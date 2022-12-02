The L Word: Generation Q Episode 303 Recap: Quiz Showdown

Welcome to the third recap of the third season of The L Word: Generation Q, brought to you by the same network that brought you the original L Word, a show about an elderly dog teetering on the very lip of death who is adopted by an unhinged writer in a depressive spiral about a negative review of her memoir in Curve Magazine who has decided to cope with said review by forging a connection with the small animal veterinarian currently dating the reviewer, leading to the writer taking the dog to the veterinarian girlfriend to be euthanized and subsequently managing to manipulate the reviewer into believing she has a coveted assignment from a prestigious magazine that inhibits her ability to spend the weekend with the veterinarian, thus enabling the writer to swoop in, take the veterinarian on a romantic dinner date and then to a hotel suite to remove each other’s tops where the writer has a revelation and wants to come clean about her duplicitousness when the reviewer shows up and forces the vet to realize the writer was lying about being a marine biology student which in turn inspires the writer to confess that actually she did write a short story about manatees once, so it was a little bit true.
My friends, this week I received a gift that was not a gift at all, it was in fact a virus known as Covid, and let me tell the 25% of you who’ve not already had COVID: it’s pretty unpleasant! Then of course my girlfriend got COVID and her COVID has been even worse than my COVID! Luckily I did power through this recap in small chunks with what I can only describe as a strength bestowed upon me by the Left Hand of the Goddess.
Before we get into the recap if I may, for a moment, share a personal story: on Wednesday morning while my coworkers were wondering if I was dead, I was sitting in the bathtub with the shower on (which is a clear sign of physical and mental wellness) when I got a message informing me that my recaps been mentioned in that day’s new episode of Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey’s beloved PANTS podcast. I thought “Oh cute! I didn’t know they read the recaps! I wonder what they said!” and popped it right into my earholes. And my friends, you could’ve knocked me over with a box of Kleenex, I smiled so hard my face and heart actually exploded!!!!!! At the risk of sounding very sentimental about what is essentially [way too many] years of my inner monologue as I watch this TV show about hot queers in LA who make interesting choices, it’s thrilling and validating as hell to have your work not just acknowledged but really seen and felt and appreciated by the people who create that work. I did briefly wonder if I was having a fever dream! I won an award in 2008 from the Hyperhidrosis Society for writing an article about my sweaty armpits for Marie Claire magazine and believe it or not, hearing this conversation was way more of an honor than that. What should I wear when I do my guest appearance on PANTS? Lmk.
We open in the dark chaos of night following Episode 302’s car accident. Gigi’s in a neck brace on a stretcher in an ambulance and her emergency contact, Nat — having apparently beat the traffic that thwarted Bette Porter earlier that same evening — is there at Gigi’s cot-side.
Then, an errant EMT somehow shoves Nat forward in a way that presses Nat’s lips into Gigi’s lips? Then, Nat kisses Gigi chastely again, unencumbered by gravity’s restless intervention into the fate of this former union. Before this tomfoolery can continue any further, Dani clambers up into the ambulance. They’re letting anybody in now, Gigi’s third grade teacher’s probably right around the corner.
After a restless 1-5 nights of sleep, it is again morning and it’s not just any old morning: It’s The Aloce Show‘s 100th Episode!!!
Alice is particularly stoked for the Dating Show segment during which three (3) humans will compete for Alice’s heart and she’s confident that of these three (3) humans, one could be her soulmate! In an effort to seal that deal, Sophie has confirmed that 0% of these three (3) humans are associated with any cults, mixed martial arts or improv. That last one is particularly important in Los Angeles because if you date someone who does improv they might expect you to attend an improv show and that could ruin a perfectly good evening you might otherwise have spent doing a jigsaw puzzle from Target while watching New Amsterdam with your chihuahua.
Alice moseys over to the Liberated Coffee Cart where we meet Taylor, played by Joey Lauren Adams, best known to The Community for her role in the controversial lesbian-falls-for-a-man Kevin Smith vehicle Chasing Amy as well as for notable roles in Dazed & Confused, Mallrats, Big Daddy and The United States of Tara.
Alice is a little attracted to Taylor, perhaps ’cause Taylor’s attractive and has an adorable scratchy voice, but Taylor’s too consumed by her own normal-ness to pick up what Alice is subtly laying down.
