The L Word Generation Q Episode 302 Recap: Los Angeles Traffic Jam

Welcome my dearest friends to a fresh, pre-chilled recap of the second episode of the third season of The L Word Generation Q, brought to you by the same network that brought you the original L Word, a meditative mini-series about getting your vagina rejuvenated and the iconic exes you run into along the way. This L Word Generation Q Episode 302 recap is chock-full of high-stakes drama, great outfits, high-brow art and low-brow art!!
Every season of this program I remember anew what a delight it is to write about and consequently discuss with all of you here in the comments!!!
We open where we departed: Bette and Tina playing tonsil hockey in the living room, their innocent brokenhearted daughter Angie walking in upon them, looking for solace regarding her split with Jordi and finding instead that her Moms are looking for solace in each other’s gaping maws.
Bette and Tina attempt to play it cool but fail immediately. “Are you seriously gonna act like I just didn’t see? Just — ew—” Angie shares before turning around and going right back to school!
And then — Bette and Tina, who haven’t had sex with each other for a significant number of years and are wet as the Everglades for each other, let Angie walk right out that door, rationalizing that they’ll talk to Angie tomorrow, NBD. And then they check in that this is real and not a mistake and then they return to the beating heart of L Word Fandom: boning each other.
Sexy Moment #2: Did You Know That This is Bette & Tina’s 11th Sex Scene of The L Word Franchise
The Players: Bette and Tina
The Pick-Up: “I mean it feels so real to me.” // “Yeah it is real.”
Content: Bette leads Tina into the bedroom because that’s what Bette does, she leads, and they undress each other and Bette’s got her hands running over Tina’s body like it’s a work of art she wrote her thesis about. “It’s been a long time,” Bette says. “I’m… different.” But Tina says she’s so, so beautiful and Bette’s like NO YOU ARE. Okay you both are!! What a Feeling!!
We then move gamely forward across the river and through the woods to where Gigi and Dani are starting the morning out with a piping hot cup of Fighting.
Lesbian Squabble #2: Step by Step
In the Ring: Dani vs. Gigi
Content: Nat wants to get to know Dani a little bit before allowing her to move in with her ex-wife and potentially corrupting her children — Eli and Olive, notorious L.A. Times cover stars best known for vomiting into a crock pot. Dani is somehow insulted by the prospect of having dinner with Nat.
“You have to stop making me feel bad for having kids,” Gigi says. Dani wants Gigi to stop talking to her like she’s a child! Gigi wants Dani to stop acting like a child!
Then, Gigi’s phone buzzes because of course Nat is calling Gigi at this moment, which causes Dani to leave in a huff, filled with the righteous anger of a person who does not have children and clearly does not understand what having children entails, perhaps because her father is a monster.
Who Wins? Gigi because she’s right and Dani is wrong.
Back at the Shess Shack, Tess is trying to seduce Shane into buying the second bar! She’s whispering about how well their bar’s doing, how it’s the only lesbian bar in L.A., and just imagine… what if they had two lesbian bars… right next to each other… in the same neighborhood…
“Are you manipulating me?” Shane asks, reminding Tess that she wasn’t born yesterday as she flips Tess over, returning to her rightful throne as East Hollywood’s Top Top.
Shane is very gently reminding Tess she simply needs time to think about it, but Tess is firmly opposed to calm, rational decision-making and negotiation. In fact, she subsequently takes a call regarding an inspector coming to check out the property that afternoon. I think Shane’s best next move here, in response to Tess’s accelerated action plan for an idea Shane has yet to approve, would be to buy the second bar and then sell it to Chucky Cheese.
Over at FiSoMiMar’s, Finley’s also making big moves: she built an easel! For game night! A beloved pastime of the sober community! I love game night, especially when everybody realizes how fun it is to follow the rules, which I know by heart. Sophie agrees with me that game nights are cute. Also Sophie hopes Finley’s good at games because she “sucks… at losing.”
