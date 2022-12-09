L Word Generation Q Recap 304: Last To Know It All

Welcome to the fourth recap of the third season of The L Word: Generation Q, brought to you by the same network that brought you the original L Word, a show about a super-fan of a lesbian tennis star who aggressively pursued a romantic relationship with said tennis star, moved into her apartment, killed her cat, got engaged to her, began planning their wedding as the world’s first corporate sponsored lesbian wedding and then left her for Melissa Rivers.
This week’s episode brought us the best of times and it also brought us the worst of times. I would like to warn you off the bat that in this recap of The L Word: Generation Q Episode 304, “Last To Know” I have a LOT OF OPINIONS! Fortunately, I no longer have covid, although my girlfriend still does have covid. Laughing loving coughing breathing coughing dreaming. You know the drill.
Well, it’s spooky season in Los Angeles, which we know because the lyrics to the episode’s opening track are “it’s spooky season.” We see skeletons baking in front yards, doors decked out with pumpkin lanterns and, finally, at the Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern, some seasonal decor in the background of what appears to be a brunch date between Sophie, Finley and Dani. Before Dani arrives, Sophie warns Finley that Dani’s likely in a delicate spiral of depression.
But the Dani that walks through the door to Dana’s is in no such dark place. She is radiant, her eyebrows are full, her pants are high-waisted, her midriff is exposed, her separates are coordinated and she’s jazzed that her friend Roxy’s coming to town any minute now to join her in “going hard” for Halloween.
Sophie explains to Finley that Roxy is Dani’s “bad friend.” You know the bad friend!
Sophie: Last time [Roxy] was here you guys ended up in an orgy in San Luis Obispo.
Dani: That was actually a leather party in the valley and it was fun!
I love this for Dani. While Finley, who’s nailed a few jokes in this convo already, is describing how she herself is generally the “fun friend,” Roxy arrives earlier than anticipated. Dani screams. Roxy calls Dani “D-Bag”? I’m calling security.
Roxy’s played by Paula Andrea Placido, a queer actor you may recognize from playing Hannah’s hot subletter in Hacks and Debbie’s hot bartender in Shameless.
The sweet buzz of an electric toothbrush ushers us into Alice’s boudoir, where my favorite Alice outfit of the season thus far is so cute that Taylor — in a gauzy Aerosmith tee and joggers with adorable bedhead — is immediately intimidated by Alice’s seemingly effortless togetherness, referring to herself as a “Walking Dead extra.”
Apparently Taylor and Alice have been doing the horizontal mambo for three days and now Alice wants to decorate her house for Halloween on the day of Halloween so they can stay inside and watch horror movies.
Alice dashes to the kitchen to make Taylor some coffee. “Do you have any —” Taylor begins before letting the final words “contact solution” fade into the ether. Taylor, Alice wears glasses so therefore Alice must also wear contacts and therefore definitely has contact solution!
Meanwhile at the Shess Shack, Shane has transformed Peppermint Patty into Dolly Parton and she looks fantastic. Also Shane made breakfast. Unfortunately, Shane did not give Patty a spoon!!! How is she supposed to eat without her spoon?????!!!
Tess is unmoved by Shane’s costuming skills and ignores her questions about their dinner date that evening because she’s too absorbed with her own business — such as a meeting with the contractor for ill-advised Bar #2, taking her Mom for a walk around the reservoir and remembering what her Mom wore for Halloween last year.
Maribel is an avocado! Micah is not an avocado, even though Maribel wanted him to be an avocado. They’re gonna go meet the “only trans and non-binary parents that [they] know” and Micah thinks he won’t be able to ask serious questions about raising and birthing children if he is dressed like an avocado.
We then return to the sullied unhallowed halls of California University, where we’re meeting Angie’s roommate, Bella, not to be confused with Bella Swan or The Bellas from Pitch Perfect. Bella has a big announcement: she just got her first ever paid gig as an actor and she needs Angie to attend her performance that very evening! Angie lies that she’s gotta study and can’t make it, which means she’s obviously hanging out with her teacher/boyfriend.