Alice: Are you gonna stay and watch?
Taylor: Oh, no, I’ll have to stay and overanalyze this conversation for two hours, so.
Alice: Why, it’s going so well?
Immediately Taylor has become the most relatable character on the program! Alice tells her to stay — it’s nice to have real fans in the audience and not just tourists who thought they’d signed up for Ellen.
It’s a productive day shift at the Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern and Finley’s got her laptop open, hesitant to hit “submit” on her completed application to the California State School of Hospitality, where I can only safely conclude she is looking to get a degree in restaurant management and eventually study abroad at the Olive Garden’s Culinary Institute of Tuscany. Shane saves Finley from taking this monumental step by showing up with a sledgehammer and an invitation to go “break shit” at Bar #2.
We then transition into a hot masc dance-off to Genuwine’s club classic “Pony,” a longtime staple of the lesbian cover song community, which my girlfriend immediately declared “the best three minutes of the entire series.” Then she took a break from Covid coughing to make me these gifs!
I could’ve absolutely watched three additional minutes of this but alas, the fun is over: Tess is here and she’s wearing the worst jeans I’ve ever seen in my life.
Tess is upset that Shane has taken initiative to “break shit” for free prior to tomorrow’s scheduled demolition. I think she’d feel otherwise if she’d seen the dance scene!!! Isn’t it every gay girl’s dream to see the person you’re currently sleeping with grind against someone you had an ill-advised one night stand with?
Lesbian Squabble #6: Demolition Derby
In the Ring: Tess vs Shane
Content: Finley enthusiastically invites Tess to partake in the smashing, but Finley’s ceremonial whack of the wall punctures an apparent free-standing water pipe hidden in the drywall, and water begins gushing from it like the flood in the Torah. Shane attempts to fix the leak with her own body:
Unfortunately I think the proper method is actually this:
Tess fails to appreciate how hot Shane looks soaking wet in her muscle tee with a sledgehammer and gripes to Shane that now Tess will have to miss Alice’s show so she can sit here and wait for a plumber. Shane says there’s no need for Tess to wait for the plumber, she and Finley can take care of it!!! Tess says them doing it is how they got into this mess to begin with!!! Shane says she’ll get out of Tess’s way, then! SO THERE
Who Wins? Ivy
Over at Dani’s Castle in the Sky, Dani’s prepping to leave her still-ailing girlfriend to orchestrate The Aloce Show’s 100th Episode when Nat shows up, apparently summoned by Gigi to “help her get ready.” Dani’s clearly irked by Nat’s arrival — and sure, it’s slightly disarming that she wasn’t warned of this arrangement, but I wish we had some clue why Dani’s so insecure about her relationship with Gigi this far into it. All we’ve seen Dani and Gigi do this season is fight about Nat, and it’s unclear how we got here. Seemingly Gigi’s been raising her kids with Nat the whole time, you know?
Gigi’s on a lot of drugs but not so many that she’s unable to summon a desire to practice her favorite hobby of directly addressing a recent emotionally complicated event: the kiss in the ambulance.
“Honestly, it was nothing,” Nat shrugs it off, not wanting to make things messy. “Right?”
Come along, fair academics, as we venture back into the hallowed halls of California University, where Angie’s stoked for her first day of classes and chatting with her Moms on the phone about how Jordi keeps texting and disrespecting Angie’s boundaries.
Angie has barely unpacked her backpack for her first day of the deeply imaginary freshman class “Introduction to Creative Writing” when she realizes the boy she kissed at the art show is in fact…
Ezra Fitz Hendrix, her new teacher!
Back at The Aloce Show, Alice is basking in the glory of her pre-show presents, for example Shane has framed a 2005 edition of The Chart and Tom sent her a basket of Bic pens, which enables some Tom exposition: he proposed, she turned him down, and they’re still good friends.
Elsewhere in the annals of The Aloce Show, Dani and Sophie are running through the event outline. Sophie gets an update on Gigi’s well-being and then gamely invites Gigi and Dani over for dinner in some imaginary future where Dani isn’t still mad at Finley. Dani gives a hard “maybe.”
