L Word Generation Q Season 3 Casts Kehlani in Guest Spot So They’re In This Space With You

We are all very excited for the upcoming debut of The L Word Generation Q Season 3. Here’s everything we know about the show so far!

Kehlani Will Be Guest-Starring in L Word Generation Q: Season 3

We don’t know much, but we know that legendary queer musician Kehlani has now gone from binging The L Word Generation Q to guest-starring in an episode!

On the evening of July 26th, Kehlani teased a “big announcement” on their instagram story, sharing a picture of themselves in front of a trailer, covering the name of the show on the door. That show is, we now know, The L Word Generation Q Season 3.

Honestly guys I feel like Season Three is gonna be really great!!!!

L Word Generation Q Season 3 Production Has Begun!

Season 3 of The L Word Generation Q began production the week of June 9th, and everybody’s having a great time taking fun pics from set!

Look at Kate Moennig and Jordan Hull in suits and shiny shoes!!??!

Look at these ladies heading out on a road trip?!?!

On June 10th, we got new set pics from Jamie Clayton, Kate Moennig and Leo Sheng:

On June 6th, Leo Sheng uploaded an “obligatory boomerang on day one of s3 for @ShoTheLWord.” On June 8th, Leisha Hailey posted a photo from set starring herself, hair/makeup artist Christy Tagatac, actor/screenwriter Chris Renfro and makeup artist Angel Radefeld-Wright:

Laurel Holloman also posted photos from set.

L Word Generation Q Season 3 Assembles Its Writers Room

Marja Lewis-Ryan has posted an instagram photo of the writer’s room for The L Word Generation Q Season 3 and once again it appears that I am somehow not in it. However, many others are!

L Word Generation Q’s Season Three Writing Team Is:

Nova Cypress Black: Non-binary writer, arts educator and poet, 2021 Outfest Screenwritng Lab Fellow, 2021 Hillman Grad Mentee, Damn Write Originals Screenwriter. Nova posted some pics of their move to LA on Instagram, including a shot next to their nameplate as Staff at The L Word Generation Q, and Lena Waithe commented “proud.” SO!

Melody Derloshon: Producer of The L Word Generation Q since Season One, has previously been credited with writing one episode each season, previous projects include Cougar Town and Telenovela.

Allie Romano: Writer and story editor on The L Word Generation Q since Season One. Previously worked as a Staff Writer on The Upshaws and a writer’s assistant on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistence. Associate Producer on Marja Lewis-Ryan’s film 6 Balloons (2018).

Marie Tomisato: Screenwriter/Director. Formerly a Production Assistant on the horror film Scare Us. Is producing a short called Internal.

Nina Kim: Comedy writer. Formerly a Writer’s Production Assistant on Nancy Drew and Shondaland’s Sunshine Scouts and a showrunner’s assistant on Netflix’s Dead to Me. Formerly selected for Viacom’s Writers Mentoring Program. Semifinalist at the 2020 Austin Film Festival. (Also went to the University of Michigan, just like me and also Leo Sheng and also Jacqueline Toboni!)

Alison Levering Wong: Comedy Writer and Actor. Formerly a Staff Writer for One Day at a Time and Paramount’s Rise of the Pink Ladies. Also worked as a producer at Buzzfeed Motion Pictures and as a staff writer for Disney Television Animation and has performed her comedy all over the place!

María Renée Prudencio: Bolivian writer and actress known for The Last Call (2013), The Eternal Feminine (2017) and Club Sandwich (2013).

The last two are Courtney Nicole and Leah Couvelier, and I can’t find much information on either of them, besides that Leah was in a movie called Realm of Shadows in 2022.

The Cast Attends 33rd Annual GLAAD Awards

Everybody looked amazing!!!

L Word Generation Q Season 3 Premiere Date Is Late 2022

In February, Showtime announced that they had renewed the series for a third season that would debut later this year. There will be ten episodes, and Leisha Hailey, Kate Moennig, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Rosanny Zayas, Jacqueline Toboni, Sepideh Moafi, Jamie Clayton, Jennifer Beals and Jordan Hull are all presumably returning to the show.