Finley wants to invite Micah and Maribel which pushes Sophie to acknowledge that womp womp actually Maribel hates Finley! So maybe they could just do some one-on-one Pictionary? Finley, possessing a social confidence that is perhaps the exact opposite of my own, is certain she can fix Maribel’s loathing by simply putting in some “hang time” with her. “I’m gonna easel her into it,” Finley ker-pows before heading upstairs.
Surprise for everyone, though: Maribel heard the whole convo! And she is a soft no on game night.
Sophie quickly convinces Maribel to put her aversion to Finley aside and give herself over to the joy of sober group gaming and Maribel relents. Sisterhood is powerful!
When you want to go where everybody knows your shipper name, there’s only one place to go: The Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern. Bette and Tina arrive hand-in-hand, full of promises about open dialogue and taking it slow, and Alice and Shane are, once again, pretty stoked.
However, it turns out Bette and Tina’s fingers have been too far up each other’s vaginal canals to give their own daughter a ring to learn why she’d stopped by on her first night of school. Uncle Shane’s got the scoop: Jordi dumped her. Well, Bette Porter never liked that girl, not from the very beginning!
Ivy texts Shane that she’s “still waiting on [her] haircut” which is like, ok everybody calm down. Anyhow, tonight is Marcus Allenwood’s post-mortem gallery opening, and everybody’s coming including Alice and her “age-appropriate date,” an actor who was in a Marvel movie or maybe a DC movie because what’s the difference you know???
Alice ducks out to take a call from JoJo Siwa’s people and Bette and Tina don’t know who JoJo Siwa is which somehow inspires a conversational tangent about how Alice lives in an imaginary world of unicorns, rainbows and Oompa-Loompas? Which honestly is a much better description of JoJo Siwa than Alice but I digress!
Game Night is here and Finley is getting the festivities off on the wrong foot by congratulating Marbiel and Micah on the “goo-goo-gah-gah” baby? The baby that:
- Micah has not consented to having
- Neither of them have taken any concrete steps to create
- Sophie told Finley about in confidence
“It’s gonna be cute, a little combo of both your faces,” Finley continues down this intermediate-intensity hike off a cliff. “Wait no. You’re gonna have to choose. How are you gonna choose? You guys both have such good faces?”
The thing about any two people who want to make a baby together is that truly no congratulations are in order until like week 16 of an actual pregnancy because you know, so much can go wrong. And for two people who don’t produce sperm, it can also be incredibly expensive! Luckily on this show everybody is rich, even the poor people.
“Look, we’re not having a baby,” Micah interrupts Finley.
“We’re just talking about having a baby,” Maribel clarifies.
And then Finley does the Finley thing — where when she fucks up she declares herself a fuck-up and sulkily exists the room. I look forward to Finley perhaps learning some more mature methods to dealing with self-loathing and social errors at some point.
Maribel flicks a piece of food at Sophie and chastises her for having a big mouth.
We then journey to the storied Zakarian Gallery, where Bette and Dani are outside in the soft pansexual lighting of a hot night in the city, discussing Dani’s recent success as an event planner. But Dani wants to get personal — “I asked Gigi to move in with me,” she tells Bette. “But she said we had to talk to Nat about it first. As a trio. She’s lost her mind!”
Bette is like yeah babe, that’s called parenting, get a clue! Bette points out that Gigi’s not prioritizing Nat, she’s prioritizing family, which’s something Dani should want in her partner. This is excellent advice, which Bette follows up with honestly incredibly intense inquiry: “The question is: are you ready for that? Are you ready to be a parent?”
We then shoot back to FiSoMi’s, where a riveting game of Pictionary is underway — Sophie’s sketching a bird and a piece of matzoh? — and Micah is reminding Maribel that he’s only 28, and Maribel is reminding Micah that he has mentioned that a few times.
“My Mom had me when I was 26, look how I turned out!” says notoriously mentally stable sketch artist Sarah Finley.
“My Mom had me when she was 24 and look how great I turned out!” I, another notoriously mentally stable person, say to the television set.
The squabble that subsequently unfolds between Micah and Maribel takes a few scenes to play itself out. But it begins right here right now:
Squabble #3: Baby Baby Baby
In the Ring: Micah v Maribel
I love this snippet of dialogue:
Micah: “Did you ever think that I might wanna carry?”