Back at the Jenny Schecter Memorial Tavern, ‘Ol Sparklepants arrives with Misty, a Homo Depot lesbian she’s acquired to fix everything up really good. (Misty is played by queer actor Heidi Sulzman, who was the lead in Marja Lewis-Ryan’s play “One in the Chamber” and also appeared in Marja’s film 6 Balloons.)
Finley insists she remain with the plumber so Tess can move along with her day, but Tess says she’s already arranged to meet with her sponsee here.
Although Tess does not say this specifically, the fact that this is a pre-scheduled sponsor/sponsee meeting that involves The Big Book suggests that the intention is to do step work. Finley says it’s no problem, she’s got the book and a highlighter and can handle this meeting herself, which doesn’t make sense!!!! Finley is not this person’s sponsor or, as far as we know, anybody’s sponsor! It would’ve only taken a line or two from Tess to reconcile the gulf between “whatever is happening here” and “whatever would actually happen within the paradigm of AA” but instead they are content to let me WONDER.
“Go be with Shane,” Finley implores her.
“I was … way harsh on her earlier,” Tess acknowledges. Well, we all remember what happened the last time Shane’s girlfriend was harsh on her for 45 seconds:
Dear Riese, may you and your girlfriend get better soon! Congratulations to the great recap even though you are down with Covid. And congrats to the shout-out to you in the Pants-Podcast – rightfully so, you deserve it!
In other news:
– I loved Taylor! Very relatable indeed! I’m shipping them!
– I didn’t like Sophie’s “You got this. You’ll bounce back”-speech to Dani after the break-up with Gigi. Let there be space for pain and hurt. Don’t brush it aside with a “You’re the most together person I know” – the invisible second part of that sentence is “you are so strong, so you can stop being sad now and/or inconveniencing me with your pain”. This would have been a great moment for grief-education in characters’ interactions – Sophie saying “bouncing back blah blah” and Dani responding with “This is not helpful. Right now, I am in pain. Let me feel hurt. I was together with Gigi for [x time], wanted to marry her. What you are doing right now is the second part of the sentence [explain Megan Devine’s concept of this in one sentence, see ‘It’s Ok That You’re Not Ok’]. I need time and empathy to process this.”
– Great, so Tina calling off the wedding was the catalyst for Carrie’s relapse. Is there any other way Finley and Carrie could have met and bonded? Can the writers portray any struggles that sober people might experience that is not somewhat tied to a relapse?
– Looking forward to Carrie and Misty <3 … I am so bored by the successful glamorous feminine characters with stellar careers in this show, and I would love to see more Finleys, Carries, Mistys and Taylors – people who are going about their regular lives and are somewhat more relatable to queer people I know
– How will Finley pay for school?
– Oh for the love of all that is still good in the world, please don’t make a forbidden love story about Angie and her teacher. No. Just no
– I don’t understand – in the last episode, Tess wants to buy a second bar right next to the first one, and in this episode, she complains that it is too much and she is tapped out… What a surprise! Who would have thought! Not us! Not the people in the comments here.
– The Shane cheating storyline: so, so boring. We’ve been through this again. And again. And again. By the way, in contrast to probably everyone else, I am not a fan of Shane and Ivy (simultaneously, also not of Shane and Tess)
– So tired of the trope of exes becoming closer after one person’s accident and the jealousy/break-up with Gigi/Dani… Also in contrast to everyone else, I don’t care about Gigi and Dani
Seriously, I would really like to know how these decisions are made and whatever goes on in the writer’s room. When “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” came out, I read interviews with the filmmakers and was impressed how they intentionally went for something beyond the expected recycled tropes and wanted to create something truly new and original. I love smart TV storylines, something new and unexpected; love educational movies & TV shows in which I learn something along the way, without drumming the message into the viewer. It is possible! Others are doing it! But this is not what is happening in this show, and I am just so tired of recycling the same old stuff over and over and over again.
I agree that the Dani/Gigi jealousy breakup storyline felt uninspired, and the seeing-the-late-following-life-threatening-circumstance, but I also never totally understood Gini (beyond the fact that I adore Gigi, and they made Dani far more sympathetic in s2) and her returning to Nat post-throuple etc. actually makes a kind of sense in my brain, given that the original breakup wasn’t because she wanted to leave per se.
Regarding Sophie’s lack of thoughtful support in the wake of Dani’s breakup: at least Dani didn’t go to Tess! Many of the characters on this show have a bad track record for holding space for their friends’ pain, uncertainty, or turmoil.
