diamond manufacturers, and even once as a version of Spike from Buffy called Baby Spike (think Muppet Babies).

No matter how many times I play, two things have remained constant: My enormous crush on Robin the carpenter, who is not a dateable character, and the fact that once I am ready to date, it’s so hard to choose a spouse! Almost every dateable character is lovely, in their own way. Heather’s tweet brought up some criteria I’d never considered.

In light of that, please enjoy this 100% scientific and completely definitive guide to exactly which Stardew character you should marry! I’d like a plus-one, and my Home Depot and Pierre’s gift cards will be in the mail.

You’ve unexpectedly inherited a cabin and a plot of land from a long-lost grandfather — and just in time, because the cubicle life was NOT agreeing with you. You can’t wait to:(Required)
What best describes your type?(Required)
Choose a perfect date:(Required)
What’s your guilty pleasure TV show?(Required)
It’s important to you that your partner has:(Required)
You’re on a dinner date, and you’d like to share. What do you hope your date might want to try as much as you do?(Required)
Let’s face it: Turn-offs can be just as important as turn-ons. What red flag sends you right out the door?(Required)
Small-town life is going great! Since you got here, your favorite activity has quickly become:(Required)
The cabin your grandfather left you is very cozy, but to make it perfect, you really wish it had the following room:(Required)
The heart (and stomach) want what they want, but you just can’t imagine marrying someone who doesn’t eat or drink:(Required)
Choose a midnight movie:(Required)
When you think of your future, one thing’s for sure:(Required)