Maribel: “No” […] “Do you?”
Micah: “No. No but that’s not the point. The point is that you didn’t think of me!”
In the background of this exchange, Sophie and Finley are crushing at Pictionary but unfortunately nobody cares because of goo-goo-gah-gah.
Pages: 1 2 3See entire article on one page
I’m sooo thankful for these recaps!! I don’t know how I go through most of the year without them. I would be lying if I said I managed to focus on anything but Bette and Tina (and a little bit of Gini). But almost all of the other storylines are driving me crazy!!
Sisterhood is powerful!! My goodness I laughed out loud. It truly is.
I expected a lot from this ep and this recap and both of them delivered. I wanna thank this opportunity to thank Riese for
– the Grey’s Anatomy reference. Seriously.
– “Her own deer picture”
– “experiencing an undeniable adrenaline rush from the very concept of doing something selfless for her beloved Tina Kennard.”
– Quinn Fabray!!! I would be happy if I wasn’t sad.
– paying $3.99!! Money well spent.
I’ll be sad watching new eps without Bette and Tina, but at the least the recaps will keep me entertained.
thank you laura honestly nothing brings me more joy than a list of my best jokes and references!!!
“I would be happy if I wasn’t sad” so real
Haha Gen Q is back to being ridiculous. We had a good run (one episode).
Micah and Maribel…wtf. Absolutely hilarious to me personally that a man who has just PROPOSED can say “we need to slow down”. Also Maribel is thinly written and extremely mean. It’s not cute and it’s not ok. Her actions this ep were frankly unhinged. She shouldn’t be actively trying to undermine her sisters rlship and happiness like that. She’s way too invested! Like come on, it sucks to disapprove of a loved ones partner but there’s a way to express that, which isn’t “hey let me drop a bomb in the middle of pictionary just to fuck with ya!!”. Also Micah should not have a baby with Maribel, because Maribel shows absolutely no sign of being a flexible person and as far as I can tell, a lot of being a good co-parent is being able to not be rigid and self righteous all the live long day. Micah will never win a fight with Maribel, he’ll never get to assert his opinions.
she is very thinly written — this is honestly something i start to notice when i’m attempting to write quizzes related to the l word! is which characters i have a really tough time coming up with answers for, and maribel was definitely one of them.
I had some kind of hope after season 2, wishing they would turn their stuff around after messing up Finley’s addiction storyline. And now… My hope dies a slow death. The story is written in a way that I increasingly cease to care for the protagonists, even Sinley. I ship no one of the couples any more, and they are ruining Sophie and Finley for me. Booo! Will keep watching because I love the community aspect more than the show, I *love* Riese’s recaps (thanks! I am very grateful and look forward to them every week and the whole day today) and I love the podcast… But the show itself doesn’t catch me anymore. May this change soon for the better!
Random thoughts:
• What’s up with Tess’ pressure on Shane regarding the bar? Please respect a “I will think about it” – this is really manipulative behavior and I hate it! And also, I don’t get it – how can they have “more” of their lives with a second bar next to Dana’s when they already run a bar together, live together AND take care of Tess’ mom? If anything, they could have more independent lives, get some space from each other if that is even possible?
• Shane does not pass on other people’s secrets. This is inconsistently written. In the OG series, everyone trusted Shane with their secrets because she did not share them. Maybe she changed her personality in this aspect though?!
• Micah didn’t tell his mom about dating Mirabel, they were together for a year and lived with one another for eight months, and Maribel does not know??? What’s up with TV couples not knowing this kind of essential stuff about each other?!
• Also, good to know that they lived together for 8 months due to Mirabel’s clumsily written exposition… Surely there are more eloquent ways to tell us?
• Shane agrees to opening a second bar in order to convince herself that she doesn’t have “the itch” – it will backfire as always. And it is so boring. Why are Shane and Tess not non-monogamous like Shane and Quiara? But an open relationship might mean that the writers don’t get to recycle the same stuff all the time. I knew that moment of “She is all domesticated now” and its repetition in the summary would indicate that Shane feels trapped. Been there, done that. Let’s try something new for once!