I absolutely agree, the characters are generally bad at holding space for each other’s pain. Not just in this show; often, one character speaks about a problem, and their friend responds with their own problem. And yes, Tess would have likely brushed her off like last week with Finley.
Also, I meant to say that I don’t love Dani and Gigi *together*. They are both nice characters for themselves, but they were never a couple I shipped… Dani has grown on me, I liked her much better in season two than in the first season.
More random thoughts…
Oh wow, I didn’t notice that Alice was flirting with Taylor! I thought she was just being polite, but after reading this recap, I am convinced!
When Tess’ mom and Tess danced, I zoned out. I was a nurse for older people and while I know that rich old people do exist in this world and need care, I just don’t connect to it very much on TV because the reality of the people I worked with was so very different. So far, the care-taking of Tess’ mom looks like an advertisement for rich white seniors.
I feel like time stopped for a year when we were not watching. They said a year passed, but I didn’t register it in many of the interactions, especially with Dani and Gigi. I am just not convinced that Dani regularly sees the kids, plays with them, is involved… or that Gigi has kids in the first place. She seems to have so much time, time for a career, for her partner, for her kids who we never see. It doesn’t register with overworked and tired moms I know, but I yeah, it’s TV and I am not Gay Law.
The picture captions are super-funny!
As usual, Riese was correct when she told us to hold out. I had almost given up hope, but after this episode I feel like the show has found its groove again! (even if there are narrative and character decisions I wish were more thoughtful or less repetitive).
All the little details (the framed chart!) and the way they interwove the characters into one another’s lives/spaces felt more natural than what we’ve see in the last 7 or so episodes…
Nat’s return makes since within the context of this constellation of people and I liked her more subdued vibe this episode. I do, however, miss more sympathetic Dani of last season.
I’m excited to see a kind of new circle of friendship being reforged between the original Gen Q housemates (especially if Gini is over), in a way that seems to very clearly honor their complicated inter-histories but also chart a new path forward (I liked that they very clearly nipped any “will Sophie return to Dani” speculation in the bud).
It is 100% BANANAS that Tess would allow Finley to step in for a sponsor check-in, but I will overlook it this time because it allowed for that Finley/Carrie dynamic to blossom (and I’m excited about Misty!) even if I wish sobriety and relapse hadn’t become a de facto plot vehicle on this show (given how poorly it’s been handled in the past).
Having watched the ways that music can connect with a loved one with dementia personally, I found the scene with Tess’s mom really moving, and I’m glad that she and Shane had a conversation about their tense dynamic at the end (even if initially I found it super annoying that Tess would snap about having “too much on her plate” after she basically steamrolled Shane into buying the second space).
The goofy parts of this episode landed for me (that ridiculous demo scene; Finley saying she had stopped feeding the rats–I love a silly runnings gag that makes no sense/serves nothing), the way the characters inhabited themselves and their relationships with the other characters made sense (even if I’m over the “Shane has the itch” storyline as dramatic kindling, and it made no sense that Finley wouldn’t also attend the taping although I understand they had to keep her at Dana’s for other plot purposes), and it was just plain fun and felt more real than the show has recently.
I also have to believe that making Carrie’s new love interest a plumber had to be an inside joke in the writer’s room/for the fans in light of Bette’s history with the carpenter (turned plumber in Lez Girls)?!
Hi fellow recap enjoyers! Hi Riese! Hi Kate Moennig! Hi Leisha Hailey! This was a fun episode, much better than the previous two in my opinion, and another fantastic recap – the neckbrace photo caption referencing Gigi’s terrible partial turtleneck from last season is godtier. Hearing the outpouring of appreciation for these posts on Pants made me giddy because I feel the same way!
Overall, I really deeply dislike what the writers have done with Gigi and I’m also not here for a potential teacher/student situationship, but this episode gave me a handful of things to be excited about too. Carrie’s return can cancel out a lot of disappointment!
Reise, I love your recaps so much. My favourite part are the picture captions and I literally spat out my drink at the White Lotus reference. Feel better!
They have ags8n completely changed Gigi’s character. And Nat’s. And the dance with Finlay and Shane was ridiculous. The show is endlessly trying to show how cool Shane is but she is just super immature. The dance made me cringe. Without Bette this show sucks. Would love to know the real reason Jennifer Beals left
The dance was the most original flavor L Word segment they’ve had in 3 seasons.