Indeed, we are then treated to some kind of academic situation where Angie’s pitching a project and then the class ends and she approaches Hendrix Hendrix with remarkable confidence and yanks on his shirt. “How do you always smell so good?” he says to my daughter Angie while I ride a scooter into a lake used as a dumping site for toxic chemicals and whisper as I drown, it was my time to go.
We cut to a Halloween party chock-full of tiny humans, aka children, where Maribel and Micah have arrived. They’ve barely crossed the threshold when a child vomits on Micah’s shoe and is immediately swept up into the arms of Maribel’s work friend, Reese (played by non-binary actor Armand Fields, who you may recognize from Queer as Folk and/or Work in Progress), and they are both in dinosaur onesies which is really cute! Also I have never heard someone speak my own name in a scripted television program before and it’s very strange!
…and then AND THEN AND THEN AND THEN AND THEN AND THEN we meet Reese’s partner. Max.
For those of you who are new to the program, Max Sweeny (played by Daniel Sea) is a character from the original series:
Max served as an introduction to trans masculinity for a huge swath of mid-aughts queers, which was good in some ways but also bad in many ways because the stories they wrote for him often perpetuated dangerous and insidious stereotypes about trans people and also were very othering and sad!
Daniel spoke to Drew at length about their experience on the show in 2021, and I’m just so grateful that a space was made for his character to come back and exist and be held and honored and treated with respect and dignity and given a full life and a happy ending, to be a trans elder for Micah. I teared up for all of that! (Also, Drew interviewed Daniel about this episode last week so look out for that to be published on Monday!)
Um so, Angie and her teacher are in costumes and that makes Angie think nobody will recognize either of them and therefore they can hold hands.
He says his novel was a flop and nobody read it but of course Angie has been listening to it on audiobook when she could be reading something else, like Sisterhood is Powerful. They happen upon a haunted house and Angie’s dying to head in and convinces this man to come with her. Hopefully a ghoul will leap out at him and whisper in his ear “don’t date your student” and then a witch will cackle like “hahaha you think your novel’s bad wait for your disciplinary hearing hahahahaha”
Well, the Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern is full of celebrants in resplendent Halloween costumes. But Dani, despite claiming earlier that she intended to “go hard” for Halloween, has opted for the world’s most basic Halloween costume: a sexy cat. Roxy is dressed as a person in a white muscle tee with a bunch of white makeup on her face. (I think she’s a vampire, I noted fangs later in the episode.) Despite their collective failures to summon suitable costumes, they will be shortly tearing into Sophie’s very creative hand-made costume! But first, Roxy comments on Shane being very hot, Dani says Shane’s got a serious girlfriend, and Sophie mutters “she’d probably sleep with you anyhow.”
Finley says no way, Shane and Tess are basically married, as if cheating is not a very popular activity for married people. Sophie leans in closer to her bartender beau and says she “kinda saw something” the other day and Finley brushes her off as absolutely bananas. Finley, by the way, is looking fantastic in what I am going to assume is a James Dean in “Rebel Without a Cause” costume:
Dani and Roxy get sent drinks from a stranger and Sophie’s curious why she’s been overlooked for free beverages — yes she has a girlfriend but strangers don’t know that — which her friends blame on her costume.
“Come on,” Sophie says. “Are you kidding me right now? Look at this shit right here. Look at this gangsta shit. I am raining cats and dogs! Come on, it’s funny!”
Sophie spent all day at Ross making that costume but her alleged friends say that “less is more” as they lead her into the back of the bar to ruin what I think is a masterful work of design that belongs in the display case of a local 4-H art show.
We then return to the Kids Halloween Party with Reese and Max and TBH I have known about Daniel Sea returning to this program for MONTHS and it has been KILLING ME to keep it a secret so I’m just really glad we are all here together finally.
So, in Daniel Sea’s 2021 interview with us, they did talk specifically about the pregnancy storyline in Season Six, and the show’s election “to leave Max pregnant and abandoned and never to have the resolution, comfort, and joy that could have been.”