• Same with Bettina: Fine, they’re back together, maybe give them something more original this time?
• Bettina move to Toronto and that is the conclusion of L Word Generation Q… THE END! Or the show continues without them?
• Hahaha, Shane saying “Marvel and DC – what is the difference?”. That was funny. I see her point, however, there is something crucial: Marvel doesn’t take itself as seriously and brings more lightness and fun to the stories, also (mostly) better storylines, while DC manages to have real queer main characters with actual screen time that are essential to a plot and cannot be easily cut out. At least in the series.
• Writers, please make Finley develop more self-esteem
• Wow, Mirabel is so mean! I would not want to have a baby with her! Yes she is truly thinly written and I don’t know why Micah is with her precisely
• Others have said it before me: Don’t re-write history, it has not been shown yet that Sophie loses herself in Finley even though the storyline pushes this idea
• What happened after Dani got arrested? In which way was it the hardest year of her life? Even her and Gigi seemed so pale together this episode. I hope Gigi is all right after the car crash! I call it now, Gigi and Nat will get back together and leave town or something like it
• I really want to like this show, but they are making it hard for me
They established very early in season one that Finley and Sophie are most open and comfortable when they are around each other. It’s the reason their relationship was so appealing in the first place. I don’t understand how the writers could throw all that away.
These recaps continue to be the light of my life while the UK waits for this season to drop! Was cackling from “gaping maws” and tbh didn’t stop, think I maaaaaybe enjoy the recaps even more than I enjoy this deeply weird show that I, for unknown reasons, still love. Anyway thanks, Riese!!!
Maribel saying what she did to Finley literally hurt ME in my body, a person just watching these fictional characters from home!! I truly think if I were Sophie I would be figuring out how to never speak to her again despite my blood relation. In addition to it blowing up Sophie’s spot, it was so unnecessarily cruel. Especially because Finley hasn’t…done anything to Maribel? Like except be a little socially weird but Maribel can’t really hate her for that since she herself has been only exclusively socially weird.
And this wholeee thing with Micah is bananas. I get yeah Micah wanted to propose etc, but having a baby is a much bigger step than getting married in my opinion, how have they not had lengthy discussions about it?? How could she possibly not understand Micah needing time to process parenting a whole new human???
I want to like Maribel but it’s extremely difficult – I feel like the show wants us to see her as this funny truth teller, but like with so many things have not done the legwork to get us there. Like, I think we’re supposed to believe Dre is a better fit for Sophie than Finley because Maribel said so, but the way she’s been acting makes me firmly believe the opposite lmao.
But, anyway, loved the cute Sinley scenes, as someone who loves game night and can bring the competitive spirit like Sophie and vibes like Finley and also loves rules, like Riese! And loved the cute Gini scenes, even though if I were Gigi I definitely would just call it with Dani acting this way.
And as always, love these recaps so dearly and they make me laugh so much and I love having a space to process my emotions re this batshit show
Oh and I also liked Alice’s date turning out to be in NXIUM – felt very on brand for her
– Who is Maribel as a person, besides being mean and a lawyer and Sophie’s sister? And who is Micah except for being trans (the majority of his storyline revolves around this instead of giving him depth), a social worker and friend of a number of characters? I am not being sarcastic here – I would really like to know! Who are they as people? What are their personalities, qualities, strengths and weaknesses? What do you all think?
– How did Bette manage to run in those heels???
– And yet another instance in Generation Q in which a person with “they”-pronouns is included in the dialogue but has no face and no appearance. It is not as progressive as the writers may think!
– Riese, the recap was so funny and true – once again! – and I laughed a lot. The pictures of Bettina now and then were great. And if you were to write another timeline for this season (the concept of time in the show), I for one would celebrate it!
happy recap day to all who celebrate and prayers UP for my wife (gigi)
I know we’re supposed to believe that Bette has been a horrible, selfish person all this time and only recently been redeemed by looking inward, therapy and the silent retreat. But, the notion that she always prioritizes her own career over Tina’s? But that’s wrong, right? Didn’t Bette give up her job at the end of Season Six to follow Tina to New York for her job at Focus Features?