I loved this episode. I laughed out at the Shane/Finley demo scene and hooted and hollered. This episode was fun again. Reminds me of the feeling of the original L Word. “We” were so excited to see lesbians on tv. I don’t even remember all the analyzing and over analyzing. Just a good time. The sex, representation. It was hot and fun. Will look up the director of this. Spot on imho
I will add a couple of serious points. I am NOT here for the student/teacher relationship with Angie and the art gallery guy. Totally inappropriate. The scene with Tess and her mom hit home for me, being of a certain age and watching a parent age and decline. It was just sweet.
Absolutely hate the direction they’re going in with Angie. She’s totally fine, not at all mourning her girlfriend, and her much older professor is trying to date her? It’s gross and wrong. Screenwriters, please stop with the professor-student bullshit.
Besides that, this was my favorite episode of maybe the entire series. Just a huge improvement in writing and pacing overall.
I’m glad she’s not moping around about Jordi. My fear is that she loops into the same negative break up to makeup pattern Bette and Tina have been holding in since she was a fetus.
I’m not even gonna criticize the little odds and ends on this one, it was a delightful episode! Light on the soicy scenes, but you know what, I’ll take fun banter and little gags like the oranges. And truly what I’m most thrilled to see is people actually acknowledging that Tess is the worst!
Hell I’m even here for the core four reuniting and moving past (basically just ignoring) the drama. Last season was SO heavy every. damn. episode. it was nearly traumatic to watch. Bring back the fun I say! Though I can’t help but lol at any version of Finley doing AA things. I don’t know much about AA myself, but I feel I could have done two to three seconds of research and written more realistic scenes. It’s like someone overheard a conversation about AA and was like roger that, I have enough to go on. Gonna let that go though, because what harm is it doing, really?
And finally, a moment to acknowledge how Dani notoriously couldn’t give fewer fucks around any partner who is injured or otherwise dealing with injured loved ones. “Oh, you can’t get dressed, man I…really have to go walk around this event with a clipboard, right this moment.”
All in all, I’m in for where this show is heading this season after being SUPER critical last. If we could get back to sex that is A. Hot and B. Maybe even pushes the envelope a little? I’d be over the moon.
Totally agree about the core four getting the band back together! That little scene at the end with all of them was short but it still felt so vital and jovial with Dani’s joke about pissing in their hallway and Finley not knowing what the tres leches are. There’s no romantic relationship in the original L Word or in Gen Q that has been as meaningful to me as the friendship dynamics.
This episode was 100% better now that the Bette and Tina circus is out of town. I’m reading the recap now, and will comment further when I’m done.
Listen, I have at least three times as many curves as I do curls but even I’m sexier than whatever they were trying to accomplish with Shane and Finley.
Sophie needs to back off trying to force the whole ‘happy family’ vibe. Dani isn’t interested in being anywhere near Finley and it is so, so, so disrespectful of Sophie to keep pushing this onto Dani.
I am furious with Shane. So much for growth. Can you just not be a shitty person for one season?!
And what’s up with JLA just basically being on screen to laugh like a schoolgirl?
I’m sorry but this episode was weak, frustrating and beyond a joke. They’re all going to repeat the same cycles they’ve done before. This isn’t the representation I want.
Maybe Nat is the Tina to Gigi’s Bette. And in another world where they are the main characters, these two crazy cats will always come back to each other regardless of the pain it causes anyone else. Idk I’m just saying anything to make me feel better about this. I wasn’t that emotionally attached to Gini, but I was excited to see Dani happy and learn more about Gigi. Oh well. Excited for Dani’s hoe phase tho.
I’m always a slut for the power of friendship, so I should be more excited that the core four coming together in the end. It’s just a stubborn bitch like me can’t accept the fact that Dani, a fellow stubborn bitch, can be in the same room as Sophie and Finley. Maybe I’ll warm up to it later.
Angie needs to drop that class immediately but I know she won’t for TV reasons. I guess with Bette and Tina gone, a Porter-Kennard must cause as much queer destruction in the LA area as possible. I was so happy she was gonna have the chance to be the immature one for once and make dumb college decisions but not like this.
Anyways get well soon!