Later on in the interview, they elaborate:
I didn’t even realize the joke was on me, because I just kept being so earnest like “oh my God how cool he’s going to be pregnant! He’s going to have a baby! That’s so cool! He will have a bountiful life!” Then all of a sudden they have him dressed up like Willy Wonka and everyone’s making fun of him. It felt extremely confusing and awful. I didn’t expect it to go this way. I kept being hopeful. I was still naïve about that world.
Now, Max does have a bountiful life: he notes the “gay cis guy” who left him pregnant and alone who turned out to be “the worst,” and they explain that two of their other kids were Reese’s from their first marriage and then they adopted Phoenix from foster care. Micah asks about the names they use for themselves as parents — Reese is Damba, Max is Nibby, and:
Max: Yeah we just sort of figured — Dad’s just a sound? I mean the meaning is just made up.
Maribel: That’s really funny because for the longest time I thought “Dad” was just a person my Mom made up, so!
Reese: Same, honey… but girl you gotta get rid of that shit before the baby comes. Trust me, it’ll hit you when you least expect it.
Reese and Max talk about how helpful therapy was for them as individuals and as parents in a relationship, how it helped them get on the same page and ensure they had similar values. Micah is on board for this line of thinking but Maribel immediately withdraws.
Shout out to how hot Roxy is. Happy to see representation of a less glossy dyke!! The whole Dani/Roxy storyline was v cute, liked it a lot.
I cried a few solitary tears of joy when I saw Max!! But I remain surprised that Micah just takes all of Maribel’s shit lying down without pushing back. My man’s a therapist! He must be able to see how messed up her attitude to *checks notes* pretty much everything is? If I were Micah I’d be planning for single parenthood. Or maybe a throuple with Reese and Max hahaha. An extra parent would defo help with 4(!) kids!
I was also happy about a dyke who is less feminine (Roxy)! Would love to see more butch representation/masculine presenting folks on the show!
And I agree, why doesn’t Micah set boundaries when Mirabel is mean to him?
– Max! I genuinely did not expect this! When Shane said to Max: “I want to apologize how were back then,” I knew this was the show/the writers saying “Sorry” for the L-Word treatment of Max in the OG series, and I appreciate this. But: please do it in the right way. An apology like this should contain: say what you are sorry for, say why it was wrong, accept full responsibility, commit to not doing it again, ask for forgiveness. Not a throwaway “sorry”-line which is met with a “thanks, I am happy now”! Max deserves better! Also in regard to Max’ function here as a reminder of Shane’s past to her, and asking whether she is still “Shane being Shane”.
– Micah’s and Max’ meeting would have been a great opportunity to ask questions about trans parenthood (questions and answers/education with actual screen time for the viewers). To have conversations about being a trans parent. I liked Max’ and Micah’s chemistry and I would be shipping them if that didn’t break up Max’ family
– Crying on T: testosterone works different for people. Some find it hard to cry. Others do not. It would be nice to see a variety in this, not a message as if “not crying on T” was the rule
– Yes, Mirabel should definitely go in therapy and look at her childhood baggage – parents pass so much on to their kids and it is good to look at one’s emotional baggage before bringing a new being into this world
– I agree with Finley that Sophie has a pattern of cheating, but Sophie having sex with Dre was not cheating as Sophie and Finley were on a break. And Finley conveniently forgot to mention that she and Sophie also cheated together when Sophie was with Dani
– I liked the Sophie-Mirabel-sister moment. But I found it inconsistent that Maribel was like “No, you’re not like dad” because after the cancelled wedding, she said to Sophie “You’re just like dad!” Maybe she was angry then and wanted to comfort Sophie now, but that is a change of 180 degrees.
– Yaay, I like Dani and Roxy! And I like seeing Dani being single and a side of her that is not about getting married but attending a leather party. I want to see more of that! But “wife”-talk with Roxy? That is fast! They do not even know if they are compatible as a couple!
– While I don’t love the storyline with Tess and her mom at all, I do appreciate depicting how caring for a parent can mean less time/energy/thoughtfulness for a partner which can put a weight on the relationship. I further appreciate showing that relatives oftentimes do so much, sacrifice so much, and the person who needs care doesn’t actually want that and is not happy with the situation. It’s so real. The person who is in need of care is like “I don’t want to be your patient and prefer to be in a nursing home and that you visit me instead me living with you, and that it is not my relative who helps me in the bathroom, but the actual nurse” and the caring adult child is like “but…but I am doing this for you [with the underlying message: so be grateful]!”
