Brittney Griner Is Free and on Her Way Home!

Feature image photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Image
The greatest news I’ve been hoping for and terrified of never hearing has finally broken: After 294 days of being wrongfully detained in Russia, Brittney Griner is free! She’s in American custody, safe, on a plane, and on her way home! The Biden Administration tweeted the news about twenty minutes ago. Cherelle Griner and Vice-President Kamala Harris were in the Oval Office when Biden was put in touch with Griner.
Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.
She is safe.
She is on a plane.
She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022
According to CBS News, Griner was released “in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap, first reported by CBS News, took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.”
Cherelle Griner, a lawyer whose advocacy for her wife has been constant, spoke from the White House moments ago.
Cherelle Griner says Brittney Griner and “I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul.” pic.twitter.com/npWModqAwq
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2022
Biden also spoke briefly.
BREAKING: Pres. Biden: "I spoke with Brittney Griner. She's safe. She's on a plane. She's on her way home…Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones — and she should have been there all along." https://t.co/MNTPJl3YT4 pic.twitter.com/3NszvTfnyX
— ABC News (@ABC) December 8, 2022
I will update this post today as more information becomes available. And there will be so much to discuss in the weeks and months to come about how this was ever allowed to happen. Right now though, Brittney Griner is alive, and she’s on her way home to her wife.
💖
♥️
Incredible news 😭
just GASPED!!! what a relief!
this is such a relief. i’m so glad for her and her loved ones.
Such fantastic news!
Amazing news!!!
A million sighs of relief. I hope we don’t forget about the others as well.
the best news!
My heart hasn’t stopped speed racing. She’s safe, she’s on a plane, and she’s on her way home.
wow, very emotional- I didn’t expect
So happy to hear this news this morning.
Cried when I saw this 😭 so happy for BG and her family.
🙌
What a tremendous relief! I’m so happy she’s safe, and I’m grateful that I knew I could come read this news here without needing to worry about seeing any nasty comments.
Thank you Heather and Carmen for all your coverage of BG’s case this year.
The best news to wake up to today!
Yelled YES in the middle of a meeting, I was not on mute.
No regrets this is the BEST news!
A big whoof of relief went through my whole body when I saw this headline. Thank the Goddess/the Universe/the Force/whatever and thank you Carmen and Heather for all the coverage here on AS. It’s the best day in the world today.
So glad to hear! Thank you for reporting!
Yass-this brought me to happy tears this morning. Thank you for the ongoing prioritization of her story here 💜
I’m not someone that cries but this got me. So happy for her and her family. Thank God we have Biden in office right now, TFG wouldn’t have done anything to help.
OMG what a relief and a ray of light amongst all the bad news! I had honestly begun to doubt it would happen, let alone so suddenly!
gonna keep sending BG love. 10 months in jail and being used as a political bargaining chip could be hard for a while.
i’m so grateful autostraddle and the wnbpa kept up coverage. and doing it without the divisive rhetoric so common these days, despite how hard it was. just, thank you.
I saw this on the bus and definitely burst into tears at the thought that Brittney will be able to spend Christmas with her family. I will be so relieved once she actually lands in the US.
I have chills. I am in tears. FREE
This is such good news! I won’t believe it until she is in her wife’s arms home on US soil. Thank you for keeping this story at the forefront Cherelle and Autostraddle.
Yesss finally. Thank you for continuing to cover her case.
What a wonderful surprise, I was afraid she would spend years in that gulag before being free. Thank you Carmen for your continuing coverage of her horrifying detention, I thought of you when I read the headline.
So so glad about this!! I heard about it from some of my high school students and was very thankful for AS’s ongoing excellent coverage of the BG story — it meant I was able to quickly and concisely explain why we should care about it to some kids who didn’t know what was going on!
god, what a fucking relief. she deserves such softness and protection and space to heal, along with her wife and family.
OMG, so relieved right now! So glad she will be home in time for the holidays.