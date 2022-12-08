Brittney Griner Is Free and on Her Way Home!

The greatest news I’ve been hoping for and terrified of never hearing has finally broken: After 294 days of being wrongfully detained in Russia, Brittney Griner is free! She’s in American custody, safe, on a plane, and on her way home! The Biden Administration tweeted the news about twenty minutes ago. Cherelle Griner and Vice-President Kamala Harris were in the Oval Office when Biden was put in touch with Griner.

According to CBS News, Griner was released “in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap, first reported by CBS News, took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.”

Cherelle Griner, a lawyer whose advocacy for her wife has been constant, spoke from the White House moments ago.

Biden also spoke briefly.

I will update this post today as more information becomes available. And there will be so much to discuss in the weeks and months to come about how this was ever allowed to happen. Right now though, Brittney Griner is alive, and she’s on her way home to her wife.

  15. What a tremendous relief! I’m so happy she’s safe, and I’m grateful that I knew I could come read this news here without needing to worry about seeing any nasty comments.

    Thank you Heather and Carmen for all your coverage of BG’s case this year.

  18. A big whoof of relief went through my whole body when I saw this headline. Thank the Goddess/the Universe/the Force/whatever and thank you Carmen and Heather for all the coverage here on AS. It’s the best day in the world today.

  23. gonna keep sending BG love. 10 months in jail and being used as a political bargaining chip could be hard for a while.

    i’m so grateful autostraddle and the wnbpa kept up coverage. and doing it without the divisive rhetoric so common these days, despite how hard it was. just, thank you.

  29. So so glad about this!! I heard about it from some of my high school students and was very thankful for AS’s ongoing excellent coverage of the BG story — it meant I was able to quickly and concisely explain why we should care about it to some kids who didn’t know what was going on!