– Finley makes it all about herself that Shane is cheating on Tess… Also, way to go to talk to your boss like that
– I loved Angie’s Black Panther look! Still hate the boyfriend-professor-story though. Also, why doesn’t he wear a disguise that covers his face? He was totally recognizable and someone in fact did recognize him, I am sure of it (a person looked at him in passing in a *very* specific way)
– Someone (Riese?) wrote recently that Pictionary was a metaphor about whether the couples were on the same page, and it is true. Micah and Mirabel are not on the same page, not in Pictionary, and not about parenting. I hope they realize that they are not compatible and break up. So far this show has not shown me much about why they like/love each other or why they are meant…to BEEE
– I love the Alice/Taylor-dynamic, they are so humorous together. And Taylor is courageous! I continue to ship them :)
– Can people stop speaking about others in front of them? Tess about her mom to Gloria, Tess about Victor in front of Victor… Argh. Just go to another room. Please
– Looking forward to the interview with Daniel on Monday!
Yes to the leather party comment! I feel like this is the first time in gen q that kink is mentioned! I wanna see more of that vibe and less “monogamy is the one and only goal”. Let’s see something more non-normative!
How the hell did we go from Angie dating a cute trans girl to this gross storyline???
PS – Random rant:
I don’t get it – why are Shane and Tess not in an open relationship like Shane and Quiara were? Actually, what happened in the last 10 years for Shane? Or Alice? Does anyone remember that Alice has two siblings? What is up with Shane’s brother? Shane’s father? I would have loved to see Bette and her mother meeting up and the build-up to that, instead of just being told about it! It would have been a good storyline and could have gone over a whole season! And I would love to see something about Finley and her family! All of this would deepen the characters’ storylines and be more interesting than “X cheats with Y and Y cheats with Z”
Riese, I’m glad you don’t have Covid any more and hope you don’t have lasting side effects. And may your girlfriend become healthy soon, too!
Everyone keeps referencing how Shane and Quiara had an open marriage but I don’t remember how/where we learn that. Can anyone enlighten me? How does it play out?
they’re still together when season one started and shane was hooking up with other people in a way that made it seem like that was okay, although i can’t remember the specifics as they were described to us. but she hooked up with the flight attendant and with lena and neither were labeled as cheating.
I think Quiara said that they were never traditional in their marriage which gave the impression of an open relationship to me… But they didn’t go into it more
What a fun episode, and a solid first holiday episode at that! I’m really enjoying seeing Alice and Shane basically co-leading this show. Shane’s drama and nice arms are still highly compelling to me even though I wasn’t a big fan of her relationship with Tess nor of the way that relationship fell apart. Alice is also such a joy to watch, she probably would have had a better costume than the rest of the cast combined if she had been at the party at Dana’s, but her lil’ screams of terror during movie night had me cracking up.
Ultimately I will probably look back on this episode as the Max Atonement Episode and I think the show managed to put together a pretty good mea culpa. I would have preferred to see Alice and/or Jenny’s ghost apologize to Max rather than Shane, but overall, I think it worked well and it struck a poignant chord in a way that this show doesn’t often achieve. The writers have taken a lot of really big swings at topics like alcohol use disorders, racism, death, etc. and in my opinion none of those attempts have packed an emotional punch even remotely as sucessfully as this episode did with Max. Ideally a fraction of this care and consideration would be injected into Angie’s storyline – I completely agree that it would be much more interesting to see her involved with the original characters or the new Gen Q main characters. Anything but this Pretty Little Liars 2.0 mess, please!
Tess and The Mom have become this season’s Dani and Daddy—I couldn’t care less, I’m fast forwarding through those scenes.
Honestly, Shane is justified in this.Tess has been the worst, nearly from the jump. And I don’t know why she’s surprised to find Shane growing away from her. I for one hope Shane takes this opportunity to run out of this relationship, and Jaime Clayton takes this opportunity to leave the cast.
Your William Adama comment sent me over the edge, lol!