Brittney Griner Is Free and on Her Way Home!

The greatest news I’ve been hoping for and terrified of never hearing has finally broken: After 294 days of being wrongfully detained in Russia, Brittney Griner is free! She’s in American custody, safe, on a plane, and on her way home! The Biden Administration tweeted the news about twenty minutes ago. Cherelle Griner and Vice-President Kamala Harris were in the Oval Office when Biden was put in touch with Griner.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

According to CBS News, Griner was released “in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap, first reported by CBS News, took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.”

Cherelle Griner, a lawyer whose advocacy for her wife has been constant, spoke from the White House moments ago.

Cherelle Griner says Brittney Griner and “I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul.” pic.twitter.com/npWModqAwq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2022

Biden also spoke briefly.

BREAKING: Pres. Biden: "I spoke with Brittney Griner. She's safe. She's on a plane. She's on her way home…Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones — and she should have been there all along." https://t.co/MNTPJl3YT4 pic.twitter.com/3NszvTfnyX — ABC News (@ABC) December 8, 2022

I will update this post today as more information becomes available. And there will be so much to discuss in the weeks and months to come about how this was ever allowed to happen. Right now though, Brittney Griner is alive, and she’s on her way home to her wife.